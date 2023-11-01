SOUTHRIDGE VILLAGE 2430 SOUTH IH35E, SUITE 136 Texas
Tacos
This platter comes with rice, beans, onion, and cilantro three tacos come with consome
This taco comes with onion, cilantro, green sauce, and guacamole sauce
5" tortilla, tilapia fish, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, green sauce, baja sauce, and guacamole sauce
3 pcs. This item comes with onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole comes with consome
3 pcs. Onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole sauce, side of consome with radish and lemon
3 pcs. Comes with consome
5" tortilla, shrimp, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, green sauce, baja sauce, and guacamole sauce
It comes with a choice of protein which is asada, birria or chicken comes with consome
2 or more
Asada or chicken ,cilantro, onions
Gourmet Wraps
12" veggie wrap, beef shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini
12" veggie wrap, chicken shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini
12" veggie wrap, beef and chicken shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini
12" veggie wrap, fried chicken zinger, mozzarella cheese, cole slaw, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and baja sauce
Veggie wrap, gyro, hummus, taziki sauce, onion, parsley, tomato, pickles, tahini, and lettuce
Veggie wrap, falafel, hummus, lettuce, tomato, tahini, and pickled turnips
Burritos
12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and guacamole
14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, hot Cheetos, nacho cheese, and mozzarella cheese
12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, and guacamole
12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, guacamole, and green sauce
12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, Birria, guacamole, green sauce, and consome
14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, asada, pollo, guacamole, and green sauce
14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, hot cheetos, nacho cheese, and mozzarella cheese
14" tortilla, beans, cheese, and veggies
14" tortilla, gyro, chicken, beef, hummus, garlic, taziki sauce, tomato, lettuce, onion, parsley, red picos, fries, and tahini sauce
14" tortilla, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole sauce, and sour cream
This burrito comes with fries inside of it, your choice of protein, sour cream, guacamole sauce, and white cheese
Crunch Wraps
Tortas
Platters
Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, pita bread, and beef shawarma
Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, pita bread, and chicken shawarma
Beef and chicken shawarma, Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, and pita bread
5 pcs of chicken, Mediterranean rice, hummus, virgin olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, chicken, tomato, and jalapeño
Ground meat, rice, hummus, salad, and pita bread
Falafel ball 4x, rice, hummus, pickles, turnips, banana pepper, tomato, olive oil, paprika, fattoush salad, and pita bread
Gyro and beef or chicken shawarma, Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, and pita bread
Quesadillas
14" tortilla, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, and protein
14 in tortilla, mozzarella cheese, mac-n-cheese, hot Cheetos powder, nacho cheese, and protein
This quesadilla comes with chicken, asada, and shrimp
Specialty Fries
Chicken zinger, fries, mozzarella, baja sauce, and coleslaw
Steak and shrimp, fries, veggies, mozzarella cheese, baja sauce, green sauce, sour cream, onion, and cilantro
Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce, onion, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and nacho cheese
Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, cole slaw, and garlic sauce
Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce,onion, cilantro, pico de gallo jalapenos protein, and nacho cheese
Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce, onion, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeños protein, and nacho cheese
Burgers
2 protein* patties, brioche bun bread, hot cheetos, hot Cheetos powder, nacho cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickles slices
Fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles, tomato, white cheese, baja sauce, brioche bun, and hot Cheetos
Beef patty, brioche bun bread, cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickles slices
Fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles, tomato, white cheese, baja sauce, and brioche bun
Extras and Sides
Salads
Chicken shawarma, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, fried pita chips, banana peppers, olive oil, and sumac
Beef shawarma, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, fried pita chips, banana peppers, olive oil, and sumac
5 pcs of chicken kabob, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, pita chips, banana pepper, olive oil, and sumac
Falafel 4pcs, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, pita chips, banana pepper, olive oil, and sumac
Fusion style not authentic fattoush