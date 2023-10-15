Popular Items

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$5.00

served with rice, choice of beans

served with rice, choice of beans

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

grilled 10” tortilla with melted Monterey Jack rolled with your choice of protein and toppings

grilled 10” tortilla with melted Monterey Jack rolled with your choice of protein and toppings

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

a bowl with your choice of protein and toppings, served with tortillas

a bowl with your choice of protein and toppings, served with tortillas


Appetizers

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$6.75Out of stock

rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken or pork, fried, topped with lettuce, pico, crema, and cotija cheese

rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken or pork, fried, topped with lettuce, pico, crema, and cotija cheese

Carnitas Flautas

Carnitas Flautas

$6.75

rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken or pork, fried, topped with lettuce, pico, crema, and cotija cheese

rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken or pork, fried, topped with lettuce, pico, crema, and cotija cheese

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

chicken soup with vegetables, rice, crispy tortillas, avocado, cotija cheese

chicken soup with vegetables, rice, crispy tortillas, avocado, cotija cheese

Queso Fries

Queso Fries

$5.00

seasoned fries smothered in our housemade queso

seasoned fries smothered in our housemade queso

Chips, Dips & Sides

Felipe's Special

Felipe's Special

$10.00

large chips, guacamole, salsa, queso

large chips, guacamole, salsa, queso

Queso Con Carne

Queso Con Carne

$10.00

queso, ground beef, pico, served with chips

queso, ground beef, pico, served with chips

Chips With Queso

Chips With Queso

$4.00+

house fried chips with queso

house fried chips with queso

Chips With Guacamole

Chips With Guacamole

$4.00+

house fried chips with guacamole

house fried chips with guacamole

Chips With Salsa

Chips With Salsa

$4.00+

house fried chips with salsa

house fried chips with salsa

Beans

Beans

$3.00

choice of beans

choice of beans

Rice

Rice

$3.00

Mexican seasoned rice

Mexican seasoned rice

Felipe's Favorites

California Burrito⭐

California Burrito⭐

$15.00

seasoned steak grilled to perfection, crispy french fries, Monterey Jack cheese, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and Baja sauce, rolled in our 12” flour tortilla

seasoned steak grilled to perfection, crispy french fries, Monterey Jack cheese, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and Baja sauce, rolled in our 12” flour tortilla

Felipe's Philly Quesadilla⭐

Felipe's Philly Quesadilla⭐

$14.00

grilled steak with melted Monterey Jack rolled with queso, peppers, onions, jalapeños

grilled steak with melted Monterey Jack rolled with queso, peppers, onions, jalapeños

Spicy Taco Salad⭐

Spicy Taco Salad⭐

$11.00

crunchy tortilla shell with chicken tinga, cabbage, lettuce, black beans, corn, pico, Jack cheese, baja sauce, guacamole, served with chipotle ranch dressing

crunchy tortilla shell with chicken tinga, cabbage, lettuce, black beans, corn, pico, Jack cheese, baja sauce, guacamole, served with chipotle ranch dressing

Chicken Chimichanga⭐

Chicken Chimichanga⭐

$14.00

grilled chicken super burrito deep fried with Monterey Jack, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico, crema, salsa verde, covered in queso

grilled chicken super burrito deep fried with Monterey Jack, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico, crema, salsa verde, covered in queso

Super Carnitas Burrito⭐

Super Carnitas Burrito⭐

$11.00

slow braised Mexican pulled pork with Monterey Jack, rice, pinto beans, pico, salsa roja, guacamole

slow braised Mexican pulled pork with Monterey Jack, rice, pinto beans, pico, salsa roja, guacamole

Nachos Classico⭐

Nachos Classico⭐

$13.00

warm tortilla chips with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack, refried pinto, pico, corn, crema, salsa verde, guacamole

warm tortilla chips with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack, refried pinto, pico, corn, crema, salsa verde, guacamole

Vegan Bowl⭐

Vegan Bowl⭐

$11.00

grilled veggies, rice, black beans, shredded cabbage, pico, corn, salsa verde, guacamole, served with corn tortillas

grilled veggies, rice, black beans, shredded cabbage, pico, corn, salsa verde, guacamole, served with corn tortillas

Protein Plato⭐

Protein Plato⭐

$15.00

grilled steak, grilled chicken, rice, black beans, pico, salsa roja, guacamole, served with corn tortillas

grilled steak, grilled chicken, rice, black beans, pico, salsa roja, guacamole, served with corn tortillas

Make It Your Way

Super Burrito

Super Burrito

$11.00

12" flour tortilla, rolled with your choice of protein and toppings

12" flour tortilla, rolled with your choice of protein and toppings

One Taco

One Taco

$3.50

served with corn or flour tortillas and your choice of protein and toppings.

served with corn or flour tortillas and your choice of protein and toppings.

Two Tacos (2)

Two Tacos (2)

$6.75

served with corn or flour tortillas and your choice of protein and toppings.

served with corn or flour tortillas and your choice of protein and toppings.

Three Tacos (3)

Three Tacos (3)

$9.75

served with corn or flour tortillas and your choice of protein and toppings.

served with corn or flour tortillas and your choice of protein and toppings.

Plato

Plato

$11.00

a plate with your choice of protein and toppings, served with tortillas

a plate with your choice of protein and toppings, served with tortillas

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

a bowl with your choice of protein and toppings, served with tortillas

a bowl with your choice of protein and toppings, served with tortillas

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$14.00

12" flour tortilla, rolled with your choice of protein and toppings, deep-fried and covered in queso

12" flour tortilla, rolled with your choice of protein and toppings, deep-fried and covered in queso

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.00

a crunchy tortilla shell with lettuce or cabbage, your choice of protein and toppings, served with tequila lime or chipotle ranch dressing

a crunchy tortilla shell with lettuce or cabbage, your choice of protein and toppings, served with tequila lime or chipotle ranch dressing

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

warm tortilla chips with melted cheese or queso, your choice of protein and toppings

warm tortilla chips with melted cheese or queso, your choice of protein and toppings

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

grilled 10” tortilla with melted Monterey Jack rolled with your choice of protein and toppings

grilled 10” tortilla with melted Monterey Jack rolled with your choice of protein and toppings

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$5.00

served with rice, choice of beans

served with rice, choice of beans

Signature Tacos

Mexico City Tacos (2)⭐

Mexico City Tacos (2)⭐

$7.00

al pastor, corn tortillas, cilantro, onion, our guacamolillo sauce

al pastor, corn tortillas, cilantro, onion, our guacamolillo sauce

Mexico City Tacos (3)⭐

Mexico City Tacos (3)⭐

$10.50

al pastor, corn tortillas, cilantro, onion, our guacamolillo sauce

al pastor, corn tortillas, cilantro, onion, our guacamolillo sauce

Gringo Tacos (2)⭐

Gringo Tacos (2)⭐

$7.00

ground beef, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, Jack cheese, crema

ground beef, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, Jack cheese, crema

Gringos Tacos (3)⭐

Gringos Tacos (3)⭐

$10.50

ground beef, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, Jack cheese, crema

ground beef, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, Jack cheese, crema

Baja-Style Tacos (2)⭐

Baja-Style Tacos (2)⭐

$8.50

fried shrimp, flour tortillas, pico, cabbage, our baja sauce

fried shrimp, flour tortillas, pico, cabbage, our baja sauce

Baja-Style Tacos (3)⭐

Baja-Style Tacos (3)⭐

$12.75

fried shrimp, flour tortillas, pico, cabbage, our baja sauce

fried shrimp, flour tortillas, pico, cabbage, our baja sauce

Dessert

Brownie

Brownie

$4.00
Churro

Churro

$4.00
Flan

Flan

$4.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00
20oz Soda

20oz Soda

$3.50
Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.50
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Topo Mineraqua Bottle

Topo Mineraqua Bottle

$3.50

Bar Drinks

Classic Rocks Margarita

Classic Rocks Margarita

$8.00
Classic Rocks Double

Classic Rocks Double

$15.50
Large Frozen Margarita

Large Frozen Margarita

$11.00