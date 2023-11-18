Fiesta en Tuxpan Mexican Grill 4949 Oakton Street
Food
Breakfast/ Desayunos
- Huevos Rancheros$11.59
Fried eggs with Ranchero sauce
- Huevos con Chorizo$11.99
Scrambled eggs with Mexican Sausage
- Huevos con Jamón$11.99
Scrambled eggs with ham
- Huevos con Bistec$20.99
3 eggs any style with grilled steak
- Huevos a la Mexicana$11.59
Scrambled eggs with tomato, Jalapeno, and Onion
- Huevo al Albanil$16.99
Scrambled eggs with meat and sauce
- 3 Huevos Con Arroz Y frijoles$9.99
3 eggs any style with rice and beans
- Chilaquiles$11.99
Fried tortilla corn chips with green or red sauce, onion, sour cream and cheese
- Chilaquiles con Huevos$13.99
Chilaquiles with eggs
- Chilaquiles con Carne$16.99
Chilaquiles with meat
- Chilaquiles con Arrachera$19.99
Chilaquiles with skirt steak
Appetizers
Tacos
- Asada / Steak Taco$4.59
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Picadillo/ Ground Beef Taco$3.79
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Pollo / Chicken Taco$3.79
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Al Pastor / Seasoned Pork Taco$3.79
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Lengua / Beef Tongue Taco$4.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Chile Relleno / Poblano Pepper Taco$3.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Chicharron / Pork Skin Taco$3.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Tripas / Tripe Taco$4.59
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Barbacoa / Steamed beef Taco$3.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Carnitas / fried pork Taco$3.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Pescado / Fish Taco$3.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Camaron / Shrimp Taco$3.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Chorizo / Mexican Sausage Taco$3.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Vegetariano / Veggie Taco$2.89
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Taco Tuesday$2.99
Omelettes/ Omelets
- Denver Omelettes$10.69
- Chorizo / Mexican Sausage Omelettes$10.69
- Jamon/ Ham Omelettes$10.69
- Tocino/ Bacon Omelettes$10.69
- Queso/ Cheese Omelettes$9.99
- Vegetariano / Veggie Omelettes$10.69
- 3 Meat Omelettes$11.99
3 Meat Ham, Bacon and Sausage
- Mexican Omelettes$10.69
Mexicano
- 2/ Huevos al gusto /2 eggs any style Omelettes$8.99
Breakfast Burrito
Taco Salad
- steak taco salad$12.00
Served with Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
- ground beff taco salad$11.59
Served with Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
- chicken taco salad$11.59
Served with Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
- pastor taco salad$11.59
Served with Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
- chorizo taco salad$11.59
Served with Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
- taco salad veggetariano$9.99
Served with Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
- Chicken fajita taco salad$14.99
- Steak fajita taco salad$16.99
Burrito
- Asada / Steak Burrito$12.59
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Picadillo/ Ground Beef Burrito$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Pollo / Chicken Burrito$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Al Pastor / Seasoned Pork Burrito$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Lengua / Beef Tongue Burrito$12.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Chile Relleno / Poblano Pepper Burrito$11.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Barbacoa / Steamed beef Burrito$11.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Carnitas / fried pork Burrito$11.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Chorizo / Mexican Sausage Burrito$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Vegetariano / Veggie Burrito$8.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Suizo/ With melted cheese Burrito$12.59
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
Tortas
- Asada / Steak Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- picadillo/ Ground Beef Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Pollo / Chicken Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Al Pastor / Seasoned Pork Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Chorizo / Mexican Sausage Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Lengua / Beef Tongue Torta$11.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Chile Relleno / Poblano Pepper Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Jamon/ Ham Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Milanesa Chicken Torta$11.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Carnitas / fried pork Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Barbacoa / Steamed beef Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Torta Dinner$14.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Milanesa res torta$10.99
- Torta Cubana$13.00
Sopes
- Picadillo/ Ground Beef Sope$6.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Chicharron / Pork Skin Sope$6.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Rajas con Queso/ Poblano Pepper with Cheese Sope$6.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Lengua / Beef Tongue Sope$7.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Chorizo / Mexican Sausage Sope$6.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Al Pastor / Seasoned Pork Sope$6.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Pollo / Chicken Sope$6.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Asada / Steak Sope$6.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
Gorditas
Tostadas
Huaraches
- Picadillo/ Ground Beef Huaraches$9.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Chicharron / Pork Skin Huaraches$9.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Rajas con Queso/ Poblano Pepper with Cheese Huaraches$9.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Lengua / Beef Tongue Huaraches$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Chorizo / Mexican Sausage Huaraches$9.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Al Pastor / Seasoned Pork Huaraches$9.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Pollo / Chicken Huaraches$9.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Asada / Steak Huaraches$9.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
Combos/ Combinaciones
- 2 Taco Dinner$10.69
Served with rice and beans
- 3 Taco Dinner$12.59
Served with rice and beans
- Taco and Tostada$10.69
Served with rice and beans
- Taco and Quesadilla$10.69
Served with rice and beans
- Taco and Tamal$10.69
Served with rice and beans
- 2 Tostada Dinner$12.59
Served with rice and beans
- Tostada and Quesadilla$11.79
Served with rice and beans
- Tostada and Tamal$12.59
Served with rice and beans
- 2 quesadilla dinner cheese only$10.69
Served with rice and beans
- 2 quesadilla dinner with Meat$12.89
Served with rice and beans
- Quesadilla and Tamal$10.79
Served with rice and beans
- 2 Tamal Dinner$11.49
Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Dinner$13.69
Served with rice and beans
- Chimichanga Dinner$15.99
Served with rice and beans
- Burrito suizo Dinner$15.99
Served with rice and beans
Sides/ Extras
House Specialties
- Carne Asada$24.99
Grilled skirt steak with green onion. Served with rice, beans, salad and corn tortillas.
- Bistec Encebollado$23.99
Grilled skirt steak with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, salad and corn tortillas.
- Bistec a la Mexicana$24.99
Steak with tomato, onion and jalapeno slices. Served with rice, beans, salad and corn tortillas.
- Bistec a la Tampiquena$26.99
Grilled skirt steak with one enchilada on the side. Served with rice, beans, salad and corn tortillas.
- Bistec con Rajas y Queso$26.99
Grilled skirts steak with poblano pepper and cheese
- Fajitas de Asada$26.99
Steak Fajitas Served with rice, beans, salad and corn tortillas.
- Fajitas de Pollo$22.99
Chicken Fajitas Served with rice, beans, salad and corn tortillas.
- Pollo and Mole Rojo$18.99
Chicken in Traditional Mexican Mole Sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and corn tortillas.
- Chicken Flautas$16.99
Fried crispy rolled corn tortillas with chicken. Served with rice, beans, salad and corn tortillas.
- Chicken Taquitos Dorados$14.99
Chicken crispy corn taco with Served with rice, beans, salad and corn tortillas.
- Chiles Rellenos Con Queso$19.99
Poblano Peppers with cheese
- Milanesa Dinner$15.99
Breaded chicken or beef
- Enchiladas Suizas$16.59
3 rolled corn tortillas with your choice of meat, red or green sauce, topped with cheese
- Enchiladas de Mole$16.99
3 rolled corn tortillas with chicken and mole sauce
- Pechuga con Queso$13.99
Chicken breast with cheese
- Pechuga Ranchera$13.99
Chicken breast with cheese and ranchero sauce
- combo fajitas steak/chicken$35.00
Hamburgers and Sandwiches
Salads/ Ensaladas
Soups/ Caldos
Seafood/ Mariscos
Bebidas/ Drinks
Desserts / Postres
Bar
Beer
Margaritas
- House Margarita$9.00
Tequila, lime, Triple Sec
- Especial Margarita$10.00
Tequila, lime, Triple Sec
- Primo Margarita$15.00
Tequila, fresh lime, Maxime Trijol Orange Cognac
- Fruity Margarita$11.00
- Skinny Margarita$11.00
Tequila, lime, Triple Sec. NO Sugar
- Loco Margarita$13.00
Tequila, lime, Triple Sec and a Modelito
- Pitcher Regular Margarita$35.00
- Loco Skinny Margarita$14.00
Cocktails
- Pina Colada$8.00
Rum, Pineapple and Coconut
- Daiquiri$9.00
Rum and fresh fruit. Mango or Strawberry
- Mojito$9.00
Rum, lime, mint, soda water
- Paloma$9.00
tequila, lime, grapefruit soda
- Michelada$7.00
Mexican Beer, lime, tomato Juice, Mexican Spices,
- Bloody Mary$10.00
Vodka, Tomato juice
- Cantaritos$10.00
Tequila, Lime Juice, orange juice, grapefruit and squirt