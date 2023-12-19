Fat Boyz Tacos
Tacos
- Fat Boy Taco$3.00
Our savory slow-cooked brisket topped Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions and lime on the side
- Hot Mama Taco$4.00
grilled jalapeño stuffed with our savory slow-cooked brisket topped with grilled Oaxaca cheese and cilantro, onions and lime on the side
- Taco Al Pastor$3.00
marinated pork with Oaxaca cheese
- Chicken Taco$3.00
Seasoned to perfection chicken with Oaxaca cheese
- Smoked Pork Taco$3.00
Specialty Items
- Fat Boy Fries$14.00
Crispy fries topped with nacho cheese, our savory slow-cooked brisket and pickled jalapeños
- Fat Boy Elote$5.00
Street style corn mixed in mayo, crema, Parmesan cheese topped with our savory slow-cooked brisket
- Fat Boy Quesadilla$10.00
Brisket with Oaxaca cheese
- Corn in a Cup$3.00
Street style corn mixed with mayo, crema and Parmesan cheese
- Sopapillas Bites 4 for$2.00
Fat Boyz Tacos Location and Ordering Hours
(254) 203-5057
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 4PM