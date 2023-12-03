Fat Spoon Cafe - Ocean Springs
Full Menu
Spoon Specialties
- Famous Shrimp & Grits$17.49
Large shrimp in Cajun cream sauce over our homemade grits with half of a grilled biscuit
- Fat Spoon Stackers$17.99
We start with a base of our delicious breakfast potatoes, top them with your choice of country fried steak, pulled pork, or corned beef, 2 eggs, your choice of cheese, grilled peppers, and onions cover it all with our white country gravy served with biscui
- Fat Spoon Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
2 scrambled eggs and your choice of sausage or bacon topped with melted Cheddar and served on Texas toast
- Breakfast Quesadilla$12.99
Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, and bacon or sausage on Texas Toast, served with sour cream and salsa and side of breakfast potatoes
- BLT$7.99
BLT thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast
- Belgian Waffle$7.99
With powdered sugar
- Breakfast Burger$15.99
Topped with a fried egg, American cheese, thick sliced bacon, and mayonnaise
- The Spoon Slam$15.99
Two eggs, ham, and bacon or sausage with a Belgian waffle and a choice of one of the following: biscuit, toast, potatoes, or grits
Eggs
- Two Eggs$8.99
Your choice of potatoes or grits and biscuit or toast
- Two Eggs with Meat$10.99
Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, potatoes or grits, and biscuit or toast
- Eggs Florentine$13.99
2 scrambled eggs topped with creamy spinach & artichoke served with bacon, ham, or sausage, and biscuit or toast
- Boudin Scrambler$14.99Out of stock
Scrambled eggs with onions & bell peppers topped with boudin & pepper Jack cheese served with your choice of potatoes or grits and biscuit or toast
- Eggs & Meat Pie$12.09
2 eggs and our 5 ounce meat pie with biscuit or toast
- Eggs Benedict$13.99
2 poached eggs set on an English muffin with grilled ham topped with hollandaise served with your choice of potatoes or grits
- Eggs Sardou$13.99
2 poached eggs set on artichoke bottoms covered with our creamy spinach and artichoke florentine topped with hollandaise and served with your choice of potatoes or grits and biscuit or toast
- Eggs Nola$15.49
2 poached eggs set on an English muffin with grilled ham, a slice of fried tomato and sautéed mushrooms topped with hollandaise and served with your choice of potatoes or grits
Little Spoons
Specialty Omelets
- Fat Spoon Omelet$15.49
Bacon, ham, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms and Cheddar cheese
- LA Spoon$15.99
Shrimp, bell pepper, and onion topped with pepper Jack cheese
- La Spoon Deluxe$17.99
Our la spoon omelet topped with crawfish etouffee
- Garden Omelet$12.99
Eat Fit. Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers and onions with melted Swiss
- Big Cheese Omelet$9.99
Loaded with choice of cheese
- The Cowboy$13.49
Ham, bell pepper, onions, and Cheddar cheese
- The Greek Omelet$12.99
Eat Fit. Bell pepper, spinach, olives, and feta cheese
Lagniappe
- Small Oatmeal$3.99
Eat fit. With brown sugar. Served lightly sweetened
- Large Oatmeal$5.99
Eat fit. With brown sugar. Served lightly sweetened
- Beignet Sticks$7.99
- Small Grits$2.99
- Large Grits$2.99
- Small Grits with Debris$5.99
- Large Grits with Debris$7.99
- Big Biscuit & Debris$7.99
Our fresh baked oversized biscuit covered in roast beef debris gravy
- Big Biscuit & Gravy$5.99
Our fresh baked oversized biscuit covered in white country gravy
- Breakfast Potatoes$3.49
- Breakfast Ham$4.49
- Sausage Patty$3.49
1 piece
- Bacon Strips$3.99
3 pieces
- Country Fried Steak$6.99
With or without white gravy
- Biscuit$3.49
- Toast$2.99
- English Muffin$2.99
- Extra Egg$1.49
- Substitute Egg White (1)$2.49Out of stock
- Substitute Egg White (2-3)$2.99
- Side of Debris$4.99
- Side of Hollandaise$3.49
- Side of White Country Gravy$2.49
- 1/2 Avocado$3.99
Eat Fit
- 1/2 Tomato$3.49
Eat Fit
- Strawberries$3.99
Eat Fit
Appetizers
- Shrimp Bangers$10.99
8 pieces. Hand-battered and deep-fried shrimp with our sweet chili sauce
- Cajun Boudin Egg Rolls$7.99
2 pieces. Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.49
Creamy artichoke and spinach topped with melted Swiss and served with our homemade tortilla strips
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
3 pieces. Golden fried tenders
Spoon Burgers
- Fat Spoon$11.99
Our original burger is simply dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickle
- Smoking Spoon$13.99
Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, and melted pepper Jack cheese with a chipotle mayonnaise
- Bacon BBQ$14.49
Topped with thick sliced bacon, BBQ sauce, and melted Cheddar cheese
- Steakhouse$13.99
Topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms and covered with melted Swiss & Cheddar cheese and our secret steak sauce
- Loaded Spoon$14.99
Topped with a fried egg, American cheese, thick sliced bacon, and mayonnaise
- 2 Sliders Spoon Sliders$10.99
Perfectly seasoned mini burgers
- 3 Sliders Spoon Sliders$12.99
Perfectly seasoned mini burgers
- Trio Sliders$13.99
One perfectly seasoned burger slider, one BBQ pork slider, and one roast beef slider
Lunch Plates
- Shrimp Plate$18.49
Your choice of fried or grilled shrimp, served with texas toast and choice of french fries, sweet potato waffle fries or broccoli and side salad or coleslaw
- Catfish Plate$17.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast$14.99
Eat fit
- Seared Tuna Plate$18.49
Eat fit
- Shrimp Alfredo$18.79Out of stock
Large shrimp in Cajun alfredo sauce over pasta. Served with half biscuit and a side salad.
Specialty Sandwiches
- Fried Catfish Po Boy$15.99
Golden fried catfish filets
- Fried Shrimp Po Boy$16.99
Golden fried Louisiana shrimp
- BBQ Pork Po Boy$13.99
Slow roasted Boston Butt
- Cochon De Lait Po Boy$13.99
Slow roasted Boston Butt dressed with our homemade coleslaw and creamy horseradish sauce
- Roast Beef Po Boy$15.99
Made with our delicious slow-cooked roast beef, with au jus on the side.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection and served on a toasted bun
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.99
The Spoon's famous chicken salad on croissant
- The Real Reuben$16.99
Slow-cooked corned beef with aged Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island on thick sliced marble rye
- The Cuban$14.99
Slow-roasted Boston butt, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard
- Hot Sausage Po Boy$12.99
Made with Patton hot sausage patties
- Club Sandwich$14.99
Ham, turkey, thick cut bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on white or wheat toast
Salads
- Chicken Salad Salad$12.99
Homemade chicken salad served on a bed of greens with shredded carrots and sesame ginger dressing
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Crisp romaine topped with our homemade croutons & shaved Parmesan
- Cobb Salad$16.99
Fresh greens, turkey, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, bacon, diced tomato and boiled egg
- Fat Spoon Salad$16.99
Eat Fit. Fresh greens topped with grilled chicken, avocado, dried craisins, walnuts and feta cheese served with our homemade blackberry vinaigrette
- Small Garden Salad$7.49
Fresh greens, croutons, tomatoes, onion, and Cheddar cheese
- Seared Tuna Salad$17.49
Eat Fit. Seared tuna steak, romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, oriental noodles and peanuts drizzled with sesame ginger dressing
Sides
- French Fries$3.49
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.99
- Cheese Fries$4.99
- Debris Fries$8.49
- Cheese & Debris Fries$8.99
- Side Salad$3.99
Eat Fit
- Coleslaw$3.49
Eat Fit
- Steamed Broccoli$4.99
Eat Fit
- 1/2 Avocado$3.99
Eat Fit
- 1/2 Tomato$3.49
Eat Fit
- Strawberries$3.99
Eat Fit
- Side of White Country Gravy$2.49
- Side of Debris (Copy)$4.99
Beverages
- Soft Drinks$2.99
- Bottled Water$2.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Small Milk$1.99
- Large Milk$2.99
- Small Chocolate Milk$2.49
- Large Chocolate Milk$3.99
- Iced Coffee$4.49
- Small Orange Juice$2.99
- Large Orange Juice$3.99
- Small Apple Juice$2.99
- Large Apple Juice$3.99
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Decaf Coffee$2.99
DR Bar Menu
Beer
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Coors Light$4.50
- Budweiser$4.50
- Bud Light$4.50
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Yuengling$5.00
- Corona$5.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Bucket - Domestic Beer$24.00
- Bucket - Premium Beer$27.00
- Ace Pineapple Cider$5.00
- Ace Pear Cider$6.00
- Fly Llama IPA$6.00Out of stock
- Mich Ultra$4.50
- Fly Llama Fly-PA (IPA)$5.50
- Fly Llama Seltzer$6.00
- High Noon Seltzer$5.50
- White Claw Seltzer$5.50
- SoPro Crowd Control$6.00
- SoPro Suzy B$6.00
- Bucket - Seltzers (no Fly Llama)$28.00
- Corona Premier$6.00
- Long Drink$6.00
Liquor
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Absolut$7.00
- Whipped Vodka$6.50
- Tito's$7.00
- Ciroc$8.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Absolut Citron$7.00
- Ketel One$8.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$6.50
- Double Titos$10.50
- DBL Well Vodka$8.00
- DBL Absolut$10.00
- DBL Whipped Vodka$9.50
- DBL Tito's$10.00
- DBL Ciroc$11.00
- DBL Grey Goose$11.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$10.00
- DBL Ketel One$11.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$9.50
- Well Gin$6.00
- Beefeater$7.00
- Bombay Sapphire$8.00
- Gordons$7.00
- Hendricks$8.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Aviation$8.00
- DBL Well Gin$8.00
- DBL Beefeater$10.00
- DBL Bombay Sapphire$11.00
- DBL Gordons$10.00
- DBL Hendricks$11.00
- DBL Tanqueray$11.00
- DBL Aviation$10.00
- Well Rum$6.00
- Bacardi Light$7.00
- Bacardi Limon$7.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Myer's$7.00
- Malibu$7.00
- Bacardi 151$8.00
- Admiral Nelson Spiced$8.00
- Admiral Nelson Coconut$8.00
- Gator Bite Satsuma$8.00
- DBL Well Rum$8.00
- DBL Bacardi Light$10.00
- DBL Bacardi Limon$10.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$10.00
- DBL Myer's$10.00
- DBL Malibu$10.00
- DBL Bacardi 151$11.00
- DBL Admiral Nelson Spiced$11.00
- DBL Admiral Nelson Coconut$11.00
- DBL Gator Bite Satsuma$11.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Cimarron$7.00
- Cuervo Silver$7.00
- Patron Reposado$8.00
- Casamigos Blanco$8.00
- Casamigos Reposado$8.50
- 1800 Silver$9.00
- 1800 Anejo$10.00
- Patron Anejo$9.00
- DBL Well Tequila$8.00
- DBL Cimarron$10.00
- DBL Cuervo Silver$10.00
- DBL Patron Reposado$11.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$11.00
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$11.50
- DBL 1800 Silver$12.00
- DBL 1800 Anejo$13.00
- DBL Patron Anejo$12.00
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- Well Bourbon$6.00
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- Bushmill's$7.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$8.00
- DBL Well Bourbon$8.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$10.50
- DBL Bushmill's$10.00
- DBL Jameson$11.00
- DBL Crown Royal$11.00
- Well Scotch$6.00
- Dewars
- J & B
- Johnnie Walker Black
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Maker's Mark$8.00
- Wild Turkey$7.00
- Bulleit$8.00
- DBL Well Scotch$8.00
- DBL Dewars
- DBL J & B
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black
- DBL Jim Beam$10.00
- DBL Maker's Mark$11.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$10.00
- DBL Bulleit$11.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Coffee Liqueur$6.00
- Rumchata$7.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Triple Sec$6.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Godiva Chocolate$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Irish Cream Liqueur$6.00
- Jagermeister$7.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Chambord$8.00
- Dry Vermouth$6.00
- Sweet Vermouth$6.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream$7.00
- Blue Curacao$6.00
- TippyCow Orange Cream$8.00
- DBL Amaretto$8.00
- DBL Coffee Liqueur$8.00
- DBL Rumchata$10.00
- DBL Cointreau$12.00
- DBL Triple Sec$8.00
- DBL Fireball$8.00
- DBL Godiva Chocolate$11.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$12.00
- DBL Irish Cream Liqueur$8.00
- DBL Jagermeister$10.00
- DBL Kahlua$10.00
- DBL Chambord$11.00
- DBL Dry Vermouth$8.00
- DBL Sweet Vermouth$8.00
- DBL Bailey's Irish Cream$10.00
- DBL Blue Curacao$10.00
- DBL TippyCow Orange Cream$11.00
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$7.00
- Black Russian$8.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Bourbon Rose$8.00
- Breakfast Margarita$8.00
- Classic Daiquiri$8.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$8.00
- Espresso Martini$8.00
- Floradora$8.00
- French 75$8.00
- Gimlet$8.00
- Greyhound$8.00
- Hot Toddy$8.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Madras$8.00
- Mai Tai$8.00
- Manhattan$8.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Martini$8.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Mudslide$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Orange Blossom$8.00
- Orange Spoonius$8.00
- Paloma$8.00
- Salty Dog$8.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Sea Breeze$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Toasted Almond$8.00
- Tom Collins$8.00
- Whiskey Smash$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- White Russian$8.00
- Spoon Twister$12.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$8.00
- Chocolate Martini$8.00
- Spoon Lagoon$8.00
- Irish Coffee$8.00
- Frosty Irish Coffee$8.00
- Poppy's Punch$7.00
- CafeChata$8.00
- Skinny Dip$8.00
- Satsuma Shandy Cocktail$10.00
- Satsuma Jubilee$8.00
- Sweet Tea Mule$8.00
NA Beverages
