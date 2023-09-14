Feed Your Change
Pick Up Location (Please Select One)
Fairlawn West Church at 2095 W Market St, Akron OH 44313 between 4:30-5:45 PM
Buehler's parking lot in Medina 3626 Medina Rd, Medina, OH 44256 between 5 PM - 5:30 PM
Discount Drug Mart parking lot in Copley 38 S Medina Line Rd, Copley, OH 44321 between 5:45 PM- 6:30 PM
Free Delivery Stone Gate Neighborhood between 6:15 PM - 7 PM
Wednesday morning pickup available outside Ocelot Cafe at 4147 Wheatley Rd, Richfield 44286 between 8 AM - 8:15 AM
Breakfast
Egg Muffin : 3 Pack
The incredible edible egg! I am finally bringing these back on the menu. These powerhouse bites are perfect for breakfast, but can easily double as a snack or meal any time of day. We are starting off with three flavors, please select below. Per muffin: 87 cal, 5g fat, 1 g carbs, 7 g protein, 1 g sugar, 1 g fiber
Egg Muffin : 6 Pack
The incredible edible egg! I am finally bringing these back on the menu. These powerhouse bites are perfect for breakfast, but can easily double as a snack or meal any time of day. We are starting off with three flavors, please select below. Per muffin: 87 cal, 5g fat, 1 g carbs, 7 g protein, 1 g sugar, 1 g fiber
Peanut Butter Cup Overnight Protein Oats
Finally bringing these delish protein packed oats back! I will be making new flavors each week to see everyones favorites! Eat 'em cold, warm them up, add more toppings if you like! They are filling, hearty, and insanely delish and convenient for busy mornings. NOW 1 serving per cup** Macros per serving: 334 cal, 10 g fat, 38 g carb, 7 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 24 g protein
Vegan Banana Bread Overnight Protein Oats
Gone Bananas! Another incredible cup of high protein overnight oats that tastes like banana bread! These contain walnuts, please ask if you need nut free. Made with vegan protein powder, vegan greek yogurt, chia seeds, oats, maple syrup, bananas, cinnamon, and walnuts. NOW 1 serving per a cup** Per serving: 269 cal, 7 g fat, 39 g carb, 7 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 13 g protein
Entree
Saucy Beef & Broccoli
A take-out Chinese food favorite, beef and broccoli is normally loaded with sodium and dripping in unhealthy sauce. With my beef recipe, you’ll get all the good taste without unhealthy additives. 5 oz slow cooked aged beef, steamed broccoli over a bed of white rice and drizzled with a delicious low sugar, gluten free, sweet and savory sauce. Macros with rice: 531 cal, 35 g protein, 65 g carbs, 4 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 14 g fat. Macros sub cauliflower rice: 318 cal, 32 g protein, 14 g carbs, 6 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 14 g fat
Summer Squash & Parmesean Pasta
This is a lighter recipe featuring garden tomatoes, seasonal summer squash and toasted tomatoes! The entrée starts with a bed of high protein GF protein Banza noodles, then topped with sautéed veggies, parmesan, fresh herbs, & lemon. Macros: 302 calories, 22 g protein, 46 g carbs, 8.2 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 6.8 g fat
Balsamic Chicken & Tomato
If you like Caprese or anything with Italian flavors- this recipe is for you! Burst cherry tomatoes transform into a luscious pan sauce as they swirl around with balsamic, grainy mustard, and a little honey. Fresh herbs create a fantastic, healthy, vibrant dish. Served with organic quinoa/rice blend and Italian seasoned zucchini noodles topped with fresh Parmesan. 361 calories, 29.7 g protein, 44 g carb, 3 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 8.8 g fat
Southwest Black Bean Turkey Burger
This burger is bursting with flavor and texture. Organic black beans, red onion and corn, SW seasonings, cilantro and shredded cheese. Comes with my zesty southwest sauce made from Greek yogurt, a piece lettuce and sliced tomato. I pair this burger with cowboy caviar quinoa salad and a square of my lightened up honey corn bread (from scratch (GF). Macros (Entire entrée): 426 cal, 33 g protein, 41 g carbs, 6 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 15 g fat