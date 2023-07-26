Food

Lunch

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.50

8oz Angus Burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Classic Hamburger

$9.50

8oz Angus Burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Three Cheese Burger

$12.00

8oz Angus Burger, American, Cheddar, and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Jalapeno Burger

$12.00

8oz Angus Burger, Cheddar cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Scottish Burger

$12.00

8oz Angus Burger, American cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickle

Dirty Burger

$12.00

8oz Angus Burger, American cheese, fried egg, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Loaded Mexican Burger

$12.00

8oz Angus Burger, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, chili, Mexican cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

RC Hammer Burger

$12.00

8oz Angus Burger, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing

Vegetable Hummus Wrap

$12.00

Broccoli, onions, red and green bell peppers, spinach, and mushrooms, with a plain chickpea hummus spread

Greek Salad Wrap

$12.00

Black olives, grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, feta cheese, green and red bell peppers, and greek dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken, romaine letuce, tomato, and pickles

Chicken Parmigania Sub

$13.00

Pan fried breaded chicken topped with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese in a sub roll

Eggplant Parmigania Sub

$13.00

Pan fried breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese in a sub roll

Pizza / Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Chicken, cheese, BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle

Classic Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Mozzerella

Fajita Pizza

$12.00

Chicken, onions, red and green bell peppers, fajita seasoning

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Mozzerella, fresh basil, and tomato slices

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon, and cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Pepperoni and cheese

Scampi Pizza

$13.00

Shrimp, garlic, oil, and cheese

Soup / Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons

House Greens

$10.00

Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and onion with a vinegrette dressing

Greek Salad

$12.00

Black olives, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, bell peppers, and peperoncini peppers with greek dressing

Lettuce Wedge

$10.00

Iceburg lettuce, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing

Millie's Homemade Lobster Chowder

$13.00

Homemade lobster chowder

Scott's Chicken Soup

$8.00

Our take on a classic chicken soup

Starters

Lobster Arancini

$16.00

Three rice ballsfilled with lobster

Beef Arancini

$15.00

Three rice ballsfilled with beef

Rhode Island Style Calamari

$15.00

With spicy banana peppers

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, with a balsamic reduction

Charcuterie Board

$16.00

An assortment of curated meats and cheeses, marinated olives, roasted red peppers, and fig jam

Lamb Lolipops

$15.00

Three lolipops over a bed of asparagus

Peruvian Fish Ceviche

$15.00

Marinated in lime juice, cilantro, and chopped onions

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Five jumbo shrimp with homemade cocktail sauce

Steamers

$24.00

A pound of fresh steamers

Mussels

$16.00

A generous pound of mussels with onions and your choice of white wine or marinara sauce

Gift Card

$100.00

Raw Bar

Cherry Stones

$1.25

Jonah Crab Claws

$3.00

Littleneck Clams

$1.50

Rotating Local Oysters

$2.25

Pasta

Chicken Broccoli & Ziti

$24.00

Chicken, broccoli, and homemade alfredo sauce over penne

Chicken Ala Vodka

$24.00

Chicken,garlic, and vodka sauce over a bed of penne

Chicken Francese

$23.00

Egg battered chicken, capers, and lemon butter sauce over a bed of linguini

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Chicken, mushrooms, pickled red onions, and a sweet marsala sauce over a bed of penne

Chicken Parmigania

$24.00

Pan fried breaded chicken, over a bed of linguini and red sauce

Eggplant Parmigania

$21.00

Pan fried breaded eggplant, over a bed of linguini and red sauce

Veal Parmigania

$28.00

Pan fried breaded veal, over a bed of linguini and red sauce

Frutti Di Mare

$30.00

An assortment of mussels, steamers, and clams, over a bed of linguini and red sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Shrimp sauteed in a garlic white wine, and butter sauce over linguini

Sunday Ragu

$25.00

Meatballs, sausage, and pork, in a homemade ragu sauce over linguini

Seafood

Swordfish Chop

$28.00

Blackened, with two sides

Scallops

$29.00

Pan seared scallops

Sparta Shrimp

$25.00

Shrimp, feta, spinach, garlic, black olives, lemons, tomatoes, and onions, with a white wine reduction over a bed of linguini or penne

Littleneck Clams

$22.00

Clams in a white wine sauce over a bed of linguini

Lobster Tail

$15.00

By itself, or as an accompaniment

Steaks / Chops

Pork Chops

$28.00

Two pan seared pork chops, with vinegar peppers and mashed potatoes on the side

Angus Ribeye

$34.00

16oz, rilled with two sides

New York Strip

$38.00

16oz , grilled with two sides

Porterhouse

$36.00

20oz, grilled with two sides

Veal Chops

$32.00

Grilled, with two sides

Sides

Baked Potato

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Sweet Potato

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Mashed Potatos

$8.00

Carmalized Carrots

$8.00

String Beans

$8.00

Sauteed Portobello Mushrooms

$8.00

Fully Loaded Baked Potato

$11.00

Fully Loaded Sweet Potato

$11.00

Fully Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids 8" Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids 8" Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$9.00

Kids Pasta with Red Sauce

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Specials

Hot Lobster Roll

$25.00

Cold Lobster Roll

$25.00

Twin Lobster

$35.00

Seafood Tower

$125.00

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Drinks

Signature Cocktails

Ferrante's Old Fashion

$14.00

Winthrop by the Sea Punch

$13.00

Tropical Old Fashion

$13.00

Very Berry Cocktail

$13.00

Cranberry Gin and Tonic

$13.00

Witches Brew

$13.00

Strawberry Delight

$13.00

Winthrop's Storm

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Grandpa's Manhattan

$14.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Cubra Libre

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

The Cosmo

$13.00

Margarita

$14.00

Clover Love

$13.00

Coconut Margarita

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Frozen Cocktails

Tequila Sundress

$13.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Frozen Lime Daiquiri

$13.00

Sex on the Beach Slushies

$13.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

French Martini

$12.50

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.50

Gimlet

$14.00

Greyhound

$12.50

Hurricane

$12.50

Lemon Drop

$12.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.50

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.50

Mimosa

$9.50

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mudslide

$12.50

Old Fashioned

$13.50

Sazerac

$11.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

White Sangria

$10.50

Red Sangria

$10.50

RTD Alcohol

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00

Cut Water Tiki Rum Mai Tai

$6.00

Beer

Budweiser

$6.00

Cloud Candy IPA

$8.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Drop Done Snake Island Citra

$8.50

Drop Zone Hazy Maze New England Double IPA

$8.50

Drop Zone Lemon Drop Farmhouse Ale

$8.50

Fiddlehead IPA

$6.50

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Samuel Adams Seasonal

$6.00

Sip of Sunshine IPA

$8.00

Mocktails

Berry Fresca

$7.00

Blended Tea

$7.00

Watermelon Blast

$7.00

Mai Tai Mocktail

$7.50

Blue Lagoon

$7.50

White / Rose

Prosecco La Luca

$9.00

Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Sycamore Lane Chardonay

$7.50

Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Di Lenardo Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Studio Rose

$11.00

White Wine Bottles

Red Wine

Sycamore Lane Cab

$7.50

Elvio Tintero Rosso Cab

$8.00

San Polo Rubio Sangiovese Cab

$11.00

Dante Cab

$9.00

Villa Pillo Borgoforte Cab

$9.50

Fantini Montpulciano Cab

$9.00

Parducci Merlot

$10.00

Bianchi Merlot

$10.00

Reds Bottles

Non - Alcoholic

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Acqua Panna

$3.00

Peligrino

$3.00

Nespresso

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Liquor

Vodka

Three Olives Vodka

$10.50

Titos

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Skyy

$12.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Three Olives Vodka

$18.00

DBL Titos

$21.00

DBL Belvedere

$25.00

DBL Skyy

$20.00

DBL Ketel One

$22.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

Gin

Hendricks

$14.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Indigo

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.50

DBL Hendricks

$25.00

DBL Beefeater

$20.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$21.00

DBL Indigo

$20.00

DBL Tanqueray

$17.00

Rum

Plantation

$11.00

Malibu

$10.50

Bacardi

$10.50

Parrot Bay

$10.50

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Flor De Cana

$10.50

Kraken

$11.00

Ron Del Barrito 2 Star

$13.00

Ron Del Barrito 3 Star

$15.00

DBL Plantation

$19.00

DBL Malibu

$18.00

DBL Bacardi

$18.00

DBL Parrot Bay

$17.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$20.00

DBL Flor De Cana

$17.00

DBL Kraken

$19.00

DBL Ron Del Barrito 2 Star

$23.00

DBL Ron Del Barrito 3 Star

$25.00

Tequila

Monte Alban Reposado

$10.50

Monte Alban Blanco

$10.50

Maestro Dobel

$12.50

1800 Blanco

$13.00

1800 Coconut

$13.00

Hornitos Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

1942 Don Julio

$30.00

Jaja Blanco

$12.00

DBL Monte Alban Reposado

$17.00

DBL Monte Alban Blanco

$17.00

DBL Maestro Dobel

$20.00

DBL 1800 Blanco

$22.00

DBL 1800 Coconut

$22.00

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$22.00

DBL Patron Silver

$25.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$25.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$23.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$23.00

DBL 1942 Don Julio

$50.00

DBL Jaja

$22.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.50

Jameson

$11.50

Crown Royal

$11.50

Crown Royal Apple

$11.50

Makers Mark

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Remy Martin XO

$45.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$20.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$20.00

DBL Makers Mark

$21.00

Scotch/Bourbon/Cognacs

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.50

Chivas Regal

$13.00

Horse Soldier

$12.00

Bib & Tucker

$11.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Glenlivet 15

$13.00

Dewars

$12.00

Remy Martin XO

$45.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$24.00

DBL Horse Soldier

$20.00

DBL Bib & Tucker

$20.00

DBL Hennessy

$24.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$24.00

DBL Dewar's

$20.00

DBL Glenlivet 15

$24.00

DBL Remy Martin XO

$80.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$25.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$12.50

Cointreau

$10.50

Choco Liq

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$10.50

Kahlua

$10.50

Lemoncello

$11.00

Bailey's

$11.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$16.00

DBL Aperol

$17.00

DBL Cointreau

$15.00

DBL Choco Liq

$15.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$15.00

DBL Lemoncello

$16.00

DBL Bailey's

$15.00