Federal Donuts Wolf St
Hot & Fresh Donuts
- Cinnamon Brown Sugar$2.00
Our classic spiced cake donut tossed in a cinnamon brown sugar spice blend.
- Cookies N Cream$2.00
Our classic spiced cake donut tossed in a cookies n cream spice blend.
- Strawberry Lavender$2.00
Our classic spiced cake donut tossed in a strawberry lavender spice blend.
- Hot Half$10.00
A half dozen assortment of Hot Fresh donuts: Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Cookies N Cream, & Strawberry Lavender.
- Hot Dozen$15.00
A dozen assortment of Hot Fresh donuts: Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Cookies N Cream, & Strawberry Lavender.
Classic Donuts
- Old Fashioned Glazed$2.50
Our classic spiced cake donut with old fashioned milk glaze.
- Dark Chocolate Glazed$2.50
Our classic spiced cake donut with dark chocolate glaze.
- Chocolate Cake Old Fashioned$2.50
Our chocolate cake donut with old fashioned milk glaze.
- Classic Half Dozen$13.00
A half dozen assortment of Classic donuts: Old Fashioned Glazed, Dark Chocolate Glazed, & Chocolate Cake Old Fashioned.
- Classic Dozen$20.00
A dozen assortment of Classic donuts: Old Fashioned Glazed, Dark Chocolate Glazed, & Chocolate Cake Old Fashioned.
Fancy Donuts
- Baklava$3.00
Our classic spiced cake donut with honey walnut glaze, topped with crispy cinnamon brown sugar kataifi.
- Banana Pancake$3.00
A banana cake donut with buttermilk glaze, topped with maple pancake crumb.
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat$3.00
Our classic spiced cake donut with chocolate peanut butter glaze, topped with no bake oat crumble.
- Fig Mascarpone$3.00
Our classic spiced cake donut with sweet mascarpone glaze & fig glaze drizzle.
- Lemon Bar$3.00
Our classic spiced cake donut with tart lemon glaze, topped with buttery Nilla Wafer crumb.
- Pomegranate Nutella$3.00
Our chocolate cake donut with pomegranate glaze & Nutella glaze drizzle.
- Fancy Half Dozen$17.50
A half dozen assortment of Fancy donuts.
- Fancy Dozen$30.00
A dozen assortment of Fancy donuts.
Chicken
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
A twice-fried chicken breast dusted with buttermilk ranch seasoning, American cheese, dill pickles, & spicy Rooster sauce on a potato roll.
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.00
A twice-fried chicken breast brushed with house-made Coffee BBQ sauce and Rooster Slaw on a potato roll.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
A twice-fried chicken breast brushed with house-made Buffalo sauce and bread & butter pickles on a potato roll.
- Southwest Sandwich$10.00
A twice-fried chicken breast dusted with Southwest BBQ seasoning, pepper jack cheese, & a peppadew slaw on a potato roll.
- Chicken Tenders$10.50
Three crispy, hand-battered chicken tenders with your choice of two dipping sauces.
- 6 Wings$11.00
Six crispy, hand-battered drums & flats with your choice of two dipping sauces.
- The Early Bird$10.00
A steamed & fried egg patty with Cooper sharp cheese, crispy bacon, cherry pepper relish, & a hand-battered, twice-fried chicken tender on a potato roll.
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
A steamed & fried egg patty with Cooper sharp cheese, crispy bacon, & cherry pepper relish on a potato roll.
- Fried Chicken Salad$12.00
A twice-fried chicken breast with cherry tomatoes, cucumber & shredded cheddar on a bed of romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing.
- BBQ Fried Chicken Salad$12.00
A twice-fried chicken breast brushed with house made Coffee BBQ sauce, with cherry tomatoes, cucumber & shredded cheddar on a bed of romaine lettuce & Rooster Slaw with your choice of dressing. RECOMMENDED DRESSING: Rooster Island
- Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$12.00
A twice-fried chicken breast brushed with house made Buffalo sauce, with bread & butter pickles, cherry tomatoes, cucumber & shredded cheddar on a bed of romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. RECOMMENDED DRESSING: Ranch
- Wing Tray (48 piece)$70.00
A wing tray of 48 drums & flats with two dipping sauces of your choice.
- Tender Tray (24 piece)$80.00
A tender tray comes with a 24 tenders and two dipping sauces of your choice.
Coffee
- Latte$4.50
12 oz Latte.
- Cappuccino$4.00
8 oz Cappuccino.
- Cortado$3.50
8 oz half espresso, half steamed milk.
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.00
- 12oz Coffee$2.50
12 oz Federal Blend hot drip coffee.
- 16oz Coffee$3.00
16 oz Federal Blend hot drip coffee.
- 16oz Cold Brew$4.50
16 oz cold brewed coffee.
- 20oz Cold Brew$5.00
20 oz cold brewed coffee.
- 16oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.75
16 oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee made using beans roasted by our friends at Caphe Roasters.
- 20oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.25
- Draft Latte$4.50
16 oz Draft Latte.
- Black & Tan$4.50
16 oz half Cold Brew, half Draft Latte.
- Hot Tea$2.75
12 oz hot tea in your choice of flavor.
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Americano$2.75
- Double Espresso$2.75
A shot of espresso.
- Box Of Coffee$25.00
96 oz of hot drip coffee. Serves about 10 cups, and comes with all the fixin's (cups, lids, stirrers, sugar, cream).