Fatz Cafe Kingsport, TN
Food
Appetizers
Bologna Sliders
Thick Cut Fried Bologna, Kings Hawaiian Slider Buns, Cole Slaw, Yellow Mustard
Cajun Firecracker Sticks
Crispy Tomato Basil Wrap, Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Blackened Popcorn Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Onions, Pepper, Pepper Jack Cheese. Served With Fatzauce
Cornbread Skillet
Sweet Creamed Corn Bread, Topped with Honey Maple Butter
Deviled Eggs
Whole Eggs, Stuffed with Andouille Sausage, Pickled Relish, and Mustard Filling. Topped With Crispy Bacon
Fried Green Tomatoes
Hand-Breaded and Fried Green Tomatoes, Stone-Ground Cream Cheese Grits, Cajun Remoulade
Fried Mushrooms
Tempura Battered Button Mushrooms, Avocado Ranch
Fried Pickles
Tempura Battered Mt. Olive Kosher Baby Dills, Fatzauce
Loaded Dang Good Fries
Beer Battered French Fries, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Scallions, Bacon. Add Pulled Pork For $2
Sampler Plate
Pick Three: Loaded Dang Good Fries, Fried Green Tomatoes, Firecracker Sticks, Fried Pickles, Fried Mushrooms
Salads
Calabash Cobb
Fatz Calabash Chicken Tenders, Mixed Greens, Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, House-Made Avocado Ranch
Asian Steak
Charred Grilled Steak, Napa Cabbage, Candied Nuts, Sliced Orange, Cilantro, Green Onion, Soy Chili Vinaigrette, Crisp Tortilla Strips
Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Shredded Parmesan, Crispy Croutons
Strawberry Summer
Spring Mix, Bleu Cheese, Candied Nuts, Sliced Strawberries, Raspberry Vinaigrette. Add Chicken $4, Add Salmon $6, Add Shrimp $6, Add Steak $6
Side House Salad
Side Caesar
Soups
Baked Potato Soup
Creamy Baked Potato, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Scallions
Tomato Basil
Herb Seasoned Roasted Tomato Bisque
Chicken Noodle
Herb Roasted Chicken, Seasoned Chicken Broth, Elbow Macaroni, Carrots, Celery
Quart Baked Potato Soup
Quart Tomato Basil
Quart Chicken Noodle
Baskets
Calabash Chicken and Popcorn Shrimp
Calabash Popcorn Shrimp
Hand Breaded and Fried Gulf Shrimp. Served Over a Bed of Dang Good Fries
Famous Calabash Chicken (5)
5 Specially Seasoned, Buttermilk-Marinated Hand-Breaded Calabash Chicken Tenders. Served over Bed of Dang Good Fries
Famous Calabash Chicken (8)
8 Specially Seasoned, Buttermilk-Marinated Hand-Breaded Calabash Chicken Tenders. Served over Bed of Dang Good Fries
Fish and Chips
Tempura Battered Flaky Cod, Served Over Bed of Dang Good Fries with Cocktail or Tartar Sauce
Fried Jumbo Shrimp
Calabash Seasoned Fried Jumbo Shrimp. Served over Bed of Dang Good Fries
Classic Wings (8)
8 Bone-In Wings, Tossed in Sauce or Dry Rub. Served Over Bed of Dang Good Fries. Choices: Buffalo, Mild or Hot, BBQ, Southern Gold BBQ, Kentucky Bourbon BBQ, Nashville Hot, Dry Rub, Mango Habanero
Classic Wings (12)
12 Bone-In Wings, Tossed in Sauce or Dry Rub. Served Over Bed of Dang Good Fries. Choices: Buffalo, Mild or Hot, BBQ, Southern Gold BBQ, Kentucky Bourbon BBQ, Nashville Hot, Dry Rub, Mango Habanero
Between the Buns
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House Roasted Pulled Pork, Crisp Onion Straws, Kentucky Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Brioche Bun. Served With Dang Good Fries
Double Stack Burger
2 Fresh Ground Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Pickles, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Brioche Bun. Served With Dang Good Fries
Nashville Hot Chicken
Crispy Chicken Breast, House-Made Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Coleslaw, Brioche Bun. Served With Dang Good Fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Brioche Bun. Served With Dang Good Fries
Between the Bread
Meatloaf Sandwich
Chef Clyde’s Top-Secret Recipe, Crispy Onions, Colby Jack Cheese, Sourdough Bread. Served with Dang Good Fries
NY Style Reuben
Thinly Sliced Pastrami, Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Marbled Rye. Served With Dang Good Fries
South Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly Sliced House Roasted Prime Rib, Sauteed Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Provolone Cheese, Hoagie Roll. Served With Dang Good Fries
The Big Fatz Club
Fresh Sliced Turkey and Ham, Crispy Bacon, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Texas Toast. Served With Dang Good Fries
Monte Cristo
Battered and Deep Fried Stuffed with Fresh Sliced Ham and Turkey, Swiss, American and Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Powdered Sugar. Served With Raspberry Preserves and Dang Good Fries
Calabash Chicken Wrap
Tomato Basil Tortilla, Calabash Chicken Tenders, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Fatzauce. Served With Dang Good Fries
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
American, Cheddar, Provolone and Brie Cheese, Parmesan Crusted Texas Toast, Cup of Tomato Basil Soup. Served With Dang Good Fries
Homestyle Classics
Chicken and Dumplings
Scratch Dumplings, Herb Roasted Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Fresh Cream Gravy
Chicken Fried Steak
Texas Style Hand Battered Fried Steak, Topped with Country Gravy. Served Over Scratch Made Mashed Potatoes. Choice Of One Side
Chicken Fried Chicken
Texas Style Hand Battered Fried Chicken, Topped with Country Gravy, Served Over Mac and Cheese. Choice of One Side
Low Country Shrimp and Grits
Cajun Spiced Grilled Shrimp. Stone-Ground Cream Cheese Gits. Merlot Au Jus, Bacon
Bone-In Pork Chop
Two-Day Southern Sweet Tea Brined Grilled Center Cut Pork Chop. Served Over Scratch Made Garlic Mashed Potatoes. Choice Of One Side
Grilled Salmon
Hand-Cut Atlantic Salmon Served with Collard Greens. Choice Of One Side
Chicken and Waffles
Crispy Golden Belgium Waffle, Calabash Chicken Tenders, House-Made Fatz Maple Syrup
Carolina Carbonara
Penne Pasta Tossed with Fried Bologna, Peas and White Sauce. Topped With Shredded Parmesan and Fresh Basil
Citrus Grilled Chicken
Fatz Citrus Marinated Chicken Breast Topped with Grilled Pineapple. Served with Choice of Two Sides
Meatloaf
Chef Clyde’s Top-Secret Recipe with Ketchup Glaze. Scratch Made Garlic Mashed Potatoes. Choice Of One Side
Steak and Ribs
Renegade Ribeye (12 oz)
Seasoned Juicy Ribeye, Cooked to Your Favorite Temperature. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes. Choice of One Side
Certified Angus Beef Sirloin (6 oz)
Seasoned Sirloin Aged 21 Days and Grilled. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Certified Angus Beef Sirloin (10 oz)
Seasoned Sirloin Aged 21 Days and Grilled. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes
The Big Fatz Chopped Steak
12oz Chopped Steak, Smothered with Roasted Mushrooms and Onions in a Merlot Au Jus. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes. Choice of One Side
Baby Back Ribs (1 lb)
Fall Off the Bone Ribs, Smothered in House-Made Sauce of Your Choice. Choice of two sides
Baby Back Ribs (2 lb)
Fall Off the Bone Ribs, Smothered in House-Made Sauce of Your Choice. Choice of two sides
Desserts
Peach Cobbler
Better than Meemaw’s Fresh Peach Cobbler Topped with Vanilla Ice-cream
Biscuit Bread Pudding
Anastasia’s Fat Atz Biscuit and Assorted Breads, Baked to Golden Brown, Topped with Fatz Bourbon Cream Sauce
Brownie Sundae
Hot Fudge Brownie Topped with Vanilla Ice-cream, Chocolate and Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream
NY Cheesecake
Creamed Cheese Filling with Nilla Wafer Crust. Choice Of Topping: Chocolate, Caramel or Strawberry
Sides
Little Fellas
Not Your Mamma's Mac and Cheese
Homemade Mac N’ Cheese. Choice of One Side
Fatz Kid Burger Sliders
2 Seasoned Beef Burger Sliders, Cooked Through, Topped with American Cheese on a Toasted Bun. Choice of One Side
Calabash Popcorn Shrimp
Hand Breaded and Fried Gulf Shrimp. Choice of One Side
Famous Calabash Chicken Tenders
Three Piece Calabash Chicken Tenders with a Side of Fatzauce. Choice of One Side
Fatz Kid Meatloaf
Chef Clyde’s Top-Secret Recipe. Choice of One side
Grilled Cheese Please
Melted American Cheese on Texas Toast. Choice of One Side