Fennel 26611 Aliso Creek Rd
Appetizer
Fennel slaw
Hummus
hummus served with pita bread or loaded hummus with tzatziki and all the toppings (for additional charge)
Eggplant Dip
fried eggplant with garlic, onions, and mint served with pita bread
Cauliflower & Dates
flash fried cauliflower florets & dates served with tahini sauce
Garlic potatoes
Mediterranean flat bread
Mezze Platter
a light grazing board filled with veggies, cheese, fresh & dried fruits, and nuts
Crème fraiche &caviar
Zaatar petite carrots
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons with a house caesar dressing (kale version is also topped with toasted sunflower seeds)
Quinoa & Avocado
romaine lettuce, crunchy quinoa, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, cucumber and avocado with a lemon vinaigrette
Mashed Chickpea Salad
mashed chickpeas, celery, dill and light mayo dressing served on top of a bed of arugula & toasted bread on side
The Medi-Chop
chopped romaine, salami, feta, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, basil with lemon vinaigrette
Lentil Salad
arugula, lentils, cucumbers, tomatoes, red bell peppers, red onions, fresh parsley, fresh mint, feta and dates with balsamic vinaigrette
Orzo Salad
orzo, roasted red peppers, cucumber, olives, fresh basil and feta cheese served with lemon Vinaigrette
kale Caesar
Seasonal salad
Entrees
Protein Bowl
sliced beef kabobs served over brown rice with kale salad, avocado, veggies, and hummus
Roasted Cauliflower & Chickpeas
roasted cauliflower, eggplants, chickpeas, quinoa, and avocado served with kale pesto or tahini sauce **add protein of your choice for additional charge
Whole Branzino
grilled to perfection with lemon, olive oil and fresh dill served with chickpea salad
Shrimp & Spicy Kale
grilled shrimp served over kale, micro-greens, roasted sweet potatoes, and avocado with a green yogurt tahini sauce
Salmon Bowl
salmon, roasted sweet potatoes, crispy lentil rice, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, peperoncino and pickled onions with lemon vinaigrette on side
Chicken Pesto Bowl
chicken, greek rice, and veggies service with our kale pesto sauce
Chicken kabob
one skewer of chicken and vegetable kabob with Basmati rice, marinated onions, and a grilled serrano pepper
Koobideh kabob
2 skewers of ground beef kabobs with Basmati rice, marinated onions, a grilled tomato and grilled serrano pepper
Shish kabob
a skewer of beef kabob and grilled vegetables with Basmati rice, marinated onions and a grilled serrano pepper
Barg kabob
a skewer of filet mignon (barg) with Basmati rice, marinated onions, grilled tomato and a grilled serrano pepper
Salmon kabob
grilled salmon kabob with Basmati rice, marinated onions, grilled tomato and a grilled serrano pepper
Barley risotto lamb
Sandwich & Wraps
Steak Sandwich
thin slices of steak grilled with onions, mushrooms and roasted red peppers topped with cheese and garlic aioli on a ciabatta
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
grilled chicken, roasted red bell pepper, provolone cheese, pesto and fresh basil on a ciabatta
Fried Mortadella
fried mortadella, white cheddar cheese, aioli, and dijon mustard on a ciabatta with tomatoes, pickled onions, pickles on side
Chicken wrap
Falafel wrap
Koobideh wrap
Open Face Parma ham Sandwich
artisan bread toasted with butter, topped with kale pesto, mozzarella cheese, parma ham and arugula
Grilled Veggie Sandwich
grilled eggplant, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, kale pesto sauce and mozzarella on ciabatta bread
Salmon Sandwich
grilled salmon, arugula, goat cheese, cucumber, dill and our kale pesto sauce on a toasted artisan bread
Fennel burger
Catering
4 chicken
4 skewers of chicken and vegetables with your choice Basmati or brown rice
8 Beef Koobideh
8 skewers of ground beef kabobs with your choice of Basmati or brown rice
4 Shish Kebob
4 skewers of beef and vegetables with your choice of Basmati or brown rice
4 Barg
4 skewers of filet mignon (barg kabobs) with your choice of Basmati or brown rice