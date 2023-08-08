Fernandos Cafe
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Combos
Hot off the Griddle
Breakfast Sides
Omelette & Skillets
Three Cheese
Made with a generous portion of Swiss, Cheddar and American cheeses
Western
Made with ham, onion, green pepper and cheese
Farmers
Made with ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom and cheese
Vegetarian
Made with onion, green pepper, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato and cheese
Meat Lovers
Made with ham, bacon, sausage and cheese
Ham & Chese
Made with a generous potion of ham and cheese
Southern
Made with sausage, onion, green pepper and cheese topped with homemade Sausage Gravy
Denver
Made with bacon, onion, green pepper and cheese
Country
Crumbled sausage with cheddar cheese, topped with homemade Sausage gravy
Fajita
Made with chicken seasoned with Mesquite Herb Fajita Seasoning, onion, green pepper and cheese
Health Smart
Made with chicken, onion, green pepper, broccoli and cheese
Mexican
Made with taco meat, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese
Greek
Made with tomato, spinach, black olives with Feta cheese
Beverages
Kid's Menu
Lunch/Dinner Menu
Hot Sandwiches
Sandwiches
Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast
A generous portion of marinated chicken breast
French Dip
Tasty Roast Beef with grilled onion and Swiss cheese on a Steak bun with a side of Au Jus
Grilled Cheese
American cheese grilled on your choice of bread
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Served on whole wheat toast
Tuna Salad
Made with mayonnaise on whole wheat toast
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad grilled with cheddar cheese on grilled Rye bread
Cold Ham Deluxe
A generous portion of ham on whole wheat bread
Turkey Deluxe
A generous portion of Turkey on whole wheat bread
Grilled Ham & Swiss
A generous portion of ham and Swiss cheese on grilled Rye bread
Turkey Club
A generous portion of Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato layered on your choice of toast
Corned Beef Reuben
Grilled corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled Rye bread with a side of Thousand Island dressing
Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken wrapped in a tortilla shell with Mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce, and cheddar cheese
Burgers & More
Olive Burger
Featuring Fernando's olive sauce
Bacon Burger
Served with Bacon and American cheese
Grilled Hamburger
Served with lettuce and tomato
Cheeseburger
Choose from Swiss, Cheddar or American cheeses
Patty Melt
Made on grilled Rye bread with grilled onion and Swiss cheese
Grilled Swiss & Mushroom Burger
Served with grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese
Chicken Finger Platter
Served with your choice of dipping sauce (Ranch, Honey Mustard, Barbecue Sauce or Honey)
Salads
Fresh Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken breast with cheddar cheese
Chef's Salad
Diced ham and turkey, Swiss and Cheddar cheese
Greek Salad
Black olives, tomato, onion and Feta cheese
Taco Salad
Served with a Taco shell with Taco Meat, cheese, onion and tomato
Soup Of The Day & House Salad
Bowl of soup of the day and house salad