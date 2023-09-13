FATIMAS GRILL Detroit
Fatima's Detroit
Tacos
3 Quesa Tacos Combo Platter
This platter comes with rice, beans, onion, and cilantro three tacos come with consome
Asada Taco
This taco comes with onion, cilantro, green sauce, and guacamole sauce
Chicken Taco
Fish Tacos
5" tortilla, tilapia fish, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, green sauce, baja sauce, and guacamole sauce
Quesa Tacos Asada
3 pcs. This item comes with onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole comes with consome
Quesa Tacos Birria
3 pcs. Comes with consome
Quesa Tacos Chicken
3 pcs. Onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole sauce, side of consome with radish and lemon
Quesa Tacos Shrimp
3 pcs. Comes with consome
Shrimp Tacos
5" tortilla, shrimp, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, green sauce, baja sauce, and guacamole sauce
Solo Queso Taco
It comes with a choice of protein which is asada, birria or chicken comes with consome
Street Birria Taco
2 or more
Gourmet Wraps
Beef Shawarma Wrap
12" veggie wrap, beef shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
12" veggie wrap, chicken shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini
Mix Shawarma Wrap
12" veggie wrap, beef and chicken shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini
Chicken Zinger Wrap
12" veggie wrap, fried chicken zinger, mozzarella cheese, cole slaw, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and baja sauce
Gyro Wrap
Veggie wrap, gyro, hummus, taziki sauce, onion, parsley, tomato, pickles, tahini, and lettuce<