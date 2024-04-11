FAT GUYS 730 south keller
SMASH BURGERS
- Big Daddy Burger$22.00
This monster starts with 2- 1/3-pound patties topped with cheese, bacon and a cheese bomb then comes the grilled mac and cheese patty then we hit it with a hashbrown patty, and a fried egg and you get the pickle onion lettuce and tomato.
- Breakfast Burger$16.00
This one is why anytime is a great time for breakfast. It starts off with a 1/3-pound patty topped with cheese, bacon, hashbrown and a fried egg and you get the mayo, pickle, onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Cheeseburger$13.00
This is our classic 1/3-pound smash cheeseburger no frills just mayo, pickle, onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Hamburger$12.00
A classic 1/3-pound smash burger topped with mayo,pickle,onion,lettuce and tomato.
- Mushroom Swiss Bacon$15.00
Here we have a 1/3-pound smash burger topped with mayo,pickle,onion,lettuce,tomato sauteed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese and bacon.
- Phoenix Chicken Burger$16.00
Starts with our hand breaded crispy chicken then we top it with bacon jam, grilled jalapenos, our signature pepper jack cheese bomb,bacon,lettuce,tomato then a healthy drizzle of our spicy phoenix sauce.
- Chubby Chix$16.00
We start with our hand breaded crispy chicken then we top it with our pepper jack cheese bomb,bacon,fried egg,mayo,pickles,lettuce,tomato then we hit it with a drizzle of our house made chipotle sauce.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Here we have a classic 1/3-pound smash burger topped with cheese,bacon,mayo pickle,onion,lettuce and tomato.
- Fat Guys Roasted Chili Burger$16.00
We start with a 1/3-pound smash burger topped with bacon roasted green chillies,pepper jack cheese, jalapeno bacon jam and a jalapeno cream cheese spread.
Fat Guys sandwiches
- Jennie's Grilled Cheeseburger (Gluten Free)$14.00
Plain and simple this is a grilled cheese sandwich with gluten free bread and a 1/3 pound smash burger patty inside of it get the veggies if you want to
- Mac Attack$16.50
This is our fat guys signature sandwich it starts with our house made mac & cheese chilled, cut into patties and grilled to perfection then topped with hefty portion of our slow cooked pulled pork, onion fingers and our house made Carolina style slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Our slow cooked pulled pork topped with onion fingers and then a drizzle of your favorite house made sauce finished off with Carolina slaw served on a toasted brioche bun.
Fat Guys Wraps
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.00
Our classic CBR comes with Fat Guys wrap spread ,lettuce,tomato,onion, ranch,cheese,bacon and our hand breaded cooked to order chicken strips all rolled up and toasted in a 12" tortilla.
- Fat Guys BLT$15.00
The Fat Guys BLT comes with Fat Guys wrap spread lettuce,tomatos, cheese and an obscene amount of bacon all toasted in a 12" tortilla.
- Fat Wrap Steak$15.00
Our Fat Wraps come with our Wrap spread ,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,olives,cheese,sour cream and our house made salsa Verda.
- Fat Wrap Chicken$15.00
Our Fat Wraps come with our Wrap spread ,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,olives,cheese,sour cream and our house made salsa Verda.
- Phoenix Crispy Chicken Wrap$15.00
The phoenix chicken wrap comes with Dani's spicy slaw, Pico de Gallo, grilled jalapenos, Phoenix eggs, bacon, cheese and a drizzle of our house made phoenix sauce. (Not for the faint of heart, this one will make you sweat)
- Fat Wrap Pork$15.00
Our Fat Wraps come with our Wrap spread ,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,olives,cheese,sour cream and our house made salsa Verda.
MUNCHIES
- Cheese Bombs$10.00
A special blend of cheese hand rolled and deep fried.
- Fat Guys Mac&Cheese$7.00+
Homemade mac and cheese topped with our bbq pulled pork and onion fingers
- Fresh Hand Cut Frys$6.00
our fries are hand cut when you order them.
- Fresh Hand Cut Sweet Potato Frys$7.00
Our sweet potato fries are hand cut when you order them.
- Jalapeno Poppers$12.00
A combination of cream cheese, bacon, jalapenos and orange marmalade hand rolled and deep fried.
- Nachos$15.00
Our corn chips are hand cut and made to order, topped with a blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, then comes your choice of meats, veggies, salsa and sour cream. These nachos built in layers so you won't run out of toppings.
- Onion Fingers$7.00
Our onion fingers are a delicious blend of red, yellow and white onions hand cut and made to order.
- Phoenix Eggs$13.50
A combination of cream cheese, bacon, jalapeno and scotch bonnet peppers these are hand rolled and deep fried. (THEY ARE SPICY)
- WINGS$8.00+
Our wings are smoked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce.
- Cheeseburger Slider$3.50
Mini cheeseburger comes with mayo, lettuce, tomato and cheese.
- Pulled Pork Slider$3.50+
Mini pulled pork sandwich topped with onion fingers.
- Steak Tacos$3.50+
Served on a 4" flour or corn tortilla topped with house made sala Verda asiago cheese and cilantro.
- Chicken Tacos$3.50+
Served on a 4" flour or corn tortilla topped with house made sala Verda asiago cheese and cilantro.
- Pork Tacos$3.50+
Served on a 4" flour or corn tortilla topped with house made sala Verda asiago cheese and cilantro.
- Boneless wings$8.00+
Our boneless wings are hand cut and made to order, tossed in your choice of sauce.
- Pork belly$9.00
- Mac Fingers$10.00
Deep fried Mac and cheese fingers
Ronans list (kids menu)
- Chichen Nuggets and frys$7.00
Hand cut, homemade chicken bites.
- 2 Crunchy Tacos$6.00
2 Crunchy shells made in house with ground beef, lettuce and cheese.
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Classic grilled cheese on Texas toast with melty American cheese just the way it was intended.
- 2- 4"Quesadilla Cheese$7.00
2 Quesadillas on 4" tortillas loaded with cheese and toasted to perfection.
- 2 Soft Tacos$6.00
2 soft tacos on 4" flour tortillas filled with ground beef, lettuce and cheese.
- mac and cheese$6.00
8oz serving of mac & cheese that is made in house from scratch.
- Cheese nachos$7.00
Chips made to order loaded up with freshly shredded cheese then melted in our oven.
- 2 cheeseburger sliders$7.50
2 Small burgers seared on the flattop with melty American cheese and topped with lettuce and tomato on brioche slider buns.