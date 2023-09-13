Fatima's Detroit

Tacos

3 Quesa Tacos Combo Platter

$21.98

This platter comes with rice, beans, onion, and cilantro three tacos come with consome

Asada Taco

$3.99

This taco comes with onion, cilantro, green sauce, and guacamole sauce

Chicken Taco

$3.99
Fish Tacos

$4.99

5" tortilla, tilapia fish, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, green sauce, baja sauce, and guacamole sauce

Quesa Tacos Asada

$15.99

3 pcs. This item comes with onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole comes with consome

Quesa Tacos Birria

$16.99

3 pcs. Comes with consome

Quesa Tacos Chicken

$14.99

3 pcs. Onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole sauce, side of consome with radish and lemon

Quesa Tacos Shrimp

$15.99

3 pcs. Comes with consome

Shrimp Tacos

$4.99

5" tortilla, shrimp, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, green sauce, baja sauce, and guacamole sauce

Solo Queso Taco

$4.99

It comes with a choice of protein which is asada, birria or chicken comes with consome

Street Birria Taco

$3.99

2 or more

Gourmet Wraps

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$11.99

12" veggie wrap, beef shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$11.99

12" veggie wrap, chicken shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini

Mix Shawarma Wrap

$12.99

12" veggie wrap, beef and chicken shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini

Chicken Zinger Wrap

$11.99

12" veggie wrap, fried chicken zinger, mozzarella cheese, cole slaw, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and baja sauce

Gyro Wrap

$12.99

Veggie wrap, gyro, hummus, taziki sauce, onion, parsley, tomato, pickles, tahini, and lettuce

