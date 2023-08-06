Fatima's Grill Garden Grove Garden Grove
FATIMAS
Tacos
3 Quesa Tacos Combo Platter
This platter comes with rice, beans, onion, and cilantro three tacos come with consome
Asada Taco
This taco comes with onion, cilantro, green sauce, and guacamole sauce
Chicken Taco
Fish Tacos
5" tortilla, tilapia fish, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, green sauce, baja sauce, and guacamole sauce
Quesa Tacos Asada
3 pcs. This item comes with onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole comes with consome
Quesa Tacos Birria
3 pcs. Comes with consome
Quesa Tacos Chicken
3 pcs. Onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole sauce, side of consome with radish and lemon
Quesa Tacos Shrimp
3 pcs. Comes with consome
Shrimp Tacos
5" tortilla, shrimp, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, green sauce, baja sauce, and guacamole sauce
Solo Queso Taco
It comes with a choice of protein which is asada, birria or chicken comes with consome
Street Birria Taco
2 or more
Taco Tuesday Taco
Gourmet Wraps
Beef Shawarma Wrap
12" veggie wrap, beef shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
12" veggie wrap, chicken shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini
Mix Shawarma Wrap
12" veggie wrap, beef and chicken shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini
Chicken Zinger Wrap
12" veggie wrap, fried chicken zinger, mozzarella cheese, cole slaw, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and baja sauce
Gyro Wrap
Veggie wrap, gyro, hummus, taziki sauce, onion, parsley, tomato, pickles, tahini, and lettuce
Falafel Vegan Wrap
Veggie wrap, falafel, hummus, lettuce, tomato, tahini, and pickled turnips
Burritos
Chicken Burrito
12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and guacamole
Chicken Hot Cheeto Burrito
14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, hot Cheetos, nacho cheese, and mozzarella cheese
Asada Burrito
12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, and guacamole
Shrimp Burrito
12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, guacamole, and green sauce
Birria Burrito
12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, Birria, guacamole, green sauce, and consome
Triple Threat Burrito
14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, asada, pollo, guacamole, and green sauce
Asada Hot Cheetos Burrito
14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, hot cheetos, nacho cheese, and mozzarella cheese
Bean and Cheese Rice Burrito
14" tortilla, beans, cheese, and veggies
Lebanon Trio Burrito
14" tortilla, gyro, chicken, beef, hummus, garlic, taziki sauce, tomato, lettuce, onion, parsley, red picos, fries, and tahini sauce
Chile Relleno Burrito
14" tortilla, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole sauce, and sour cream
California Burrito
This burrito comes with fries inside of it, your choice of protein, sour cream, guacamole sauce, and white cheese
Crunch Wraps
Tortas
Platters
Beef Shawarma Platter
Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, pita bread, and beef shawarma
Chicken Shawarma Platter
Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, pita bread, and chicken shawarma
Mix Shawarma Platter
Beef and chicken shawarma, Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, and pita bread
Chicken Kabab Platter
5 pcs of chicken, Mediterranean rice, hummus, virgin olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, chicken, tomato, and jalapeño
Kafta Kabab Platter
Ground meat, rice, hummus, salad, and pita bread
Falafel Platter
Falafel ball 4x, rice, hummus, pickles, turnips, banana pepper, tomato, olive oil, paprika, fattoush salad, and pita bread
Gyro and Shawarma Mix Platter
Gyro and beef or chicken shawarma, Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, and pita bread
Beef Over Hummus
Beef Gyro Platter
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Asada
14" tortilla, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, and protein
Birria Quesadilla
Mac and Cheese Polvo Quesadilla
14 in tortilla, mozzarella cheese, mac-n-cheese, hot Cheetos powder, nacho cheese, and protein
3 Meat Quesadilla
This quesadilla comes with chicken, asada, and shrimp
Quesadilla Pollo
Quesadilla Shrimp
This quesadilla comes with chicken, asada, and shrimp
Specialty Fries
Chicken Zinger Fries
Chicken zinger, fries, mozzarella, baja sauce, and coleslaw
Steak and Shrimp Fries
Steak and shrimp, fries, veggies, mozzarella cheese, baja sauce, green sauce, sour cream, onion, and cilantro
Chicken Fries
Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce, onion, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and nacho cheese
Garlic Shrimp Fries
Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, cole slaw, and garlic sauce
La Special Asada Fries
Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce,onion, cilantro, pico de gallo jalapenos protein, and nacho cheese
Birria Fries
Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce, onion, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeños protein, and nacho cheese
Vegan Friendly Falafel Fries
Burgers
Hot Cheetos Burger, Fries and Can Drink
2 protein* patties, brioche bun bread, hot cheetos, hot Cheetos powder, nacho cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickles slices
Hot Cheetos Chicken Zinger Burger, Fries and Can Drink
Fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles, tomato, white cheese, baja sauce, brioche bun, and hot Cheetos
Regular Beef Burger with Fries and Can Drink
Beef patty, brioche bun bread, cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickles slices
Zinger Burger with Fries and Can Drink
Fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles, tomato, white cheese, baja sauce, and brioche bun
Solo Hot Cheetos Burger
Solo Regular Beef Burger
Solo Zinger Burger
Solo Hot Cheetos Zinger Burger
Extras and Sides
Hummus Container
Side of Consome
Side of Beans
Side of Rice
Dirty Worms
Mac and Cheese
Lebamex Bottle
Lebamex Sauce
Green Sauce
The Cookie Jar
Sour Cream
House Ranch
Hot Cheetos
Hot Cheetos Dust
Guacamole
Meats Any Extra Entree
Small Fries
Salads
Chicken Shawarma Salad
Chicken shawarma, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, fried pita chips, banana peppers, olive oil, and sumac
Beef Shawarma Salad
Beef shawarma, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, fried pita chips, banana peppers, olive oil, and sumac
Chicken Kebab Salad
5 pcs of chicken kabob, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, pita chips, banana pepper, olive oil, and sumac
Falafel Veggie Salad
Falafel 4pcs, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, pita chips, banana pepper, olive oil, and sumac
Fattoush Salad
Fusion style not authentic fattoush