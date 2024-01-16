FEE'S MOBILE KITCHEN
Fee's Mobile Kitchen
Burgers
- Hamburger
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard, and mayo.$5.00
- Cheeseburger
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, ketchup, and mustard$6.00
- Cowgirl Cheeseburger
Comes with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheese, and onion ring$11.00
- Breakfast Burger
Comes with a Fried Egg, Bacon, and Cheese$11.00
Seafood
Hotdogs
Add-Ons
Drinks
Amazon Menu
Chicken
Comes with Closeslaw
FEE'S MOBILE KITCHEN Location and Hours
(757) 802-0885
Open now • Closes at 11PM