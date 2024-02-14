Fiesta Azteca Tap House and Mexican Kitchen 4300 Three Notch,D Road
Full Menu
Dips
- 4 Oz Salsa Blanca$3.99
- 4 Oz Salsa Al Pastor$3.99
- 4 Oz Avocado Salsa$3.99
- 4 Oz Salsa De Aciete$3.99
- Mild 4 Oz Salsa Verde$3.99
- 4 Oz Mango Salsa$3.99
- 4 Oz Guacamole$4.75
- 4 Oz Cheese Dip$4.75
- 4 Oz Chorizo Cheese Dip$7.50
- 4 Oz Ground Beef Cheese Dip$7.50
- 4 Oz Spinach Cheese Dip$7.50
- 4 Oz Grilled Steak Cheese Dip$7.50
- 4 Oz Bean Dip$6.99
- 4 Oz Sour Cream$2.50
- 4 Oz Pico De Gallo$3.99
- 4 Oz Queso Fresco$4.25
- 4 Oz Corn Salsa$3.99
- 10 Oz Table Side Guacamole$12.99
- 12 Oz Chorizo Cheese Dip Medium$11.99
- 16 Oz Chorizo Cheese Dip Large$14.99
Starters/Bar Snacks
- Mini Quesadillas$13.99
Stuffed with pico, grilled chicken, and cheese. Served with a side salad
- 12-piece Tradicional Wings$12.99
Buffalo, mango habanero, or BBQ
- 12-piece Boneless Wings$12.99
Buffalo, mango habanero, or BBQ
- 8 Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
- Steak & Fries$13.99
Bowl of fries mixed with melted cheese and steak
- Botana Mexicana$13.99
Grilled shrimp, avocado slices, cucumbers, queso fresco, and tomatoes
- Cheesy Fries$10.99
Bowl of fries covered in cheese
- 6 Chicken Strips$10.99
- Fiesta Azteca Platter$16.99
4 boneless wings, 4 mozzarella sticks, 1 chorizo quesadilla, and spinach dip
- Ceviche$14.99
Chopped shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocado slices, jalapeños, and cucumbers
- Pizza Mexicana$14.99
Topped with chicken or steak, chorizo, pico de gallo, and Mexican yellow cheese
- Mexican Cheeseburger$12.99
Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño, chorizo, and served with fries
- Pizza Hawaiiana$15.99
Topped with ham, jalapeño, pineapple, mushrooms, bacon, and Mexican yellow cheese
- Street Corn$6.99
One single corn on the cob coated is mayonnaise, queso fresco, and tajin. Served with a lime wedge
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$6.99
Nachos covered in cheese
- Nachos with Beans$7.99
Nachos covered in beans and cheese
- Ground Beef Nachos$7.99
Nachos covered in ground beef and cheese
- Shredded Chicken Nachos$8.99
Nachos covered in shredded chicken and cheese
- Nachos Fajita$14.99
Grilled chicken or grilled steak mixed with peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
- Nachos Supreme$13.99
Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Nachos Texans$16.99
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp mixed with peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
- Nachos Carnitas$16.99
Shredded pork mixed with peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
- Nachos Vegetarian$14.99
Mixed broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
- Shrimp Nachos$16.99
Grilled shrimp mixed with peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
Side Orders
- 3 Hard Tacos$6.99
- 2 Soft Tacos$8.50
- Diced Tomatoes$1.99
- Single Soft Taco$4.25
- 3 Chicken Tamales$11.99
- Black Beans$4.25
- Avocado Slices$4.75
- Single Hard Taco$3.25
- Beans$3.50
- Rice$3.50
- Rice & Beans$4.99
- Jalapeños Toreados$2.99
- Single Tamal$3.99
- Single Street Taco$3.99
- 3 Enchiladas$9.99
- 2 Burritos$9.99
- Single Enchilada$3.99
- Single Chile Relleno$4.99
- Tortillas$3.50
- Grilled Chicken$6.99
- Steak Quesadilla$6.99
- Ranch$1.99
- Single Burrito$4.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
- 3 Chile Rellenos$11.99
- Single Tostada$4.25
- French Fries$3.50
- Shredded Cheese$3.25
- Cheesy Rice$6.99
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
- Diced Jalapeños$1.99
- Cilantro$1.00
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
- Grilled Steak Quesadilla$6.99
- Lettuce$1.99
- 8 Shrimp$8.99
- Carlos V Chocolate Bar (1)$0.75
- Grilled steak slices$6.99
- Chile Con Queso$4.25
- Single Toriado$0.99
- Toriados$1.99
- Pepper Mint Pattie (1)$0.50
- Canels Chewing Gum (1)$0.25
- Duvalin (1)$0.75
Soups & Greens
- Small Chicken Soup$8.99
Chicken with pico de gallo and rice
- Large Chicken Soup$11.99
Chicken with pico de gallo and rice
- Small Shrimp Soup$9.99
Shrimp mixed with pico de gallo and rice
- Large Shrimp Soup$12.99
Shrimp mixed with pico de gallo and rice
- Small Tortilla Soup$8.99
Shredded chicken, cilantro and onions, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole with tortilla strips
- Large Tortilla Soup$11.99
Shredded chicken, cilantro and onions, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole with tortilla strips
- Small Black Bean Soup$7.99
Pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and sour cream
- Large Black Bean Soup$10.99
Pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and sour cream
- House Salad$9.99
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, and cucumbers
- Sour Cream Salad$6.99
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, and sour cream
- Chicken Salad$11.99
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers, and grilled chicken
- Steak Salad$11.99
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers, and grilled steak
- Shrimp Salad$13.99
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers, and grilled shrimp
- Guacamole Salad$6.99
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, and guacamole
- Texana Salad$13.99
Bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons, cucumbers, grilled shrimp, steak, and chicken
- Caldo De Res$20.99
Beef with bone, potatoes, squash, carrots, cilantro, and onions. Served with a side of rice and corn tortillas
- Caldo De Pollo$20.99
Chicken with bone, potatoes, squash, carrots, cilantro, and onions. Served with a side of rice and corn tortillas
- Caldo De Mariscos$22.99
Shrimp, tilapia, potatoes, squash, carrots, cilantro, and onions. Served with a side of rice and corn tortillas
- Menudo$22.99
Combos # 1-25
- Combo #1$9.99
Two enchiladas, rice, and hard taco
- Combo #2$9.99
One hard taco, enchilada, and chalupa
- Combo #3$10.99
One enchilada, hard taco, and chile relleno
- Combo #4$9.99
Two hard tacos, enchilada, and chile con queso
- Combo #5$9.99
Two enchiladas, rice, and beans
- Combo #6$9.99
One enchilada, rice, beans, and hard taco
- Combo #7$10.99
One enchilada, chile relleno, rice, and beans
- Combo #8$10.99
One enchilada, tamale, rice, and beans
- Combo #9$9.99
One chalupa, enchilada, rice, and beans
- Combo #10$9.99
Two hard tacos, rice, and beans
- Combo #11$9.99
One burrito, hard taco, and enchilada
- Combo # 12$10.99
One tamale, chile relleno, rice, and beans
- Combo #13$10.99
One enchilada, burrito, and chile relleno
- Combo #14$10.99
One hard taco, chile relleno, and chalupa
- Combo #15$10.99
One burrito, enchilada, and tamale
- Combo #16$10.99
One burrito, chile relleno, and chalupa
- Combo #17$10.25
One burrito, enchilada, rice, and beans
- Combo #18$10.99
One chalupa, chile relleno, and enchilada
- Combo # 19$10.25
One chalupa, burrito, and enchilada
- Combo #20$10.99
One chile relleno, hard taco, rice, and beans
- Combo #21$10.25
One hard taco, burrito, and chalupa
- Combo #22$10.99
One tamale, burrito, rice, and beans
- Combo #23$10.25
One burrito, rice, beans, and hard taco
- Combo #24$10.99
One chile relleno, burrito, rice, and beans
- Combo #25$10.99
Chile relleno, tamale, and one taco
Chimichangas
- Chimi Changa$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken, deep fried or soft served with a side of beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
- Chimi Changa Fajita$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed grilled mixed vegetables and your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken, deep fried or soft served with a side of beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
- Chimi Chori Loco$15.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed chorizo and pineapple mixed with your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken, deep fried or soft served with a side of beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
- Shrimp Chimi Changa$15.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed grilled mixed vegetables and shrimp, deep fried or soft served with a side of beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
- Chimi Changa Carnitas$15.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed grilled mixed vegetables and carnitas, deep fried or soft served with a side of beans. Covered in cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
Kids Selection
- Kids A. Steak & Fries Covered in Cheese$8.50
- Kids B. One Taco, Rice, & Beans$8.50
- Chicken or Beef Kids C. Taco Salad$8.50
- Kids D. Pepperoni Pizza, & Fries$8.50
- Kids E. Cheese Quesadilla, Fries, & Rice$8.50
- Kids F. 2 Mozzarella Sticks, Fries, & 2 Chicken Strips$8.50
- Kids G. One Grilled Cheese, Rice, & 2 Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
- Kids H. One Hot-dog & Fries$8.50
- Kids I. One Cheeseburger & Fries$8.50
- Kids J. Mac & Cheese with 2 Chicken Strips$8.50
- Kids K. Arroz Con Pollo$8.50
Only chicken, rice, and cheese
Moles Caseros
- Mole Ranchero$11.99
Chicken topped with red sauce. Served with tortillas
- Mole Verde$11.99
Chicken topped with green sauce. Served with tortillas
- Mole Poblano$11.99
Chicken topped with brown gravy. Served with tortillas
- Chilaquiles Green$12.99
Tortilla chips covered with special sauce, chicken, pico, melted cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans
- Chilaquiles Red$12.99
Tortilla chips covered with special sauce, chicken, pico, melted cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans
Kitchen Specialties
- Grande Special$16.99
Chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada, and burrito. Served with rice, beans, and taco
- Chile Relleno Plate$15.99
Two Chile poblanos stuffed with cheese. Covered in red sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Fiesta Azteca Special$13.99
Chicken tamale on the middle, rice, beans, chicken, and beef on each corner along side four chips in each corner. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese sauce. Served with two fried taquitos on the side
- Chicken or Beef Letter F$12.99
One burrito, one enchilada topped with red sauce, and salad
- Quesadilla Fajita$13.99
One flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, vegetables, grilled chicken or steak served with salad
- Quesadilla Camarón$14.99
One flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables and shrimp. Served with salad
- Quesadilla Jalisco$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with pico, cheese, and grilled chicken served with salad
- Quesadilla Rellena$10.99
One flour tortilla stuffed with beans, cheese, and your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips served with salad
- Quesadilla Texana$14.99
One flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables, cheese, grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. Served with salad
- Quesadilla De Carnitas$13.99
One flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables, cheese, and carnitas. Served with salad
- Quesadilla Fiesta Azteca$15.99
One flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables, cheese, grilled chicken, steak, and carnitas. Served with salad
- Quesadilla Mi Rancho$13.99
One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled mixed vegetables, mushrooms, cheese, and grilled chicken. Served with rice and salad
- Quesadilla Espinaca$13.99
One flour tortilla stuffed with spinach, cheese, pico, and grilled chicken served with salad
- Birria Plate$15.99
Shredded beef covered in birria sauce, cilantro, and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas, and red salsa
- Quesadilla De Birria$15.99
One flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables, cheese, and shredded beef. Served with rice and salad
- Arroz Con Pollo$15.99
Bed of rice served with grilled chicken and vegetables. Topped with cheese
- Arroz Con Camaron$16.99
Bed of rice served with grilled shrimp and vegetables. Topped with cheese
- Arroz Texano$17.99
Bed of rice served with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and vegetables. Topped with cheese
- San Jose$12.99
Two soft tacos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- Taco Salad$11.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
- Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and grilled chicken or steak
- Shrimp Taco Salad$14.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and grilled shrimp
- Texano Taco Salad$15.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp
- Taco Salad Carnitas$14.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and carnitas
- Taco Salad Vegetarian$12.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and vegetables
- Arroz Con Steak$15.99
Bed of rice served with grilled steak and vegetables. Topped with cheese
Lava Bowls
- Molcajete$20.99
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp and mixed vegetables. Topped with one half of a rib-eye steak. Served in a lava bowl topped with mozzarella cheese and a side of rice, beans, and tortillas
- Seafood Molcajete$24.99
Whole grilled tilapia fillet, shrimp, and mixed vegetables. Topped with half a tilapia. Served in a lava bowl topped with mozzarella cheese and a side of rice, beans, and tortillas
Burrito Bowls
Burrit'Oh!
- Burrito Colorado$13.99
Burrito stuffed with pork, rice, and beans. Topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, and sour cream
- Burrito Verde$13.99
Burrito stuffed with pork, rice, and beans. Topped with green sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, and sour cream
- Burrito Deluxe$12.99
Two burritos stuffed with, beans, one chicken, one beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Burrito Fajita$14.99
Burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, vegetables, rice, and beans. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, and sour cream
- Burrito Camaron$14.99
Burrito stuffed with grilled shrimp, vegetables, rice, and beans. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, and sour cream
- Burrito Carnitas$14.99
Burrito stuffed with pork, rice, and beans. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, and sour cream
- Burrito Degollado$14.99
Burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, rice and beans. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with pico and sour cream
- Burrito Jalisco$16.99
Burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, vegetables, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with pico and sour cream
- Burrito Mi Rancho$16.99
Burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, chorizo, potatoes, rice, and beans. Topped with red sauce, green sauce, and cheese sauce. Served with pico and sour cream
- Burrito Chori Loco$16.99
Burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, chorizo, pineapple, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with pico and sour cream
- Spicy Avocado Burrito$16.99
Burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, rice and beans. Topped with shredded cheese, spicy avocado salsa. Served with pico and sour cream
- Burrito Chipotle$16.99
Wrapped burrito stuffed with chicken or steak, rice, black beans, lettuce guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and pico. Served with a side of fries
- Burrito California$15.99
Burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of rice and beans
- Vegetarian Burrito$14.99
Burrito stuffed mixed vegetables, rice, and beans. Topped with shredded cheese and served with lettuce, guacamole, pico, and sour cream
- Burrito Texano$17.99
Burrito stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, vegetables, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with pico and sour cream
- Quesabirria Burrito$17.99
Burrito stuffed with shredded beef, rice, and beans. Topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with pico and sour cream
- Burrito Fiesta Azteca$18.99
Burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, vegetables, carnitas, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with pico and sour cream
- Wrapped Burrito$10.99
Sizzling Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$16.99
Grilled chicken mixed with vegetables
- Steak Fajitas$16.99
Grilled steak mixed with vegetables
- Mixed Fajitas$17.99
Grilled chicken and steak mixed with vegetables
- Shrimp Fajitas$18.99
Grilled shrimp mixed with vegetables
- Texano Fajitas$18.99
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp mixed with vegetables
- Fajitas Seafood Tilapia$24.99
Tilapia, shrimp, snapper mixed with vegetables
- Fajitas Vegetarian$15.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes all mixed together
- Fiesta Azteca Fajitas$20.99
Grilled chicken, steak, and carnitas mixed with vegetables
- Fajitas Carnitas$17.99
Carnitas mixed with vegetables
- Fajitas Chori Loco$19.99
Grilled chicken or steak mixed with vegetables, pineapple covered in cheese and chorizo
- Piña Loca$20.99
Grilled chicken mixed with chorizo, pineapple, and vegetables topped with cheese. Served on a pineapple
- Fajitas Chori Loco*$19.99
Grilled chicken or steak mixed with vegetables, pineapple covered in cheese, and chorizo
- Fajitas for Two Texanos$26.99
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp mixed with vegetables. Served in 1 pan, 2 side salads with rice and beans and 2 orders of tortillas
- Bacon Fajitas$19.99
Grilled chicken mixed with bacon, potato, and vegetables. Topped with cheese
- Fajitas for Two Coupon$26.99
Mexican Street Food
- Huarache Quesadilla$15.99
One big corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of taco meat mixed with cilantro, onions, and cheese. Served with a side of beans, red salsa, and green salsa
- Alambre Quesadilla$15.99
One big flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of taco meat mixed with cilantro, onions, and cheese. Served with a side of beans, red salsa, and green salsa
- Mexican Torta Sub$17.99
One sub stuffed with your choice of taco meat mixed with cilantro, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream. Served with a side of fries, red salsa, and green salsa
- Tacos De Carne Asada$14.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed of asada served with a side of beans, cilantro, and onions, red salsa, green salsa, and grilled onions
- Tacos De Barbacoa$14.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef served with a side of beans, cilantro, onions, red salsa, green salsa, and grilled onions
- Campechanos Tacos Al Pastor$14.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed of asada and chorizo served with a side of beans, cilantro, and onions, red salsa, green salsa, and grilled onions
- Tacos De Pollo Adobo$14.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed of marinated chicken served with a side of beans, cilantro, and onions, red salsa, green salsa, and grilled onions
- Original Al Pastor Tacos De Trompo$14.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed of marina ted pork served with a side of beans, cilantro and onions, red salsa, green salsa, and grilled onions
- Tacos De Chorizo$14.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed of chorizo served with a side of beans, cilantro and onions, red salsa, green salsa, and grilled onions
- Mexican Torta Cubana$18.99
One sub stuffed with asada, hotdog, and ham mixed with cilantro, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream. Served with a side of fries, red salsa, and green salsa
- Tacos De Carnitas$14.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed of carnitas served with a side of beans, cilantro, and onions, red salsa, green salsa and grilled onions
- Baha Tacos$14.99
Three flour tortillas stuffed of chicken or steak mixed with vegetables topped with cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with a side of beans, red salsa, and green salsa
- Fish Tacos$15.99
Three flour tortillas stuffed with tilapia mixed with pico de gallo topped with cheese. Served with a side of beans, red salsa, and green salsa
- Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Three flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp mixed with pico de gallo topped with cheese. Served with a side of beans, red salsa, and green salsa
- Beef Tongue Tacos De Lengua$15.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with beef tongue. Served with a side of beans, red salsa, green salsa, grilled onions, cilantro, and onions
- Sopes Fried Corn Dough$18.99
3 pieces. Fried masa smothered with beans topped with taco meat, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with a side of beans
- Quesabirria Tacos$15.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with birria and cheese smothered in birria sauce. Topped with Mexican Parmesan cheese. Served with grilled onions, birria sauce, red salsa, green salsa, and a side of beans
- Cali Tacos$15.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken. Al pastor, pineapple, potato, corn salsa, and shredded cheese. Served with a side of beans, red salsa, green salsa, and grilled onions
- Tacos De Cabeza$15.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with limed and seasoned shredded beef. Served with a side of beans, cilantro, onions, red salsa, and green salsa
- Brisket Tacos$15.99
Three flour tortillas stuffed with barbacoa mixed with grilled vegetables. Topped with cheese, cilantro, and onions. Served with a side of beans, red salsa and green salsa
- Mexican Empanadas$18.99
Three fried empanadas filled with cheese, chicken or beef. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, quacamole, and Mexican Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of beans, grilled onions, red salsa and green salsa