Ferrante’s 561 Shirley Street
Food
Lunch
Classic Cheeseburger
8oz Angus Burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Classic Hamburger
8oz Angus Burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Three Cheese Burger
8oz Angus Burger, American, Cheddar, and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Jalapeno Burger
8oz Angus Burger, Cheddar cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Scottish Burger
8oz Angus Burger, American cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickle
Dirty Burger
8oz Angus Burger, American cheese, fried egg, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Loaded Mexican Burger
8oz Angus Burger, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, chili, Mexican cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
RC Hammer Burger
8oz Angus Burger, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing
Vegetable Hummus Wrap
Broccoli, onions, red and green bell peppers, spinach, and mushrooms, with a plain chickpea hummus spread
Greek Salad Wrap
Black olives, grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, feta cheese, green and red bell peppers, and greek dressing
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, romaine letuce, tomato, and pickles
Chicken Parmigania Sub
Pan fried breaded chicken topped with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese in a sub roll
Eggplant Parmigania Sub
Pan fried breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese in a sub roll
Pizza / Flatbreads
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, cheese, BBQ sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle
Classic Cheese Pizza
Mozzerella
Fajita Pizza
Chicken, onions, red and green bell peppers, fajita seasoning
Margherita Pizza
Mozzerella, fresh basil, and tomato slices
Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon, and cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni and cheese
Scampi Pizza
Shrimp, garlic, oil, and cheese
Soup / Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons
House Greens
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and onion with a vinegrette dressing
Greek Salad
Black olives, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, bell peppers, and peperoncini peppers with greek dressing
Lettuce Wedge
Iceburg lettuce, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing
Millie's Homemade Lobster Chowder
Homemade lobster chowder
Scott's Chicken Soup
Our take on a classic chicken soup
Starters
Lobster Arancini
Three rice ballsfilled with lobster
Beef Arancini
Three rice ballsfilled with beef
Rhode Island Style Calamari
With spicy banana peppers
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, with a balsamic reduction
Charcuterie Board
An assortment of curated meats and cheeses, marinated olives, roasted red peppers, and fig jam
Lamb Lolipops
Three lolipops over a bed of asparagus
Peruvian Fish Ceviche
Marinated in lime juice, cilantro, and chopped onions
Shrimp Cocktail
Five jumbo shrimp with homemade cocktail sauce
Steamers
A pound of fresh steamers
Mussels
A generous pound of mussels with onions and your choice of white wine or marinara sauce
Gift Card
Pasta
Chicken Broccoli & Ziti
Chicken, broccoli, and homemade alfredo sauce over penne
Chicken Ala Vodka
Chicken,garlic, and vodka sauce over a bed of penne
Chicken Francese
Egg battered chicken, capers, and lemon butter sauce over a bed of linguini
Chicken Marsala
Chicken, mushrooms, pickled red onions, and a sweet marsala sauce over a bed of penne
Chicken Parmigania
Pan fried breaded chicken, over a bed of linguini and red sauce
Eggplant Parmigania
Pan fried breaded eggplant, over a bed of linguini and red sauce
Veal Parmigania
Pan fried breaded veal, over a bed of linguini and red sauce
Frutti Di Mare
An assortment of mussels, steamers, and clams, over a bed of linguini and red sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed in a garlic white wine, and butter sauce over linguini
Sunday Ragu
Meatballs, sausage, and pork, in a homemade ragu sauce over linguini
Seafood
Swordfish Chop
Blackened, with two sides
Scallops
Pan seared scallops
Sparta Shrimp
Shrimp, feta, spinach, garlic, black olives, lemons, tomatoes, and onions, with a white wine reduction over a bed of linguini or penne
Littleneck Clams
Clams in a white wine sauce over a bed of linguini
Lobster Tail
By itself, or as an accompaniment