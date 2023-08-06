FATIMAS

Tacos

3 Quesa Tacos Combo Platter

$19.99

This platter comes with rice, beans, onion, and cilantro three tacos come with consome

Asada Taco

$3.99

This taco comes with onion, cilantro, green sauce, and guacamole sauce

Chicken Taco

$3.99

Fish Tacos

$4.99

5" tortilla, tilapia fish, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, green sauce, baja sauce, and guacamole sauce

Quesa Tacos Asada

$15.99

3 pcs. This item comes with onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole comes with consome

Quesa Tacos Birria

$16.99

3 pcs. Comes with consome

Quesa Tacos Chicken

$14.99

3 pcs. Onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole sauce, side of consome with radish and lemon

Quesa Tacos Shrimp

$15.99

3 pcs. Comes with consome

Shrimp Tacos

$4.99

5" tortilla, shrimp, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, green sauce, baja sauce, and guacamole sauce

Solo Queso Taco

$4.99

It comes with a choice of protein which is asada, birria or chicken comes with consome

Street Birria Taco

$3.99

2 or more

Taco Tuesday Taco

$1.99

Gourmet Wraps

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$11.99

12" veggie wrap, beef shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$11.99

12" veggie wrap, chicken shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini

Mix Shawarma Wrap

$12.99

12" veggie wrap, beef and chicken shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini

Chicken Zinger Wrap

$11.99

12" veggie wrap, fried chicken zinger, mozzarella cheese, cole slaw, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and baja sauce

Gyro Wrap

$12.99

Veggie wrap, gyro, hummus, taziki sauce, onion, parsley, tomato, pickles, tahini, and lettuce

Falafel Vegan Wrap

$13.99

Veggie wrap, falafel, hummus, lettuce, tomato, tahini, and pickled turnips

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$14.99

12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and guacamole

Chicken Hot Cheeto Burrito

$15.99

14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, hot Cheetos, nacho cheese, and mozzarella cheese

Asada Burrito

$14.99

12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, and guacamole

Shrimp Burrito

$16.99

12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, guacamole, and green sauce

Birria Burrito

$17.99

12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, Birria, guacamole, green sauce, and consome

Triple Threat Burrito

$21.99

14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, asada, pollo, guacamole, and green sauce

Asada Hot Cheetos Burrito

$15.99

14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, hot cheetos, nacho cheese, and mozzarella cheese

Bean and Cheese Rice Burrito

$6.99

14" tortilla, beans, cheese, and veggies

Lebanon Trio Burrito

$21.99

14" tortilla, gyro, chicken, beef, hummus, garlic, taziki sauce, tomato, lettuce, onion, parsley, red picos, fries, and tahini sauce

Chile Relleno Burrito

$22.99

14" tortilla, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole sauce, and sour cream

California Burrito

$14.99

This burrito comes with fries inside of it, your choice of protein, sour cream, guacamole sauce, and white cheese

Crunch Wraps

Crunch Wrap Asada

$14.99

Shawarma Crunch Wrap

$16.99

Crunch Wrap Chicken Pollo

$14.99

Birria Crunch Wrap

$16.99

Tortas

Torta Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp 3 Meats

$22.99

Lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese, onion, avocado, sour cream, and jalapeños

Torta Asada

$14.99

Torta Chicken

$14.99

Torta Birria

$16.99

Torta Steak and Shrimp

$19.99

Platters

Beef Shawarma Platter

$17.99

Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, pita bread, and beef shawarma

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$17.99

Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, pita bread, and chicken shawarma

Mix Shawarma Platter

$19.99

Beef and chicken shawarma, Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, and pita bread

Chicken Kabab Platter

$19.99

5 pcs of chicken, Mediterranean rice, hummus, virgin olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, chicken, tomato, and jalapeño

Kafta Kabab Platter

$18.99

Ground meat, rice, hummus, salad, and pita bread

Falafel Platter

$18.99

Falafel ball 4x, rice, hummus, pickles, turnips, banana pepper, tomato, olive oil, paprika, fattoush salad, and pita bread

Gyro and Shawarma Mix Platter

$22.99

Gyro and beef or chicken shawarma, Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, and pita bread

Beef Over Hummus

$12.99

Beef Gyro Platter

$18.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Asada

$14.99

14" tortilla, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, and protein

Birria Quesadilla

$17.99

Mac and Cheese Polvo Quesadilla

$19.99

14 in tortilla, mozzarella cheese, mac-n-cheese, hot Cheetos powder, nacho cheese, and protein

3 Meat Quesadilla

$21.99

This quesadilla comes with chicken, asada, and shrimp

Quesadilla Pollo

$14.99

Quesadilla Shrimp

$15.99

Specialty Fries

Chicken Zinger Fries

$16.99

Chicken zinger, fries, mozzarella, baja sauce, and coleslaw

Steak and Shrimp Fries

$18.99

Steak and shrimp, fries, veggies, mozzarella cheese, baja sauce, green sauce, sour cream, onion, and cilantro

Chicken Fries

$14.99

Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce, onion, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and nacho cheese

Garlic Shrimp Fries

$17.99

Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, cole slaw, and garlic sauce

La Special Asada Fries

$14.99

Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce,onion, cilantro, pico de gallo jalapenos protein, and nacho cheese

Birria Fries

$17.99

Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce, onion, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeños protein, and nacho cheese

Vegan Friendly Falafel Fries

$18.99

Burgers

Hot Cheetos Burger, Fries and Can Drink

$17.99

2 protein* patties, brioche bun bread, hot cheetos, hot Cheetos powder, nacho cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickles slices

Hot Cheetos Chicken Zinger Burger, Fries and Can Drink

$17.99

Fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles, tomato, white cheese, baja sauce, brioche bun, and hot Cheetos

Regular Beef Burger with Fries and Can Drink

$13.99

Beef patty, brioche bun bread, cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickles slices

Zinger Burger with Fries and Can Drink

$15.99

Fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles, tomato, white cheese, baja sauce, and brioche bun

Solo Hot Cheetos Burger

$11.99

Solo Regular Beef Burger

$8.99

Solo Zinger Burger

$8.99

Solo Hot Cheetos Zinger Burger

$11.99

Extras and Sides

Hummus Container

$6.99

Side of Consome

$3.99

Side of Beans

$4.50

Side of Rice

$4.50

Dirty Worms

$8.99

Mac and Cheese

$4.50

Lebamex Bottle

$7.99

Lebamex Sauce

$0.85

Green Sauce

$0.85

The Cookie Jar

$7.49

Sour Cream

$0.85

House Ranch

$0.85

Hot Cheetos

$3.50

Hot Cheetos Dust

$2.00

Guacamole

$0.85

Meats Any Extra Entree

$4.89

Small Fries

$4.50

Salads

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$15.99

Chicken shawarma, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, fried pita chips, banana peppers, olive oil, and sumac

Beef Shawarma Salad

$15.99

Beef shawarma, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, fried pita chips, banana peppers, olive oil, and sumac

Chicken Kebab Salad

$17.99

5 pcs of chicken kabob, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, pita chips, banana pepper, olive oil, and sumac

Falafel Veggie Salad

$17.99

Falafel 4pcs, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, pita chips, banana pepper, olive oil, and sumac

Fattoush Salad

$17.99

Fusion style not authentic fattoush

We Heart the Kids

Fried Chicken Strips Fries w/ Drink

$6.99

4 pcs

Kids Quesadilla w/ Drink

$6.99

Breakfast (LA Style)

Breakfast Burrito

$17.99

14" tortilla, eggs, fries, asada, mozzarella cheese, onion, beans, rice, green sauce, and guacamole

DRINKS

FANTA

$3.99

FAYGO

$4.00

MEXICAN SODA SMALL

$3.99

SMALL WATER

$1.25

PLASTIC COKE BEVERAGES

$2.99

MEXICAN COKE LARGE

$4.99

SANGRIA

$2.99

JARRITOS

$2.99

BABARIA

$4.00

CAN SODA'S

$1.99

AGUA FRESCA

$5.99

HOT SAUCE

LEBAMEX SAUCE SMALL

$7.99

1 LTR LEBAMEX

$21.99

5L GALLON LEBAMEX

$89.99

BAKERY SWEETS

KERMANIG SWEETS

$14.00

Drinks

Diet Coke

Coke

Fresca