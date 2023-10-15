Felipes Taqueria Metairie
Popular Items
Kids Meal
served with rice, choice of beans
Quesadilla
grilled 10” tortilla with melted Monterey Jack rolled with your choice of protein and toppings
Burrito Bowl
a bowl with your choice of protein and toppings, served with tortillas
Appetizers
Chicken Flautas
rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken or pork, fried, topped with lettuce, pico, crema, and cotija cheese
Carnitas Flautas
rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken or pork, fried, topped with lettuce, pico, crema, and cotija cheese
Tortilla Soup
chicken soup with vegetables, rice, crispy tortillas, avocado, cotija cheese
Queso Fries
seasoned fries smothered in our housemade queso
Chips, Dips & Sides
Felipe's Special
large chips, guacamole, salsa, queso
Queso Con Carne
queso, ground beef, pico, served with chips
Chips With Queso
house fried chips with queso
Chips With Guacamole
house fried chips with guacamole
Chips With Salsa
house fried chips with salsa
Beans
choice of beans
Rice
Mexican seasoned rice
Felipe's Favorites
California Burrito⭐
seasoned steak grilled to perfection, crispy french fries, Monterey Jack cheese, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and Baja sauce, rolled in our 12” flour tortilla
Felipe's Philly Quesadilla⭐
grilled steak with melted Monterey Jack rolled with queso, peppers, onions, jalapeños
Spicy Taco Salad⭐
crunchy tortilla shell with chicken tinga, cabbage, lettuce, black beans, corn, pico, Jack cheese, baja sauce, guacamole, served with chipotle ranch dressing
Chicken Chimichanga⭐
grilled chicken super burrito deep fried with Monterey Jack, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico, crema, salsa verde, covered in queso
Super Carnitas Burrito⭐
slow braised Mexican pulled pork with Monterey Jack, rice, pinto beans, pico, salsa roja, guacamole
Nachos Classico⭐
warm tortilla chips with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack, refried pinto, pico, corn, crema, salsa verde, guacamole
Vegan Bowl⭐
grilled veggies, rice, black beans, shredded cabbage, pico, corn, salsa verde, guacamole, served with corn tortillas
Protein Plato⭐
grilled steak, grilled chicken, rice, black beans, pico, salsa roja, guacamole, served with corn tortillas
Make It Your Way
Super Burrito
12" flour tortilla, rolled with your choice of protein and toppings
One Taco
served with corn or flour tortillas and your choice of protein and toppings.
Two Tacos (2)
served with corn or flour tortillas and your choice of protein and toppings.
Three Tacos (3)
served with corn or flour tortillas and your choice of protein and toppings.
Plato
a plate with your choice of protein and toppings, served with tortillas
Burrito Bowl
a bowl with your choice of protein and toppings, served with tortillas
Chimichanga
12" flour tortilla, rolled with your choice of protein and toppings, deep-fried and covered in queso
Taco Salad
a crunchy tortilla shell with lettuce or cabbage, your choice of protein and toppings, served with tequila lime or chipotle ranch dressing
Nachos
warm tortilla chips with melted cheese or queso, your choice of protein and toppings
Quesadilla
grilled 10” tortilla with melted Monterey Jack rolled with your choice of protein and toppings
Kids Meal
served with rice, choice of beans
Signature Tacos
Mexico City Tacos (2)⭐
al pastor, corn tortillas, cilantro, onion, our guacamolillo sauce
Mexico City Tacos (3)⭐
al pastor, corn tortillas, cilantro, onion, our guacamolillo sauce
Gringo Tacos (2)⭐
ground beef, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, Jack cheese, crema
Gringos Tacos (3)⭐
ground beef, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, Jack cheese, crema
Baja-Style Tacos (2)⭐
fried shrimp, flour tortillas, pico, cabbage, our baja sauce
Baja-Style Tacos (3)⭐
fried shrimp, flour tortillas, pico, cabbage, our baja sauce
