Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar Lincolnwood
ANTOJITOS
Guacamole
Chunky avocado with traditional pico de gallo
Ceviche Campechano
Shrimp and fish ceviche with habanero-mango leche de tigre, red onions, radish, microgreens, served with banana chips
Coctel De Camaron
Classic Mexican-style shrimp cocktail, lime, cucumber & avocado
Ensalada Calamari Al Ajillo
Garlic marinated calamari tossed with arugula, sauteed corn, fresno peppers & lime juice with mojo de ajo
Ensalada De Cosecha
Farmer's salad with black beans, corn, tomato, onion, green poblano pepper, avocado, mixed greens, farmer's cheese and citrus-jalapeno dressing
Pozole
Hominy & chicken soup infused wuth guajillo pepper, garnished with cabbage, radish & avocado
Sopes Surtidos
Four small masa boats topped with one each: mushrooms, crema and fresco cheese / chicken, mole and queso / poblano rajas, crema and fresco cheese / Fat Rosie's beef, queso dip and chopped cilantro
Flautas De Res
Three fried tortillas filled with shredded beef, served with a tres chiles salsa, lettuce, cheese & sour cream
Fat Rosie's Queso Dip
Golden velvet queso dip topped with salsa suiza, diced tomato and Rosie's beef
Queso Fundido
Melted queso Chihuahua with sauteed poblano peppers & onions
Rosie's Nachos
Layered with black beans, cochinita pibil, Chihuahua cheese, avocado, jalapeño cream, Fresno chilies & guacamole. (add chicken $4, steak $6)
Mexican Street Corn
Off the cob roasted corn kernels tossed with guajillo, lime juice, mayonnaise, cotija cheese and tajin
Empanadas De Carne
Mexican ground beef stuffed turnovers served with tomatillo-avocado salsa, queso fresco & fresno pepper
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with queso Chihuahua
Plato Surtido
Platter of guacamole, cheviche campechano tostadas, sopes with chicken mole, queso fresco & crispy quesadillas ($7 per person / min 2)
TACOS
Pollo A Las Brazas
Chipotle marinated grilled chicken, topped with pico de gallo, lettuce and queso Chihuahua
Pescado
Crispy battered or grilled fish of the day drizzled with avocado-habanero aioli, topped with lime-cabbage & pico de gallo
Salmon
Grilled Alaskan salmon topped with tropical pico du gallo & crispy onions drizzled with chipotle aioli
Coliflor Frita (Veg)
Crispy battered cauliflower topped with tomatillo jam, toasted marcona almonds, red onion, cilantro, queso fresco & fresno peppers
Wild Mushrooms (Veg)
Shitake, portobello and cremini mushrooms sauteed in garlic and topped with fresco cheese and morita salsa
Al Pastor
Guajillo marinated grilled pork shoulder topped with grilled pineapple, salsa verde, onion & cilantro
Carne Asada
Grilled steak drizzled with avocado-tomatillo salsa topped with pico de gallo & queso fresco
Camarones
Sauteed tiger shrimp topped with arugula & pickled red onions drizzled with jalapeno-garlic aioli
Carne De Res
Mexican ground beef topped with lettuce, Molcajete salsa & crema drizzle
Quesabirria
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed with guajillo braised beef & queso Oaxaca with pico de gallo rustico and consome, served with Mexican rice
TAMALES
PLATOS
Enchiladas Rojas
Three corn tortillas filled with melted queso Chihuahua, covered in roasted tomato sauce, garnished with onion, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas En Mole
Three corn tortillas filled with wood grilled chicken, covered in Oaxacan mole negro, melted queso Chihuahua & toasted sesame seeds, served with rice & beans
Fajitas
Flat grilled red & yellow bell peppers, poblano peppers & red onions. Served with rice & beans, garnished with grilled cebollitas
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Sauteed tiger shrimp in mojo de ajo (sweet garlic sauce) tossd with fresh pico de gallo, avocado & black beans, served over a bed of mexican rice
Salmon Poblano
Grilled Alaskan salmon on a bed of creamy poblano sauce, topped with grilled zucchini served with Mexican rice
Pollo Al Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of creamy chipotle sauce, topped with crispy onions & grilled zucchini, with garlic mashed potatoes
Mar Y Tierra (for two)
Grilled Atlantic salmon, garlic shrimp & skirt steak, with red rice, charro beans & guacamole
Cochinita Pibil
Achiote marinated, slow braised pork shoulder wrapped and cooked in banana leaves, with black beans, topped with queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro & a side of habanero salsa
Tampiquena
Grilled skirt steak topped with salsa de la casa, one enchilada roja, grilled queso fresco, rajas, mexican rice & beans, cilantro & guacamole
Chile Relleno
Stuffed with queso fresco, Monterey jack cheese & crispy onions, smothered in suiza salsa, on a bed of black beans
Arroz A La Tumbada
Shrimp, calamari and manila clams mixed with Mexican rice in our morita garlic sauce
Torta De Milanesa
Breaded chicken with refried beans, sliced avocado, tomato, pickled onion, Monterey jack cheese & chipotle mayo, served with French fries
Super Burrito
Stuffed with beans, rice, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & avocado
SIDES
KIDS
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
With rice & beans
Kid Chicken Quesdilla
With rice & beans
Kid Beef Taco
With rice & beans
Kid Chicken Taco
With rice & beans
Kid Steak Taco
With rice & beans
Kid Chicken Nuggets
Breaded chicken with a side of fries
Kid Fish Tenders
Breaded fish with a side of fries