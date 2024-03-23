Fiesta Azul Tequila House- Altamonte Springs Fiesta Azul Tequila House - Altamonte Springs
Dinner New
Appetizers
- Wings (6)$11.00
- Wings (12)$16.00
- Queso Fundido
A blend of Chihuahua and mozzarella cheese melted talked with your choice of chorizo, chicken, shrimp with onions, served with tortillas
- Queso Dip$7.00
- Table Side Guacamole$10.00
Made tableside with tomatoes onions and fresh lime juice
- Camarones Cancun$15.00
Bacon wrapped shrimp served with sweet potato fries and chipotle sauce
- Street Corn$10.00
Grilled corn with mayonnaise, fresh lime, cotija cheese and Tijan chili powder
- Fajita Nachos
Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes
- Fiesta Nachos$14.00
Beans, chicken, ground beef, topped with tomatoes, lettuce, pico, guacamole and sour cream
- Sopes$13.00
- molotes$12.00
- Seafood Tower$110.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Hey Jesse tomato sauce with fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro with avocado and crackers
Soups, Salads & Breakfast
- Taco Salad$13.00
Lettuce, pico, guacamole, refried beans, queso, choice of chicken or beef $12 add grilled chicken or steak $3
- Blacken Salad$15.00
Choice of chicken or shrimp, mixed greens, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, cucumber, goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette
- Salmon Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, Mandarin, dried cranberries, grapes, candied walnuts, goat cheese, cucumbers with citrus vinaigrette
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
- Chilaquiles Rojos o verdes$14.00
- Huevos Rancheros$11.00
3 eggs over easy salsa ranchera, add steak $5
- Huevos A La Mexicana$11.00
- sopa azteca$12.00
Rice Bowls
- Azul Bowls$17.00
Chimichirri steak, cilantro, rice, pico de gallo, queso, beans, sour cream, lettuce, corn and avocado.
- Rice Bowl$14.00
Lettuce, cilantro rice, pico de gallo, queso, black beans and cream with choice of chicken, grilled steak, Carnitas or grilled veggies for $13 shrimp $14
- al pastor bowl$16.00
rice, pinto beans, cabbage, frsh pineapple, cilantro, red onions, cilantro crema, salsa macha drizzle. fresh off the spindle pastor meat.
Tacos
- Mexican Tacos$14.00
No mix and match. Served with rice and pinto beans
- Lobster Tacos$22.00
Two tacos filled with chipotle butter lobster meat topped with mango pico, cabbage, chipotle sauce served with cilantro rice and beans
- Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Two flour tortillas, chipotle sauce, cabbage, pico, avocado, queso fresco with rice and beans
- Mahi Mahi Tacos$16.00
Two flour tortillas, chipotle sauce, cabbage, pico, avocado, queso fresco with rice and beans
- Tex Mex Tacos$13.00
Three crispy or soft tacos choice of chicken or ground beef with lettuce pico and sour cream served with rice and beans
- Salmon Tacos$17.00
- tacos Campechano$16.00
bacon, steak, chorizo de casa. homemade blue corn tortillas.
- tacos de campo$13.00
cactus, whole beans, queso fresco and salsa de molcajete.
- birria tacos$17.00
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas fiesta Azul$18.00
Two cheese enchiladas, red sauce, onions, with ribeye steak or chicken, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Rancheras$16.00
Slow summered Carnitas, bell pepper, onions, cheese, pico, sour cream, salsa Roja, lettuce and rice.
- Enchiladas Suizas$15.00
Three enchiladas filled with chicken topped with our version of Suiza sauce and served with cilantro rice, lettuce, pico and avocado
- Enchiladas Verdes$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and our own Verde Tomatillo sauce made from scratch. Served with rice, lettuce, pico and sour cream
- Enchiladas Poblanas$15.00
Chicken enchiladas topped with a homemade mole sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, sour cream and avocado. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Chicken & Spinach$15.00
Grilled chicken, creamy spinach, queso, topped with creamy poblano sauce, red onion, cilantro rice and beans
- Enchiladas Cancun$17.00
Three shrimp enchiladas, bell peppers, onions, on a skillet. Topped with queso dip, served with cilantro rice and black beans
- Puerto Lobster Enchiladas$26.00
Two jumbo enchiladas filled with lobster, bell pepper, onions, covered with our take on spicy suiza sauce served with lettuce, pico, sour cream, rice and beans
Burritos, Chimichangas & Quesadillas
- Burrito Loco$15.00
One monster burrito beef or chicken with lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans topped with queso dip and burrito sauce. Sub for grilled steak, grilled chicken, Carnitas or chorizo $3 shrimp $4
- Burrito Mexicano$15.00
Two burritos steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions, topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream, queso dip served with rice and beans
- Burrito Chipotle$16.00
Choice of steak, chicken or chorizo filled with rice and beans. Topped with chipotle sauce, sour cream and a delicious mango pico de gallo. $15 Add steak, chicken, chorizo $17
- Chimichanga$14.00
Beef tips, ground beef or chicken,/fried, topped with queso, served with lettuce, pico, sour cream and rice. add premium filling add $2 .
- Quesadilla Guadalajara$15.00
Steak or chicken served with lettuce, pico, guacamole and rice
- Burrito Al Pastor$16.00
pork al pastor, rice, beans, pineapple, salsa de arbol, cilantro lime crema.
- chile relleno chimichanga$17.00
Seafood
- Diablo Shrimp$17.00
Shrimp served in a spicy sauce with grilled onions and tomatoes served with cilantro rice, black beans and tortillas.
- Camarones al Mojo$17.00
Salted shrimp and garlic butter sauce with grilled onions, served with lettuce, sour cream, pico, cilantro rice and black beans.
- Chipotle Tequila Shrimp$17.00
Sautéed shrimp in a chipotle lime sauce, served with black beans and cilantro rice.
- Mahi-Mahi$20.00
8 ounce grilled mahi served with grilled shrimp topped with citrus balsamic glaze on a bed of cilantro rice and black beans
- Quesadilla Mazatlan$21.00
Shrimp, crab, Mahi, topped with queso dip, served with steam veggies and cilantro rice.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo. Side of cilantro rice
- Mango Salmon$18.00
Tender salmon grilled with a mango salsa, steamed vegetables and rice
- Seafood A La Diabla$23.00
Platos Fuertes
- Arrachera$21.00
USDA skirt steak, chimichurri, Maduros, steamed veggies, cilantro rice and black beans
- Alambre$23.00
Steak, chicken, Pastor, bacon, chorizo, bell peppers, onions, pineapple and nopal topped with fresh Chihuahua cheese, fresh avocado, chili toreado and fresh tortilla
- Carne Asada$22.00
Too thin sliced ribeye steaks, served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled onions, rice and refried beans
- Tierra y Mar$27.00
USDA choice ribeye and shrimp topped with queso dip served with rice and beans
- Molcajete$27.00
Steak, shrimp, Carnitas, chorizo, chicken, cactus, onions, bell peppers, queso fresco, avocado, lettuce, pico, sour cream served with rice and beans
- Carnitas$16.00
Slow simmered pork for 18 hours, served with lettuce, sour cream, pico, rice and refried beans $16 add chili Verde $4
- Molcajete de mar$36.00
Fresh caught blend of seafood including shrimp, mahi-mahi, scallops, crab legs, clams and mussels in a boiling mortar rock with seafood sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream and tortillas
- Steak Tampiquena$26.00
8 ounce center cut Angus ribeye cooked to perfection with a chicken mole enchilada served with rice and beans
- Pollo con mole$18.00
Chicken breast topped with our a homemade mall served with rice and beans
- Pina Loca$23.00
Choice of chicken or steak. Add chorizo $3, bell pepper, onions served inside a pineapple with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Lettuce Tacos$16.00
Choice of steak, chicken, shrimp served with grilled onions, peppers and corn topped with sour cream and chipotle sauce
- Pollo Chipotle$15.00
Chicken breast in a creamy chipotle sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Mojarra Frita$19.00
Fish is seasoned, lightly fried and simmered and a very light Mexican sauce, garnished with chopped onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes. Served with rice and beans $19 a la diabla $22
- Chile Rellenos$15.00
Two poblano peppers stuffed with queso fresco. Fried, topped with Ranchero sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Parrillada$28.00
Ribeye steak, grilled chicken, mahi-mahi, shrimp, scallops, onions and peppers on a flaming skillet, served with rice, pico, guacamole, sour cream with rice and beans
- Choripollo$17.00
Grilled chorizo and chicken breast, topped with queso dip, served with rice and beans
- Arroz con Pollo$16.00
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of rice topped with queso dip
- snapper a la veracruzana$22.00
- Pollo Loco$17.00
Grilled chicken breast with shrimp, talked with queso dip, served with rice and beans
Fajitas
Combos
- Pick Three - Combo$15.00
Choice of filling. Shredded Chicken, Beef Tips, Ground Beef, cheese. (steak, grilled chicken, carnitas add $1 per item. Served with Rice and Beans.
- Pick Three - Combo (Copy)$13.00
Choice of filling. Shredded Chicken, Beef Tips, Ground Beef, cheese. (steak, grilled chicken, carnitas add $1 per item. Served with Rice and Beans.
Ceviche
- Ceviche$13.50
Shrimp or mahi-mahi marinated and fresh lime juice, cilantro, onion, tomatoes, secret sauce, avocado
- Ceviche Verde$16.00
Shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi, cured and a Verde sauce with red onions tomatoes, cilantro. Served with tostadas
- Torre de mariscos$25.00
Tower of delicious ceviche style seafood including shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi layered with avocado, mango, cucumber and red onions and a very flavorful sauce
- Ahi Tuna Tostada$16.00
- ceviche trio$30.00
ahi tuna ceviche, shrimp, and ceviche verde.
Postres
- Mexican Fried Ice Cream$11.00
- Flan$9.00
- Tres Leches$10.00
- Churros$11.00
homemade churros from our secret mix, cajeta and Abuelita chocolate sauce. add a hot chocolate for $3
- Sopapillas$10.00
- Pineapple upside down$9.00
- meringue de elote$13.00
corn mascarpone cream, sweet vanilla cream.
- tiramisu tres leches$12.00
- concha ice cream sanwich$12.00
Niños
A La Carte And More
A La Carte and Side Grilled
Sides
- Tortilla Maiz$1.50
- Tortilla De Harina$1.50
- Yellow Rice$3.00
- White Rice$3.00
- Cilantro Rice$3.00
- Refried Beans$3.00
- Pinto Beans$3.00
- Black Beans$3.00
- Maduros$3.50
- French Fries$4.00
- Bandera$3.50
- Salad Para Fajita$5.50
- Chiles Toreados$4.00
- Side Avocado$3.50
- Lettuce$1.00
- Tomatoes$1.00
- Grilled Onions$2.50
- Jalapeño$1.25
- Grilled Veggies$4.00
Salsas, Dips And More
- Sour Cream$1.25
- Shredded Cheese$1.50
- Side Queso Dip 4oz$3.00
- Queso Fresco$2.00
- Side Of Guacamole 4oz$3.00
- Guacamole Dip 8oz$5.99
- Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Mango Pico De Gallo$2.00
- Chimichurri$2.00
- Salsa Verde$1.00
- 32oz Salsa And Chips$9.99
- 8oz Salsa And Chips$4.99
- 16oz Salsa And Chips$6.99
- Mole Sauce$1.00
- Enchilada Sauce$1.00
- Burrito Sauce$1.00
- Chipotle Sauce$2.00
- Jalapeño$1.25
- Cilantro$1.00
Liquor's
Tequila
- Jimador Silver$10.00
- Altos Shot$7.00
- Cabo Shot$8.00
- Patrón Shot$11.00
- 1800 Blanco$9.00
- Altos Blanco$9.00
- Avion Blanco$10.00
- Cabo Blanco$9.00
- Camarena Blanco$8.00
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00
- Casa Del Sol Blanco$12.00
- Casa Maestri Blanco$10.00
- Casa Noble Blanco$11.00
- Cazadores Blanco$9.00
- Cenote Blanco$12.00
- Chaquira Blanco$45.00
- Cincoro Blanco$20.00
- Clase Azul Blanco$20.00
- Deleon Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- Don Fulano Blanco$12.00
- Doña Celia Blanco$11.00
- Espolón blanco$10.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$11.00
- Herradura Blanco$9.00
- House Tequila Blanco$7.00
- La Brune Blanco$9.00
- Milagro Blanco$11.00
- Milagro Select Blanco$12.00
- Mi Campo Blanco$8.00
- Partida Blanco$9.00
- Patrón Blanco$11.00
- Tres Agave Blanco$9.00
- Tres Generaciones Blanco$11.00
- 1800 Reposado$10.00
- Altos Reposado$10.00
- Avión Reposado$11.00
- Cabo Wabo Reposado$10.00
- Camarena Reposado$10.00
- Casamigos Reposadado$13.00
- Casa Del Sol Reposado$12.00
- Casa Maestri Reposado$12.00
- Casa Noble Reposado$12.00
- Cazadores Reposado$11.00
- Cenote Reposado$1.40
- Chaquira Reposado$50.00
- Cincoro Reposado$25.00
- Clase Azul Repo$28.00
- Deleon Reposado$13.00
- Don Julio Reposado$12.00
- Don Fulano Reposado$13.00
- Doña Celia Reposado$13.00
- Espolón Reposado$10.00
- Fortaleza Reposado$13.00
- Herradura Reposado$13.00
- House Tequila Reposado$8.00
- La Brune Reposado
- Milagro Repo$12.00
- Milagro Select Reposado$14.00
- Mi Campo Reposado$9.00
- Partida Reposado$10.00
- Patron Reposado$12.00
- Tres Agaves Reposado$10.00
- Tres Genera Repo$12.00
- 1800 Añejo$12.00
- Altos Añejo$12.00
- Avion Añejo$12.00
- Cabo Wabo Añejo$12.00
- Camarena Añejo$12.00
- Casamigos Añejo$13.00
- Casa Del Sol Añejo$22.00
- Casa Maestri Añejo$17.00
- Casa Noble Añejo$14.00
- Cazadores Añejo$12.00
- Cenote Añejo$16.00
- Chaquira Añejo$45.00
- Cincoro Añejo$45.00
- Clase Azul Añejo$68.00
- Deleon Añejo$15.00
- Don Julio Añejo$13.00
- Don Fulano Añejo$14.00
- Doña Celia Añejo$14.00
- Espolon Añejo$12.00
- Fortaleza Añejo$18.00
- Herradura Añejo$14.00
- La Brune Añejo$12.00
- Luna Azul Añejo$11.00
- Milagro Añejo$12.00
- Milagro Select Añejo$16.00
- Mi Campo Añejo$10.00
- Partida Añejo$11.00
- Patron Añejo$15.00
- Tres Agaves Single Barrel$12.00
- Tres Genera Añejo$13.00
- brurro %42 mezcal$12.00
- burro fiestero durango %50.2 mezcal$18.00
- clase azul mezcal$59.00
- dos hombres mezcal$12.00
- Mezcal Sour$12.00
Ilegal Mezcal, Fresh Lemon Juice, Agave, Shaken Served in a Martini glass
- ojo de tirge mezcal$12.00
- recuerdo mezcal$12.00
- senorio mezcal$12.00
- senorio mezcal anejo$18.00
- senorio mezcal repo$14.00
- zignum 12 repo mezcal$15.00
- zignum anejo mezcal$18.00
- zignum mezcal$12.00
- siete misterio
- 1800 Cristalino$15.00
- Don Julio 70$15.00
- Herradura Ultra$13.00
- Casa Del Sol Reserva$43.00
- Casa Noble Marques$34.00
- Chaquira Blanco$45.00
- Chaquira Reposado$50.00
- Chaquira Añejo$45.00
- Cincoro Blanco$20.00
- Cincoro Reposado$25.00
- Cincoro Añejo$45.00
- Cincoro Gold$60.00
- Cincoro Extra Añejo$180.00
- Clase Azul Blanco$20.00
- Clase Azul Repo$28.00
- Clase Azul Gold$40.00
- Clase Azul Añejo$68.00
- Clase Azul Ultra Añejo$200.00
- Don Julio 1942$28.00
- Gran Patron Burdeos$68.00
- Herradura Seleccion Supre$65.00
- Herradura Legend$25.00
- Komos Repo Rosa$21.00
- Komos Añejo Cristal$25.00
- Komos Extra Añejo$70.00
Whiskey
- Knob Creek$8.00
- Knob Creek Rye$9.00
- Bulliet$10.00
- Bulliet Rye$11.00
- Jefferson$12.00
- Elijah Craig$12.00
- Gentlemen Kack$14.00
- Red Label$10.00
- Black Label$11.00
- Blue Label$30.00
- Glenlivet 12$10.00
- McAllan 12$12.00
- McAllan 18$25.00
- Maker's Mark$10.00
- Dewars$9.00
- Dewars 15$16.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Angels Envy$11.00
- Buchanan's 18$22.00
- Buchanan's 12$10.00
- Suntory Toki$12.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Crown$8.00
- Jack Fire$7.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Canadian Club$8.00
- Seagram 7$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Hennessy$11.00
Gin
Liqour
Rum
Non- Alcoholic Beverages
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Fanta$3.50
- Sweet Tea$3.50
- Unsweet Tea$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Club Soda$2.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Mr Pibb$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Horchata$5.00
rice water
- Panna Bottle Water$8.00
hibsicus flower water
- Jarrito$4.00
- Bottle Sparkling Water$8.00
- Chocomilk$4.00
- Fiji Water$4.00
Beers
Domestic Bottle
Imported Bottle
Draft Beer
- Small Ultra$4.50
- Small Budlight$4.50
- Small Dos Equis$5.00
- Small Modelo$5.50
- Small Negra Modelo$5.50
- Large Ultra$7.50
- Large Budlight$7.50
- Large Dos Equis$8.50
- Large Modelo$8.50
- Large Negra Modelo$8.50
- Small Dragon Point$6.50
- Yuengling S$5.00
- S Dos Equis Amber$5.50
- S Pacifico$5.50
- Imported Pitcher$17.00
- Large Dragon Point$11.00
- Yuengling L$8.50
- Large Dos Equis Amber$8.50
- Large Pacifico$8.50
- Domestic Pitcher$15.00
- Beer spc$3.00
