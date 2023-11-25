Fat Guy And A Slice of New York 117 Middleton Pl
Pizza
- The Upsidedown Round$16.00
Mozzarella cheese on bottom, sauce on top sprinkled & topped off with EVOO & imported pecorino romano cheese
- Fat Guy's Burger Pizza$15.00
Sauce-less crust with homemade ground beef, smoked bacon and mild cheddar and jack cheese
- Pomodorini Pesto$15.00
Sauce-less crust, mozzarella, goat cheese, homemade pesto and cherry tomatoes, topped with shaved parmesan (contains pine nuts)
- The Angry Cow (Four Cheese)$15.00
Sauce-less crust, topped with gorgonzola , goat, shaved parmesan and mozzarella cheese, with a dusting of pecorino romano
- The Times Square$16.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, loaded with pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and caramelized onions
- Fat Guy's Margherita$15.00
Traditional Neapolitan pizza, made with homemade fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and EVOO
- NY Classic Cheese$11.00
Homemade pizza sauce & whole milk mozzarella cheese
- NY Classic Pepperoni$14.00
Homemade pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and cupping pepperoni
- Il Dolce$12.00
Baked pizza crust smothered in Nutella chocolate-hazelnut spread, topped with powdered sugar