Food

Starter

Stuffed Jalapeno

$9.00

with cream cheese, mozzarella, brisket & deep fried

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

breaded & fried pickle chips served with house ranch

Cheese Curds

$9.00

fried cheese served with house ranch

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

house fries smothered in cheese and homemade green chili

Bloomin' Onion

$9.00

onion flowered out and deep fried served with house ranch

Burger

Build a Burger

$15.00

choose any toppings to create your own burger

FATT Burger

$15.00

includes ALL toppings- egg, jalapeno, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, mushroom, cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, colby, mayo, mustard, ketchup

Brisket Burger

$15.00

Ground Brisket handpressed patty, topped with hand breaded crispy onions, melted cheese and your choice of sauce

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$9.00

coleslaw on top

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Fatt Link Sandwich

$12.00

8oz sausage wrapped in a large tortilla

BBQ Platter

1 Meat 1 Side

$13.00

your choice of 6oz of brisket, sausage, pulled pork, chicken on the bone or ribs (2) served with Tx toast

2 Meat 1 Side

$16.00

your choice of 6oz of brisket, sausage, pulled pork, chicken on the bone or ribs (2) served with Tx toast

3 Meat 2 Sides

$19.00

your choice of 6oz of brisket, sausage, pulled pork, chicken on the bone or ribs (2) served with Tx toast

Fatt Platter

$24.00

1 portion of each meat & 1 serving of 3 sides

By the Pound

Pint Sides

$7.00

Pint size of side

1 LB Brisket

$22.00

1/2 LB Brisket

$11.00

1 LB Pork

$16.00

1/2 LB Pork

$8.00

1 LB Chicken

$16.00

1/2 LB Chicken

$8.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$25.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$15.00

Sausage

$18.00

1/2lb Sausage

$9.00

BBQ Sauce 1/2 Pint

$5.00

BBQ Sauce 1 Pint

$10.00

Grab & Go

Pork Sandwich G'n'G

$5.65

Grab & Go Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich G'n'G

$5.65

Grab & Go Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich G'n'G

$5.65

Grab & Go Sandwich

Fatt Link G'n'G

$5.65

Grab & Go Fatt Link in a tortilla

Pork Sandwich Meal G'n'G

$9.41

Grab & Go Sandwich w/ Chips & a Drink

Brisket Sandwich Meal G'n'G

$9.41

Grab & Go Sandwich w/ Chips & a Drink

Chicken Sandwich Meal G'n'G

$9.41

Grab & Go Sandwich w/ Chips & a Drink

Fatt Link Meal G'n'G

$9.41

Grab & Go Fatt Link w/ Chips & a Drink

Kids/ Senior

Taco

$7.00

your choice of meat for 2 tacos served with chips

Meat Platter

$7.00

your choice of 1 meat and 1 side

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

grilled cheese with 1 side

Burger

$7.00

1/4 lb patty with choice of 1 side

Potatoes

Brisket Potato

$13.00

large buttered potato stuffed with your choice of meat, sour cream, Weller's guac & cheese

Chicken Potato

$9.00

large buttered potato stuffed with your choice of meat, sour cream, Weller's guac & cheese

Pork Potato

$10.00

large buttered potato stuffed with your choice of meat, sour cream, Weller's guac & cheese

Plain Potato

$7.00

large buttered potato stuffed with your choice of sour cream, butter, guac & cheese

Ribs

Skinny Rack

$20.00

your choice of 2 sides & Tx toast

Fatt Rack

$30.00

your choice of 2 sides & Tx toast

Extra

Ranch

$1.25

BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Bowl of Green Chili

$6.00

Salsa

$1.25

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Sides

Onion Rings

$3.00

beer battered

Potato Salad

$3.00

homemade mustard based

Jodi's Red Ass Beans

$3.00

homemade recipe with a little kick

Greens

$3.00

Okra

$3.00

deep fried

Mac&Cheese

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

handcut in house fries

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Tacos

2 Tacos

$7.00

lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese & Weller's guac served with chips & salsa

3 Tacos

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese & Weller's guac served iwth chips & salsa

A la Carte Tacos

$3.00

lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese & Weller's guac

Desserts

Cobbler

$6.00

homemade cobbler

Cake

$6.00

homemade cake

Drinks

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Cream Soda

$2.50

Stubborn Root Beer

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Water