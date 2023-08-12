2x points now for loyalty members
Fatt Weller's
Food
Starter
Stuffed Jalapeno
with cream cheese, mozzarella, brisket & deep fried
Fried Pickle Chips
breaded & fried pickle chips served with house ranch
Cheese Curds
fried cheese served with house ranch
Green Chili Cheese Fries
house fries smothered in cheese and homemade green chili
Bloomin' Onion
onion flowered out and deep fried served with house ranch
Burger
Build a Burger
choose any toppings to create your own burger
FATT Burger
includes ALL toppings- egg, jalapeno, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, mushroom, cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, colby, mayo, mustard, ketchup
Brisket Burger
Ground Brisket handpressed patty, topped with hand breaded crispy onions, melted cheese and your choice of sauce
Sandwiches
BBQ Platter
1 Meat 1 Side
your choice of 6oz of brisket, sausage, pulled pork, chicken on the bone or ribs (2) served with Tx toast
2 Meat 1 Side
your choice of 6oz of brisket, sausage, pulled pork, chicken on the bone or ribs (2) served with Tx toast
3 Meat 2 Sides
your choice of 6oz of brisket, sausage, pulled pork, chicken on the bone or ribs (2) served with Tx toast
Fatt Platter
1 portion of each meat & 1 serving of 3 sides
By the Pound
Grab & Go
Pork Sandwich G'n'G
Grab & Go Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich G'n'G
Grab & Go Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich G'n'G
Grab & Go Sandwich
Fatt Link G'n'G
Grab & Go Fatt Link in a tortilla
Pork Sandwich Meal G'n'G
Grab & Go Sandwich w/ Chips & a Drink
Brisket Sandwich Meal G'n'G
Grab & Go Sandwich w/ Chips & a Drink
Chicken Sandwich Meal G'n'G
Grab & Go Sandwich w/ Chips & a Drink
Fatt Link Meal G'n'G
Grab & Go Fatt Link w/ Chips & a Drink
Kids/ Senior
Potatoes
Brisket Potato
large buttered potato stuffed with your choice of meat, sour cream, Weller's guac & cheese
Chicken Potato
large buttered potato stuffed with your choice of meat, sour cream, Weller's guac & cheese
Pork Potato
large buttered potato stuffed with your choice of meat, sour cream, Weller's guac & cheese
Plain Potato
large buttered potato stuffed with your choice of sour cream, butter, guac & cheese