Online Ordering Unavailable
Fed's On The Go
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Pizzas
Salads
Finger Foods
Pasta
Special of The Day
Drinks & Snacks
Pizzas
10" Plain Cheese
$7.99
10" Roni
$9.99
10" Sausage Pepper
$11.99
10" Sausage
$11.99
10" Vodka Sauce
$13.99
10" Veggie
$11.99
10" Pizza of Day
$12.99
Creamy Italian Cup
$1.99
Salads
House Salad
$7.19
Caesar
$8.99
Crispy Chicken
$12.99
Extra Dressing
$1.99
Finger Foods
French Fries
$5.99
Egg Roll
$7.99+
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.99
Pasta
Vodka Sauce
$13.99
Garlic & Oil
$12.99
Tomato Sauce
$7.99
Special of The Day
Chicken Parm Sand
$11.19
Meatball Parm Sandwich
$11.19
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
$10.99
Drinks & Snacks
Water Bottle
$1.99
Soda
$1.99
Popcorn
$2.99
Candy Bar
$2.49
Fed's On The Go Location and Ordering Hours
(848) 888-2702
831 NJ-33, Freehold, NJ 07728
Closed
All hours
