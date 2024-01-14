Feed and Folly 110 S. College Ave.
Food Menu
Small Plates
- Pretzels$8.00
- Smoked Wings$13.00
- Bacon Cheese Fries$10.00
House cut fries, smothered in beer cheese, bacon bits, scallions and a buffalo drizzle.
- Poutine$10.00
House cut fries, smothered in gravy, Wisconsin cheese curds and topped with scallions.
- Crispy Pork Belly$12.00
Crispy pork belly charred and tossed in juntao sauce, served with green scallions, cucumber, and Asian pancakes
- Burrata$12.00
- Hummus Plate$9.00
- Reuben Rolls$10.00
- Jalapeno Poppers$10.00
- Southwest Artichoke Dip$10.00
- Snack Board$14.00
- Charcuterie Board$35.00
- Cheese Board$25.00
Handhelds
Burgers
Entrees
Side
- Coleslaw$4.00
- Corn Nuggets$4.00
- Extra Pita$1.00
- Fries (Chips)$5.00
- Fries Upgrade$5.00
- Mac n Cheese$5.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Polenta$4.00
- Salad Dressings
- Sauces
- Seasonal Veggies$4.00
- Side Caesar Salad$4.00
- Side Salad$4.00
- Extra Hummus Veggies$1.00
- Potato Chips$3.00
- Extra Charc Bread$1.00
- Add Side Chicken Breast$4.00
N/A Drinks
Kids Menu
Bar Menu
Quick Bar
- Aperol Spritzer$8.00
- Bloody Mary/Maria$8.00
- Boulvardier$12.00
- Caipirinha$8.00
- Corpse Reviver No. 2$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
- Daiquiri$7.00
- Dark and Stormy$9.00
- Esspresso Martini$10.00
- Folly French 75$10.00
- French 75$9.00
- Gimlet$8.00
- Gin Fizz$10.00
- Hot Toddy$8.00
- Irish Coffee$8.00
- Last Word$9.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$10.00
- Mai Tai$8.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Mule$9.00
- Negroni$9.00
- Ranch Water$8.00
- Sazerac$11.00
- Sequoyah Skyline$12.00
- Side Car$10.00
- Snow Bird$8.00
- Spicy Margarita$11.00
- Tom Collins$8.00
- Whiskey Cocktail$10.00
- White Russian$9.00
Speciality Cocktails
Draft Beer
- Black Apple Cider$6.00
- Coffee Stout$7.00
- Cream Stout$7.00
- Crisis Southtown Brown$8.00
- Delirium Tremens$10.00
- Flyway Bluewing$8.00
- Guiness$7.00
- Mich Ultra$6.00
- Miller Light$6.00
- Modelo$6.00
- NP Space Suit$7.00
- Ouachita Double IPA$8.00
- Ozark Lager$7.00
- Primetime Bock$9.00
- Red IPA$11.00
- Scarlet Letter$8.00
- Shiner Black Lager$8.00
- Soulshine Kölsch$7.00
- Space Goose$8.00
- Stone IPA$7.00
Wine
- Barter and Trade Cab Glass$9.00
- Angeline Pinot Noir Glass$9.00
- Sixth Sense Blend Glass$9.00
- Tall Dark Stranger Malbec Glass$9.00
- Barter and Trade Bottle$30.00
- Angeline Bottle$30.00
- Sixth Sense Bottle$30.00
- Tall Dark Stranger Bottle$30.00
- Raptor Ridge Pinot Noir Bottle$45.00
- Unshackled Cabernet Bottle$45.00
- Story Point$10.00
- Story Point Bottle$32.00
- Diora Chardonnay Glass$10.00
- Greetings Pinot Gris Glass$10.00
- Peter Zemmer Pinot Gris Glass$9.00
- Lapis Luna Sauvignon Blanc Glass$8.00
- Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc Glass$9.00
- Diora Chadornnay Bottle$32.00
- Greetings Pinot Gris Bottle$32.00
- Peter Zemmer Pinot Gris Bottle$30.00
- Lapis Luna Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$28.00
- Nobilio Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$30.00
- The Pale Rose Glass$9.00
- Fleuraison Blanc de Blanc Glass$8.00
- The Pale Rose Bottle$30.00
- Fleuraison Blanc Bottle$28.00
- Lamarca Sparkling Rose Bottle$32.00
Vodka/Gin
Rum/Tequila
- Plantation 3 Star (well)$6.00+
- Blackpool Spiced$6.00+
- Plantation Pineapple$8.00+
- Plantation Stiggins$8.00+
- Plantation Xaymaca$7.00+
- Rumhaven Coconut$7.00+
- Jose Cuervo Silver (well)$6.00+
- Espolon Blanco$8.00+
- Espolon Anejo$10.00+
- 21 Seed Cucumber Jalapeño$9.00+
- Codigo Rosa$13.00+
- La Gritona$10.00+
- Casamigos silver$10.00+
- Don Fulano$15.00+
- Wahaka Resposado$10.00+
- Vida Mezcal$10.00+
Whiskey/Scotch
- Basil Hayden$14.00+
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$14.00+
- Blaize and Brooks$15.00+
- Blantons$25.00+
- Buffalo Trace$12.00+
- Bulleit$9.00+
- Call lla 12 year$14.00+
- Dickel 12 year$10.00+
- Dickel Bottled and Bonded$10.00+
- Dickel Rye$9.00+
- E.H Taylor$22.00+
- Eagle Rare$20.00+
- Four Roses$9.00+
- Henry McKenna 12 year$14.00+
- High West Double Rye$11.00+
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$8.00+
- Kentucky Owl$18.00+
- Legacy Canadian Whiskey$6.00+
- Makers Mark$8.00+
- Mellow Corn$4.00+
- Old Grandad 100 (well)$8.00+
- Pierre Ferrand Cognac$11.00+
- Pikesville Rye$14.00+
- Redbreast 12 year$14.00+
- Rittenhouse Rye$7.00+
- Same Old Moses Bourbon$12.00+
- Same Old Moses Rye$12.00+
- Sazerac Rye$12.00+
- Smoke Wagon Straight$12.00+
- Weller Special Reserve$9.00+
- Widow Jane 10 Year$9.00+
- Wild Turkey$10.00+
- Woodford Reserve$10.00+
Liqueurs
- Aperol$7.00
- Campari$7.00
- Green Chartreuse$10.00
- Cocchi Rosa$6.00
- California Fernet$10.00
- Luxardo$10.00
- Rocktown Coffee$7.00
- Domaine Canton Ginger$8.00
- Giffard Ginger$6.00
- Giffard Peach$6.00
- Giffard Apricot$6.00
- Giffard Pineapple$6.00
- Montenegro$8.00
- Bitter Fuseti$6.00
- Giffard Banana$6.00
- Blanc Vermouth$6.00
- Avaua Cachaca$8.00
- China-China$8.00
- Giffard Violette$6.00
- Dry Curacao$6.00
- Dry Vermouth$6.00
- Fernet- Branca$7.00
- Five Farms$7.00
- Baileys$6.00
- Golden Flaernum$6.00
- Lazzaroni Amaretto$7.00
- Giffard Liche$6.00
- Lillet$7.00
- Penod Absinthe$14.00
- Pimento Dram$6.00
- Pimms$6.00
- Rumchata$7.00
- Sweet Vermouth$6.00
- Giffard Elderflower$6.00
- Midori$6.00
- Skinos$9.00
- Rhum Clement$6.00
- Malort$5.00
