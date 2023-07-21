Appetizer

fried eggplants with garlic, onions and mint served with side of pita bread

Fennel slaw

$12.00

Hummus

$10.00

hummus served with pita bread or loaded hummus with tzatziki and all the toppings (for additional charge)

Eggplant Dip

$12.00

Cauliflower & Dates

$12.00

flash fried cauliflower florets & dates served with tahini sauce

Garlic potatoes

$11.00

Mediterranean flat bread

$12.00

Mezze Platter

$20.00

a light grazing board filled with veggies, cheese, fresh & dried fruits, and nuts

Crème fraiche &caviar

$20.00Out of stock

Zaatar petite carrots

$13.00

Salads

arugula, lentils, cucumbers, tomatoes, red bell peppers, red onions, fresh parsley, fresh mint, feta cheese, served with lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons with a house caesar dressing (kale version is also topped with toasted sunflower seeds)

Quinoa & Avocado

$15.00

romaine lettuce, crunchy quinoa, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, cucumber and avocado with a lemon vinaigrette

Mashed Chickpea Salad

$14.00

mashed chickpeas, celery, dill and light mayo dressing served on top of a bed of arugula & toasted bread on side

The Medi-Chop

$17.00

chopped romaine, salami, feta, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, basil with lemon vinaigrette

Lentil Salad

$17.00

arugula, lentils, cucumbers, tomatoes, red bell peppers, red onions, fresh parsley, fresh mint, feta and dates with balsamic vinaigrette

Orzo Salad

$15.00

orzo, roasted red peppers, cucumber, olives, fresh basil and feta cheese served with lemon Vinaigrette

kale Caesar

$12.00

Seasonal salad

$17.00

Soups

Lentil Soup

$4.00+

Barley Soup

$5.00+

Entrees

Protein Bowl

$17.00

sliced beef kabobs served over brown rice with kale salad, avocado, veggies, and hummus

Roasted Cauliflower & Chickpeas

$16.00

roasted cauliflower, eggplants, chickpeas, quinoa, and avocado served with kale pesto or tahini sauce **add protein of your choice for additional charge

Whole Branzino

$30.00

grilled to perfection with lemon, olive oil and fresh dill served with chickpea salad

Shrimp & Spicy Kale

$27.00

grilled shrimp served over kale, micro-greens, roasted sweet potatoes, and avocado with a green yogurt tahini sauce

Salmon Bowl

$19.00

salmon, roasted sweet potatoes, crispy lentil rice, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, peperoncino and pickled onions with lemon vinaigrette on side

Chicken Pesto Bowl

$16.00

chicken, greek rice, and veggies service with our kale pesto sauce

Chicken kabob

$18.00

one skewer of chicken and vegetable kabob with Basmati rice, marinated onions, and a grilled serrano pepper

Koobideh kabob

$18.00

2 skewers of ground beef kabobs with Basmati rice, marinated onions, a grilled tomato and grilled serrano pepper

Shish kabob

$20.00

a skewer of beef kabob and grilled vegetables with Basmati rice, marinated onions and a grilled serrano pepper

Barg kabob

$28.00

a skewer of filet mignon (barg) with Basmati rice, marinated onions, grilled tomato and a grilled serrano pepper

Salmon kabob

$21.00

grilled salmon kabob with Basmati rice, marinated onions, grilled tomato and a grilled serrano pepper

Barley risotto lamb

$27.00

Sandwich & Wraps

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

thin slices of steak grilled with onions, mushrooms and roasted red peppers topped with cheese and garlic aioli on a ciabatta

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

grilled chicken, roasted red bell pepper, provolone cheese, pesto and fresh basil on a ciabatta

Fried Mortadella

$15.00

fried mortadella, white cheddar cheese, aioli, and dijon mustard on a ciabatta with tomatoes, pickled onions, pickles on side

Chicken wrap

$15.00

Falafel wrap

$15.00

Koobideh wrap

$15.00

Open Face Parma ham Sandwich

$17.00

artisan bread toasted with butter, topped with kale pesto, mozzarella cheese, parma ham and arugula

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

grilled eggplant, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, kale pesto sauce and mozzarella on ciabatta bread

Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

grilled salmon, arugula, goat cheese, cucumber, dill and our kale pesto sauce on a toasted artisan bread

Fennel burger

$18.00

Catering

4 chicken

$69.00

4 skewers of chicken and vegetables with your choice Basmati or brown rice

8 Beef Koobideh

$69.00

8 skewers of ground beef kabobs with your choice of Basmati or brown rice

4 Shish Kebob

$74.00

4 skewers of beef and vegetables with your choice of Basmati or brown rice

4 Barg

$105.00

4 skewers of filet mignon (barg kabobs) with your choice of Basmati or brown rice