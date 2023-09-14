Wings, Burgers, & Dogs

Party Wings Only

6 Pcs Party Wings Only

$8.99

10 Pcs Party Wings Only

$14.99

20 Pcs Party Wings Only

$22.99

Whole Wings Only

6 Pcs Whole Wings

$10.99

10 Pcs Whole Wings

$17.99

20 Pcs Whole Wings

$26.99

6 Pcs Jumbo Wings

$15.99

10 Pcs Jumbo Wings

$21.99

Burgers

Single Patty Build Your Burger

$6.99

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion

Double Patty Build Your Burger

$9.99

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion

Jumbo Double Burger

$16.99

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion

Hotdog Served with Fries

1Hotdog W small fry

$6.59

4.99

Hotdog (2) with fries

$7.99

Fiesta Footlong

$7.99

Jumbo Turkey Leg

Jumbo Turkey Leg

$13.99

Buckets

Bucket of Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Chilli, Cheese, Jalapeños Nachos

$7.99

Chilli and Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Cheese, Jalapeños Nachos

$6.99

Chilli Nachos

$5.99

Chilli, Jalapeños Nachos

$6.99

Bucket of Fries

Small Cheese Fries

$2.99

Small Chilli, Cheese Fries

$3.99

Small Chilli, Cheese Fries With Jalepeños

$4.99

Large Cheese Fries

$3.99

Large Chilli, Cheese Fries

$4.99

Large Chilli, Cheese Fries With Jalepeños

$5.99

Small Chilli Fries

$2.99

Large Chilli Fries

$3.99

Bucket of Fries

$3.99

Huge Bucket of Fries

$4.99

Seafood

Seafood Combo

2 Fish, Fries, and Fountain Drink (20oz)

$14.99

4 Shrimp, 2 Fish, Fries, and Fountain Drink (20oz)

$17.99

4 Shrimp, 2 Fish, 4 Wings, Fries, and Fountain Drink (20oz)

$24.99

6 Shrimp, Fries, and Fountain Drink(20oz)

$14.99

Pepsi Fountain Drink(20oz)

Diet Pepsi Fountain Drink(20oz)

Mountain Dew Fountain Drink(20oz)

Sierra Mist Fountain Drink(20oz)

Orange Fanta Fountain Drink(20oz)

Dr. Pepper Fountain Drink(20oz)

Tilapia

Whiting

Seafood Baskets

2 Fish and Fry Basket

$12.99

6 Fried Shrimp and Fry Basket

$11.99

4 Shrimp, 2 Fish, and Fry Basket

$13.99

4 Shrimp, 2 Fish, 4 Wing, and Fry Basket

$15.99

2 Fish Basket

$8.99

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich ONLY

$6.99

BBQ Sandwich ONLY

$6.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich ONLY

$3.99

Kids Meals

Chicken Fingers (3) and Fries

$6.99

3 Piece Wingettes and Fries

$6.99

Hot Dog and Fries ànd drink

$6.99

Hamburger W. Fries and Fountain Drink(8oz)

$6.99

Small Bucket

$1.00

Large Bucket

$2.00

Sides

Hush Puppies (6)

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Large Fries

$2.99

Small Fries

$1.99

Macaroni Salad

$3.99

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi (20oz)

Pepsi

$1.49

Diet Pepsi

Fountain Diet Pepsi (20oz)

$1.49

Mountain Dew

Fountain Mountain Dew (20oz)

$1.49

Dr. Pepper

Fountain Dr. Pepper (20oz)

$1.49

Sierra Mist

Fountain Sierra Mist (20oz)

$1.49

Fanta Orange

Fountain Fanta Orange (20oz)

$1.49

Fountain Water (20oz)

Fountain Water (20oz)

$0.99

Lemonade (20oz)

$1.49

Refill

$1.00

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Festival Cup Lemonade(32oz)

Festiva Cup Lemonade

$6.99

Fountain refill

$1.00

Bottled Drinks

Sprite

Bottled Sprite

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

Bottled Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Grape Fanta

Bottled Grape Fanta

$2.99

Strawberry Fanta

Bottled Strawberry Fanta

$2.99

Cherry Coca-Cola

Bottled Cherry Coca-Cola

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

Bottled Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Fanta

Bottled Orange Fanta

$2.99

Coca-Cola

Bottled Coca-Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.99

Pepsi

Bottled Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sprite

Bottled Sprite

$2.99

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

Bottled Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.99

Lemon-Lime Gatorade

Bottled Lemon-Lime Gatorade

$2.99

Fruit Punch Gatorade

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.99

Orange Gatorade

Orange Gatorade

$2.99

Red Bull

Bottled Red Bull

$2.99

Snapple

Bottled Kiwi-Strawberry Snapple

$2.99

Bottled Mango-Madness Snapple

$2.99

Bottled Snapple Apple

$2.99

Bottled Peach Tea Snapple

$2.99

Bottled Lemon Tea Snapple

$2.99

Pibb Xtra

Bottled Pibb Xtra

$2.99

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.78

Sandwich and Fries

Fish Sandwich and Fries

Whiting Fish Sandwich and Fries

$8.99

Tilapia Fish Sandwich and Fries

$8.99

BBQ Sandwich and Fries

BQQ Sandwich and Fries

$8.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich and Fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Fries and Fountain Drink(20oz)

$6.99

Party Wings Combos

Wingette Combos

6 Pcs Party Wings, Fries, and Fountain Drinks

$10.99

10 Pcs Party Wings, Fries, and Fountain Drink

$18.99

20 Pcs Party Wings, Fries, and Fountain Drink

$24.99

Hotdogs Only

Plain Hotdog

$3.99

Ketchup

Mustard

Relish

Chili

$0.49

Cheese

$0.49

Onion

Cake Slices

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$3.99

Strawberry Cake Slice

$3.99

Chocolate Cake Slice

$3.99

Birthday Cake Slice

$3.99

Carrot Cake Slice

$3.99

Lemon Cake Slice

$3.99

Banana Cake Slice

$3.99

KoolAid

Jumbo KoolAid

$3.99

Jumbo Lemonade

$3.99

Funnel Cake

Funnel Cake

$6.99

Funnel Cake W. Strawberry Topping

$8.99

Funnel Cake W. Peach Topping

$8.99

Funnel Cake W. Cherry Topping

$8.99

Funnel Cake W. Blueberry

$8.99

Funnel Cake with Chocolate Topping

$8.99

Veggie burger

Veggie Burger Only

$7.99

Veggie burger Combo: Fries and 20(oz) Drink

$11.99

Lettuce

Tomato

Onion

Shrimp Only

6 Pc Shrimp Only

$12.99

10 PC Shrimp Only

$16.99

20 PC Shrimp Only

$22.99

Additional Piece of Fish

Fish only

Tilapia Only

$3.99

Whiting Only

$3.99

Make A Combo

Make A Combo

$2.99