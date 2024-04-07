Fiesta Azul Tequila House St. Cloud Fiesta Azul Tequila House St. Cloud
Dinner New
Appetizers
- Wings (6)$11.00
- Wings (12)$16.00
- Queso Dip$7.00
- Table Side Guacamole$10.00
Made tableside with tomatoes onions and fresh lime juice
- Camarones Cancun$15.00
Bacon wrapped shrimp served with sweet potato fries and chipotle sauce
- Street Corn$10.00
Grilled corn with mayonnaise, fresh lime, cotija cheese and Tijan chili powder
- Esquites$7.00
Chipotle mayonnaise, fresh lime juice and cotija cheese
- Fiesta Nachos$14.00
Beans, chicken, ground beef, topped with tomatoes, lettuce, pico, guacamole and sour cream
- Sopes$13.00
- molotes$12.00
three plantains filled with queso fresco and chorizo, Topped with sour cream, and Mole negro..
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
A Zesty tomato with fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro with avocado served with crackers.
- Fajita Nachos$13.00+
Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and queso dip.
- Queso Fundido$10.50+
A blend of Chihuahua and Mozzarella cheese melted topped with your choice of Chorizo, Chicken, Shrimp with onions, served with Tortillas.
- Bean Dip$5.50
Bean Dip.
Soups, Salads & Breakfast
- Taco Salad$13.00
Lettuce, pico, guacamole, refried beans, queso, choice of chicken or beef $12 add grilled chicken or steak $3
- Blacken Salad$15.00
Choice of chicken or shrimp, mixed greens, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, cucumber, goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette
- Salmon Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, Mandarin, dried cranberries, grapes, candied walnuts, goat cheese, cucumbers with citrus vinaigrette
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
- Chilaquiles Rojos o verdes$14.00
- Huevos Rancheros$11.00
- Carne En Su Jugo$14.00
stew made with tomatillo, steak, bacon, whole beans, cilantro and onions.
Rice Bowls
- Azul Bowls$17.00
Chimichirri steak, cilantro, rice, pico de gallo, queso, beans, sour cream, lettuce, corn and avocado.
- Rice Bowl$14.00
Lettuce, cilantro rice, pico de gallo, queso, black beans and cream with choice of chicken, grilled steak, Carnitas or grilled veggies for $13 shrimp $14
- Al Pastor bowl$16.00
rice, pinto beans, cabbage, Fresh pineapple, cilantro, red onions, cilantro crema, salsa Macha drizzle. fresh off the spindle pastor meat.
Tacos
- Mexican Tacos$14.00
No mix and match. Served with rice and pinto beans. steak, pastor, grilled chicken, chorizo, lengua.
- Lobster Tacos$22.00
Two tacos filled with chipotle butter lobster meat topped with mango pico, cabbage, chipotle sauce served with cilantro rice and beans
- Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Two flour tortillas, chipotle sauce, cabbage, pico, avocado, queso fresco with rice and beans
- Mahi Mahi Tacos$16.00
Two flour tortillas, chipotle sauce, cabbage, pico, avocado, queso fresco with rice and beans
- Tex Mex Tacos$13.00
Three crispy or soft tacos choice of chicken or ground beef with lettuce pico and sour cream served with rice and beans
- Salmon Tacos$17.00
- Tacos Campechano$16.00
bacon, steak, chorizo de casa, homemade blue corn tortillas.
- Tacos de Campo$14.00
nopales, queso fresco, whole beans, salsa de molcajete.
- Birria tacos$16.00
beef birria served with cilantro, onions melted cheese.
- Lettuce Tacos$16.00
Choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp served with grilled onions, bell peppers, corn topped with sour cream and chipotle sauce.
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas fiesta Azul$18.00
Two cheese enchiladas, red sauce, onions, with ribeye steak or chicken, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Rancheras$16.00
Slow summered Carnitas, bell pepper, onions, cheese, pico, sour cream, salsa Roja, lettuce and rice.
- Enchiladas Suizas$15.00
Three enchiladas filled with chicken topped with our version of Suiza sauce and served with cilantro rice, lettuce, pico and avocado
- Enchiladas Verdes$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and our own Verde Tomatillo sauce made from scratch. Served with rice, lettuce, pico and sour cream
- Enchiladas Poblanas$15.00
Chicken enchiladas topped with a homemade mole sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, sour cream and avocado. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Chicken & Spinach$15.00
Grilled chicken, creamy spinach, queso, topped with creamy poblano sauce, red onion, cilantro rice and beans
- Enchiladas Cancun$17.00
Three shrimp enchiladas, bell peppers, onions, on a skillet. Topped with queso dip, served with cilantro rice and black beans
- Puerto Lobster Enchiladas$26.00
Two jumbo enchiladas filled with lobster, bell pepper, onions, covered with our take on spicy suiza sauce served with lettuce, pico, sour cream, rice and beans
Burritos, Chimichangas & Quesadillas
- Burrito Loco$15.00
One monster burrito beef or chicken with lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans topped with queso dip and burrito sauce. Sub for grilled steak, grilled chicken, Carnitas or chorizo $3 shrimp $4
- Burrito Mexicano$15.00
Two burritos steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions, topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream, queso dip served with rice and beans
- Chimichanga$14.00
Beef tips, ground beef or chicken,/fried, topped with queso, served with lettuce, pico, sour cream and rice $12 add premium filling add $2
- Quesadilla Guadalajara$15.00
Steak or chicken served with lettuce, pico, guacamole and rice
- Burrito Al Pastor$16.00
One monster burrito estilo Tijuana filled with al pastor, cilantro, onions, rice, beans, and cheese, cilantro, sour cream sauce, chile de arbol sauce and charred pineapple.
- Burrito Chipotle$16.00
Choice of steak, chicken or chorizo filled with rice and beans. Topped with chipotle sauce, sour cream and a delicious mango pico de gallo. Add steak, chicken, chorizo $17
Seafood
- Diablo Shrimp$17.00
Shrimp served in a spicy sauce with grilled onions and tomatoes served with cilantro rice, black beans and tortillas.
- Camarones al Mojo$17.00
Salted shrimp and garlic butter sauce with grilled onions, served with lettuce, sour cream, pico, cilantro rice and black beans.
- Chipotle Tequila Shrimp$17.00
Sautéed shrimp in a chipotle lime sauce, served with black beans and cilantro rice.
- Mahi-Mahi$20.00
8 ounce grilled mahi served with grilled shrimp topped with citrus balsamic glaze on a bed of cilantro rice and black beans
- Quesadilla Mazatlan$21.00
Shrimp, crab, Mahi, topped with queso dip, served with steam veggies and cilantro rice.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo. Side of cilantro rice
- Mango Salmon$18.00
Tender salmon grilled with a mango salsa, steamed vegetables and rice
Platos Fuertes
- Arrachera$21.00
USDA skirt steak, chimichurri, Maduros, steamed veggies, cilantro rice and black beans
- Alambre$23.00
Steak, chicken, Pastor, bacon, chorizo, bell peppers, onions, pineapple and nopal topped with fresh Chihuahua cheese, fresh avocado, chili toreado and fresh tortilla
- Carne Asada$22.00
Too thin sliced ribeye steaks, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled onions, rice and refried beans
- Tierra y Mar$25.00
USDA choice ribeye and shrimp topped with queso dip served with rice and beans
- Molcajete$27.00
Steak, shrimp, Carnitas, chorizo, chicken, cactus, onions, bell peppers, queso fresco, avocado, lettuce, pico, sour cream served with rice and beans
- Carnitas$16.00
Slow simmered pork for 18 hours, served with lettuce, sour cream, pico, rice and refried beans $16 add chili Verde $4
- Molcajete de mar$36.00
Fresh caught blend of seafood including shrimp, mahi-mahi, scallops, crab legs, clams and mussels in a boiling mortar rock with seafood sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream and tortillas
- Steak Tampiquena$26.00
8 ounce center cut Angus ribeye cooked to perfection with a chicken mole enchilada served with rice and beans
- Pollo con mole$16.00
Chicken breast topped with our a homemade mall served with rice and beans
- Pina Loca$23.00
Choice of chicken or steak. Add chorizo $3, bell pepper, onions served inside a pineapple with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Pollo Chipotle$15.00
Chicken breast in a creamy chipotle sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Chile Rellenos$15.00
Two poblano peppers stuffed with queso fresco. Fried, topped with Ranchero sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Parrillada$28.00
Ribeye steak, grilled chicken, mahi-mahi, shrimp, scallops, onions and peppers on a flaming skillet, served with rice, pico, guacamole, sour cream with rice and beans
- Choripollo$17.00
Grilled chorizo and chicken breast, topped with queso dip, served with rice and beans
- Arroz con Pollo$14.00
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of rice topped with queso dip
- Pollo Loco$17.00
Grilled chicken breast with shrimp, talked with queso dip, served with rice and beans
- mojarra frita$22.00
- tequila lime chix$18.00
Fajitas
Combos
- Pick Two - Combo$13.00
Choice of filling. Shredded Chicken, Beef Tips, Ground Beef, cheese. (steak, grilled chicken, carnitas add $1 per item. Served with Rice and Beans.
- Pick Three - Combo$15.00
Choice of filling. Shredded Chicken, Beef Tips, Ground Beef, cheese. (steak, grilled chicken, carnitas add $1 per item. Served with Rice and Beans.
Ceviche
- Ahi tuna ceviche$18.00
Sushi grade ahi tuna,Chile serrano ponzu lemon sauce, onions, sesame seed oil.
- Ahi Tuna Tostada$16.00
- Ceviche$13.50
Shrimp or mahi-mahi marinated and fresh lime juice, cilantro, onion, tomatoes, secret sauce, avocado
- ceviche tasting$30.00
Chioce of three Shrimp, verde ceviche, ahi tuna ceviche, mahi ceviche, scallop ceviche.
- Ceviche Verde$16.00
Shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi, cured and a Verde sauce with red onions tomatoes, cilantro. Served with tostadas
- Torre de mariscos$20.00
Tower of delicious ceviche style seafood including shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi layered with avocado, mango, cucumber and red onions and a very flavorful sauce
Postres
Niños
Margaritas & Cocktails Main 1
Margaritas
- Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita$13.00+
Silver tequila, fresh cucumber, jalapeños, fresh lime juice, agave nectar
- House Margarita$8.00+
Gold tequila, housemaid sweet and sour, grand gala, triple sack on the rocks or frozen
- Flavor Margarita$10.00+
- Sangria Margarita$12.00+
Lime frozen margarita and sangria swirled together
- El Patrón Margarita$14.00+
Patron silver, Grand Marnier, triple sec, orange juice, house mix
- Blood Orange Margarita$13.00+
Silver tequila, blood orange liquor, splash of ruby red, fresh lime, agave nectar
- Presidente Margarita$12.00+
Brandi Gran gala, triple sec, lime juice, house sour mix
- Watermelon Margarita$13.00+
Tequila, fresh Tamarindo purée, agave, lime juice
- Tamarindo Margarita$13.00+
Tequila, Fresh Tamarindo puree, Agave, Lime Juice
- Chamoy Mangonada$13.00+Out of stock
Torre's Brandy, Mandarin Liquor, Special Sour Mix
- Skinny Margarita$13.00+
Casa Noble Silver Tequila, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, Splash of Triple Sec
- Mexican Margarita$14.00+
Ameca Altons Aejo Tequila, Organic Lime Juice, Organic Agave Nectar
- The Frida Kahlo Margarita$13.00+
Milagro Blanco, Muddled Strawberry, Basil, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar
- Blueberry Margarita$13.00+
Milagro Silver, Fresh Muddled Blueberries, Organic Agave, Fresh Pressed lime on the rocks
- La Reyna Margarita$28.00
Silver Tequila 56 oz, Margarita Mix Served on the Rocks or Frozen, with a Corona Beer Turnover
- Avion Ultra Margarita$25.00
avion Cristalino, organic lime, agave.
- Virgin Daiquiris$6.00+
strawberry, mango, raspberry, peach, guava, passion fruit.
- Daiquiri$11.00+
strawberry, mango, peach, raspberry, guava, passionfruit.
- Luna Azul Margarita$13.00+
luna azul tequila, lime, agave, blue curacao.
- la Diablita Margarita$14.00+
tequila, lime, valentina, tajin, agave, tamarindo.
- MILLIONAIRE MARGARITA$50.00
CLASE AZUL REPO, AGAVE, LIME, GOLD FLAKES.
- $18 sunday Pitcher$18.00
- top shelf marg
Cocktails
- Long Island$12.00
tequila, gin, vodka, rum, whiskey, triple sec, sour mix, splash of coke.
- Spicy Avocado Peach smash$14.00
infused jalapeno tequila, peach puree, avocado, lime agave.
- Mexican Paleta De Sandia$13.00
tequila, lime, agave, watermelon, valentina, tajin, chamoy
- Cherry Cachaca Crush$13.00
Cachaca Brazilian Rum, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave, Cherries
- Strawberry Cucumber Limeade$13.00
Gin, Aloe Liquor, Cucumber strawberry, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup
- The Whole Pineapple$19.00
Whole Pineapple, Jamaican Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, Pina Colada Frozen/on the Rocks
- Caipirinha$11.00
Brazilian Rum, Muddled Lime, Organic Pineapple Juice, Cane Sugar
- Ave De Selva$14.00
Black strap Rum, Campari, Simple Syrup, Organic Lime Juice, Organic Pineapple Juice
- Coco Loco$20.00
Young Whole Coconut, Fresh Lime, Tequila, Malibu, Pineapple Juice, Pina Colada Mix, on the Rocks
- Mojito$12.00
Cuban Rum, Muddle Mint and Organic Lime Juice, Simple Syrup 10 Flavored
- Mexican Mule$11.00
Blanco Tequila or Mezcal, Fresh Mint, Ginger Beer, Organic Lime, Sugar
- Diego and Frida$11.00
Tequila Reposado, Ginger, Bitter, Mango, Mint, Organic Lime
- Mezcal Sour$13.00
Ilegal Mezcal, Fresh Lemon Juice, Agave, Shaken Served in a Martini glass
- Puro Norte$13.00
Sotol por Siempre, Passionfruit, Blackberries, Lime Juice, agave served on the rocks
- The Morning Martini$14.00
Kahula, Strap Rum, Mezcal, Old Brew and Half and Half
- Corn Old Fashion$13.00
Pizacadores Sotol, Altos Ameca, Corn Liquor, Agave, Bitters, Orange Twist
- Old School Daiquiri$11.00
Cuban rum, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice
- Paloma$13.00
Cazadores Silver, Campari, Salt, Lime Juice, Squirt Soda, Tajín Rim
- Chamoy Mangonada$12.00
Tequila, Spicy Mango, Lime, Tajín comes Frozen
- Michelada$12.00
- Sangria Small$10.00
- Sangria Large$15.00
- La Niña Buena$13.00
Ojo de tirge mezcal, Aperol, yellow Chartreuse, lime, agave.
- Hibiscus Sour$13.00
Ojo de tirge mezcal, lime, hibiscus flower syrup, egg wash.
- Smoked Carajillo$13.00
licor 43, espresso, mezcal, smoked tableside.
- Flor de Jamaica$14.00
Abasolo corn whiskey, crushed pineapple, hibiscus syrup, mint, lime, agave.
- Picante Sour$13.00
Ojo de tirge mezcal, lime, agave, tabasco, drizzle of mango, tajin sprinkle, egg wash.
- FRESHIE TEQUILA SELTZER 3 x 12$12.00
Liquor
Tequila
- 1800 blanco$11.00
- Altos blanco$9.00
- Avion Blanco$12.00
- Cabo Blanco$10.00
- Camarena Blanco$9.00
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casa Del Sol Blanco$13.00
- Casa Maestri Blanco$15.00
- Casa Noble Blanco$12.00
- Cazadores Blanco$10.00
- Cenote Blanco$12.00
- Chaquira Blanco$45.00
- Cincoro Blanco$18.00
- Clase Azul Blanco$22.00
- Deleon Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- Don Fulano Blanco$12.00
- Doña Celia Blanco$15.00
- Espolon blanco$11.00
- Fortaleza Blancos$16.00
- Herradura Blanco$12.00
- House Tequila Blanco$7.00
- La Brune Blanco$12.00
- Milagro Blanco$10.00
- Milagro Select Blanco$14.00
- Mi Campo Blanco$10.00
- Partida Blanco$11.00
- Patron Blanco$11.00
- Tres Agave Blanco$12.00
- Tres Genera Blanco$13.00
- Terramana$12.00
- Mijenta Blanco$30.00
- casa dragones blanco$14.00
- luna azul blanco$9.00
- 1800 Repo$12.00
- Altos Reposado$12.00
- Avión Repo$13.00
- Cabo Wabo Reposado$12.00
- Camarena Reposado$11.00
- Casamigos Reposadado$15.00
- Casa Del Sol repo$15.00
- Casa Maestri Repo$20.00
- Casa Noble Repo$14.00
- Cazadores Repo$11.00
- Cenote Repo$16.00
- Chaquira Repo$55.00
- Cincoro Repo$18.00
- Clase Azul Repo$28.00
- Deleon Repo$15.00
- Don Julio Repo$13.00
- Don Fulano Repo$18.00
- Doña Celia Repo$16.00
- Espolon Repo$12.00
- Fortaleza Repo$18.00
- Herradura Repo$14.00
- House Tequila Repo$8.00
- Milagro Repo$12.00
- Milagro Select Repo$16.00
- Mi Campo Repo$9.00
- Partida Repo$10.00
- Patron Repo$13.00
- Tres Agave Repo$13.00
- Tres Genera Repo$14.00
- Mijenta Repo$35.00
- 1800 Añejo$14.00
- Altos Añejo$13.00
- Avion Añejo$15.00
- Cabo Wabo Añejo$14.00
- Camarena Añejo$13.00
- Casamigos Añejo$17.00
- Casa Del Sol Añejo$22.00
- Casa Maestri Añejo$21.00
- Casa Noble Añejo$16.00
- Cazadores Añejo$14.00
- Cenote Añejo$15.00
- Chaquira Añejo$60.00
- Cincoro Añejo$55.00
- Clase Azul Añejo$68.00
- Deleon Añejo$16.00
- Don Julio Añejo$15.00
- Don Fulano Añejo$18.00
- Doña Celia Añejo$22.00
- Espolon Añejo$15.00
- Fortaleza Añejo$18.00
- Herradura Añejo$15.00
- La Brune Añejo$14.00
- Luna Azul Añejo$12.00
- Milagro Añejo$13.00
- Milagro Select Añejo$18.00
- Mi Campo Añejo$13.00
- Partida Añejo$14.00
- Patron Añejo$15.00
- Tres Agaves Single Barrel$12.00
- Tres Genera Añejo$15.00
- Mijenta Añejo$30.00
- brurro %42 mezcal$12.00
- burro fiestero durango %50.2 mezcal$18.00
- clase azul mezcal$59.00
- dos hombres mezcal$12.00
- Mezcal Sour$13.00
Ilegal Mezcal, Fresh Lemon Juice, Agave, Shaken Served in a Martini glass
- ojo de tirge mezcal$12.00
- recuerdo mezcal$12.00
- senorio mezcal$12.00
- senorio mezcal anejo$18.00
- senorio mezcal repo$14.00
- zignum 12 repo mezcal$15.00
- zignum anejo mezcal$18.00
- zignum mezcal$12.00
- Casa Amigos Mezcal$15.00
- 1800 Cristalino$15.00
- Don Julio 70$15.00
- Herradura Ultra$13.00
- Casa Del Sol Reserva$43.00
- Casa Noble Marques$34.00
- Chaquira Blanco$45.00
- Chaquira Repo$55.00
- Chaquira Añejo$60.00
- Cincoro Blanco$18.00
- Cincoro Repo$18.00
- Cincoro Añejo$55.00
- Cincoro Gold$60.00
- Cincoro Extra Añejo$160.00
- Clase Azul Blanco$22.00
- Clase Azul Repo$28.00
- Clase Azul Gold$35.00
- Clase Azul Añejo$68.00
- Clase Azul Ultra Añejo$160.00
- Don Julio 1942$28.00
- Gran Patron Burdeos$68.00
- Herradura Seleccion Supre$65.00
- Herradura Legend$25.00
- Komos Repo Rosa$21.00
- Komos Añejo Cristal$25.00
- Komos Extra Añejo$70.00
Whiskeys
- Henneessy$12.00
- knob creek$8.00
- knob creek rye$9.00
- bulliet$10.00
- bulliet rye$11.00
- jefferson$12.00
- elijah craig$12.00
- gentlemen jack$14.00
- red label$10.00
- black label$11.00
- blue label$24.00
- glenlivet 12$10.00
- macallan 12$12.00Out of stock
- mcallen 18$25.00Out of stock
- dewars$9.00
- dewars 15$16.00
- basil hayden$14.00
- angels envy$11.00
- buchanans 18$22.00
- buchananas 12$10.00
- suntory toki$12.00
- jameson$7.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- jack fire$7.00
- jim beam$7.00
- Canadian club$8.00
- seagram 7$8.00
- presidente$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
Gins
Non- Alcoholic Beverages
NA Beverages
Beers
Domestic Bottle
Imported Bottle
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Corona Premier$6.00
- Corona Familiar$6.00
- Estrella Jalisco$6.00
- Dos Equis Amber$6.00
- Dos Equis Lager$6.00
- Heiniken$6.00
- Heineken 0.0$6.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- Modelo Negra$6.00
- Tecate$6.00
- Victoria$6.00
- Michelada$12.00
- Sol$6.00
- Mexican Beer Special$15.00
- super bowl beer bottle$3.00