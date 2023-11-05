Felix Empanadas Optimist Hall
Empanadas
- Chicken$5.00
- Steak$5.00
- Pulled Chorizo$5.00
- Street Beef$5.00
- Jamaican Beef$5.00
- Pizza - Cheese$5.00
- Pizza - Pepperoni$5.00
- Cheeseburger ¼ Pound$5.00
- Carnitas Taco$5.00
- La Cubana$5.00
- Spanakopita$5.00
- Shepherd's Pie$5.00
- Bacon, Date N' Goat Cheese$5.00
- Carolina BBQ$5.00
- Vegan$5.00
- Lobster, Corn N' Chive$5.00
- Bacon, Egg N' Cheese$5.00
- Apple Crumble with Cream$4.50
- Nutella Banana$3.50
- Guava N' Cheese$3.50
- Dulce De Leche Banana$3.50
Felix's Homemade Empanadas Locations and Ordering Hours
Latta Arcade
(305) 467-9543
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM
Optimist Hall
(305) 878-2371
Open now • Closes at 9PM