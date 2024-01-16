Feed Me 3407 W Amarillo Blvd Amarillo TX 79106
Dine-In Menu
- Cinnamon Roll
Freshly baked cinnamon roll.$3.11
- Homestyle Waffle
Crispy and fluffy waffle with powder sugar and whipped cream$5.19
- French Toast
Classic french toast served with powder sugar and whipped cream.$5.19
- BYO Breakfast Sandwich
Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, cheese, and one meat.$9.75
- The BORIS Attack
Meet Boris and enjoy any style double stacked burger or sandwich dressed in unlimited toppings. Served with chips or fries and a large fountain drink.$23.95
- BYO Burger
Build your own burger. Comes with 4oz patty, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and pickles. Mayo, mustard, and ketchup available upon request.$15.59
- BYO Sandwich
Build your own sandwich with choice of bread, meat, and toppings.$15.59
- Boneless Chickun Wingz
Six crispy boneless wingz served with fries or chips.$15.59
- Boris's Bad Dog
Classic hot dog with chili, cheese, and onions, with fries or chips.$10.75
- French Fries
Crispy and seasoned french fries.$3.99
- Potato Chips
2.25oz Lay's Chips$1.99
- The “Boris” Salad
Build Boris a Salad presents our most tantalizing vegan salad yet, crafted with a diverse selection of fresh, delectable ingredients perfect for any plant-based diet. Starting at $9.99 per pound.$9.99
- Soft Serve Ice Cream
Creamy dessert served in cone or bowl.$4.95
- Banana Split
Bananas with soft served ice cream topped with choice of fudge, pineapples, strawberries, maple walnuts, peanuts, and whipped topping.$10.95
- Ice Cream Sundae
Soft serve ice cream topped with choice of fudge, pineapples, or strawberries with nuts and whipped cream.$7.95
- Pup-A-Latte
A delicious smooth, rich whip cream for your furry child to enjoy!$4.00
Happy Hour
Barista Drinks
- Cinnamon Roll
A delicious hot or cold beverage with espresso shots, cinnamon bun syrup, topped with cinnamon powder and whipped cream.$6.60
- Chocolate Fudge Mocha
A delicious hot or cold beverage with espresso shots, chocolate fudge syrup, and dark chocolate sauce, topped with dark chocolate sauce and whipped cream.$6.60
- Macadamia Nut White Mocha
A delicious beverage with espresso shots, macadamia nut and white chocolate sauce syrups, topped with nuts and whipped cream.$6.60
- Candy Corn
A delicious hot or cold beverage with espresso shot and candy corn syrup, topped with whipped cream.$6.60
- Hot Caramel Apple Pie
A delicious hot or cold beverage with espresso shots, caramel apple butter and cookie butter syrups, topped with whipped cream.$6.60
- Butterscotch Cookie
A delicious hot or cold beverage with espresso shots, butterscotch and cookie butter syrups, topped with whipped cream.$6.60
- Hazelnut Iced Coffee
A delicious, iced beverage mixed with iced coffee and hazelnut syrup, with whipped cream topping.$6.60
- BYO Barista
Build your own delicious barista drink.$6.60
- Brewed Coffee
A deep, dark, roasted whole beans grounded to a delightful aroma and taste.$2.76
- Americano
A delicious, rich, and bold coffee drink prepared with an espresso shot and mixed with hot water.$1.25
Coke Products
- Barq's Root Beer
Ice cold, fizzy, refreshing beverage.$2.99
- Coke
Ice cold, fizzy, refreshing beverage.$2.99
- Coke Zero
Ice cold, fizzy, refreshing beverage.$2.99
- Fanta Strawberry
Ice cold, fizzy, refreshing beverage.$2.99
- Fanta Pineapple
Ice cold, fizzy, refreshing beverage.$2.99
- Minute Maid Apple
Apple Juice$2.99
- Minute Maid OJ
Orange Juice$2.99
- Smart Water
Bottles water$2.99
- Sprite
Ice cold, fizzy, refreshing beverage.$2.99
- Sprite Zero
Ice cold, fizzy, refreshing beverage.$2.99
- Topo Chico Lime
Lime flavored hard seltzer bottled water.$2.99
- Topo Grapefruit
Lime flavored hard seltzer bottled water.$2.99