Fiesta Jalisco Craig
LUNCH MENU
Small Combos
- 1. Enchilada & Tostada(L)$11.99
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Tostada: Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato.
- 2. Enchilada & Tamale(L)$11.99
- 3. Enchilada & Taco(L)$11.99
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
- 4. Burrito(L)$11.99
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice and topped with melted cheese and our house burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 5. Enchilada & Relleno(L)$11.99
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and our enchilada sauce. Relleno: Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
- 6. Enchiladas Divorciadas(L)$11.99
Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 7. Two Flautas (L)$11.99
Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 8. Two Enchiladas(L)$11.99
Two enchiladas prepared with your choices of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 9. Two Tacos(L)$11.99
Two crispy corn shells filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 10. Deluxe Tostada(L)$11.99
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans, and coleslaw.
- 11. Machaca Burrito(L)$11.99
Burrito with Mexican pork sausage, eggs, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese and our burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 12. Huevos Rancheros(L)$11.99
Three eggs served on top of a soft corn tortilla topped with our house sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
- 13. Tostada & Taco(L)$11.99
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Tostada: flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
- 14. Huevos Con Chorizo/Tocino$11.99
Mexican pork sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
- 15. Chimichanga(L)$11.99
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- L- Combo 2 Rellenos$11.99
- L- Combo Relleno/Tamal$11.99
- L- Combo 2 Tamales$11.99
- L-Combo Taco & Relleno$11.99
Especialidades
- Arroz Con Pollo(L)$14.50
Tender chicken specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Not served with beans.
- Chicken En Mole(L)$14.50
Chicken strips prepared with our sweet mole sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Pollo A La Crema(L)$14.50
Tender chicken strips sauteed with onions, mushrooms and sour cream based sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
- Steak Picado(L)$14.50
Tender sirloin cut into strips then sauteed with onions, tomatoes and our special red Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Carnitas De Res(L)$14.50
Tender sirloin strips sauteed with onions, bell pepper and our special Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and tortillas.
- Chicken Carnitas(L)$14.50
Tender chicken strips sauteed with green and red bell peppers, onions and our special Mexican sauce and guacamole. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Tres Compadres(L)$15.99
Chile Verde, Chile Colorado and a chile relleno served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Chipotle(L)$14.50
Tender sliced chicken strips specially prepared with onions and fresh mushrooms then covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chile Verde(L)$13.75
Tender chunks of pork marinated in green Mexican tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chile Colorado(L)$13.75
Tender chunks of beef cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Burritos
- Fiesta Burrito(L)$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and with rice and refried beans inside. Topped with our special burrito sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito Loco Asado(L)$16.75
Crazy Donkey! Flour tortilla filled with our thin Carne Asada skirt steak, rice, refried beans and topped with our mild sauce, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Also served with rice and refried beans on the side.
- Expreso Burrito(L)$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with our pork Chile Verde, rice, and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Macho Burrito(L)$12.95
Flour tortilla filed with chunks of beef, cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce filled with rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, green onions, sour cream and guacamole
- Burrito Flaco(L)$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, celery, onions, carrots, broccoli and whole olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- Pollo Asado Burrito(L)$16.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender marinated grilled chicken, celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and olla beans.
- Jarocho Burrito(L)$16.99
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, fresh mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes, then topped with our green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Fajita Burrito(L)$15.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or shrimp with sauteed onions, and bell pepper. Topped with mild sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
- Vegetarian Burrito(L)$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black or olla beans. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, green onions, our mild sauce, sour cream and guacamole.
- Pork Carnitas Burrito(L)$15.75
- Burrito a la Carte$8.99
Carnes
- Carne Asade Con Huevos(L)$20.99
Two eggs with tender outside skirt steak served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Carne Asada Lunch (L)$18.50
Tender outside skirt steak served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
- Steak Picado Con Huevos(L)$18.99
Two eggs with top sirloin strips mixed with our red Mexican sauce, sauteed onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Asado Con Huevos(L)$18.99
Two eggs with two marinated grilled chicken breasts. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chile Colorado Con Huevos(L)$16.99
Two eggs with our beef Chile Colorado. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chile Verde Con Huevos(L)$16.99
Two eggs with our Chile Verde pork. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Soups
- Caldo de Res$18.99
Beef shank select chamorro in a hot homemade broth with fresh vegetables. Served in a 32 oz. bowl with tortillas.
- Menudo Jalisco$18.99
Beef tripe soup. 32 oz bowl served with warm tortillas.
- Sopa de Albondigas$17.99
A delicious Mexican soup made with fresh beef and pork meatballs and seasoned vegetables in a 32 oz bowl. Served with tortillas.
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.95+
Hot and hearty! Tender chicken breast are accompanied with tortilla strips in a rich chicken broth. Topped with cheese and fresh slices of avocado.
- Sopa de Mariscos$26.99
Delicious soup made with 7 kinds of seafood. (Shrimp, scallops, clams, fish, king crab legs, octopus and mussels).
- Green Chile Soup$10.99
- Cup Green Chili$1.99
Fresh & Healthy
- Taco Salad(L)$11.25
Traditional taco salad served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
- Lupita Taco Salad(L)$12.99
Marinated chicken breast on fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, queso fresco and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
- Fiesta Taco Salad(L)$13.99
Grilled Carne Asada steak served on a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, sour cream and slice avocado. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Fajita Taco Salad(L)$13.99
Your choice of meat sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served in a crispy flour shell with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
- Taco Salad Mazatlan(L)$14.99
Prawns sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Vegetarian Taco Salad(L)$11.99
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots and broccoli. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and avocado slices.
- Fish Tacos(L)$13.99
- Skinny Tacos(L)$13.99
- Vegetarian Fajitas(L)$16.99
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli served on a sizzling platter. Served with shredded lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Enchiladas de Espinacas(L)$13.25
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions and cottage cheese. Topped with melted cheese, green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Quesadilla de Espinacas(L)$13.25
Two large flour tortillas filled with spinach, onion, cottage cheese, mushrooms and shredded cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Grilled Fish Salad (L)$12.99
Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with grilled fish tilapia, whole beans, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Mexican Caesar Salad(L)$13.99
Traditional Caesar salad topped with sauteed chicken or shrimp, black beans, queso fresco, tomatoes and avocados. Dressing on the side.
American & Kids Orders
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Enchilada$6.99
Served with rice and beans.
- Kids Taco$6.99
Crispy taco topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Burrito$6.99
Burrito topped with melted cheese and served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Tostada$6.99
Tostada topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Nachos$6.99
Plain meat and cheese nachos served with rice and refried beans.
- Chicken Nuggets$6.99
Served with french fries.
- Grilled Cheese$6.99
Served with french fries.
- Corn Dog$6.99
- Fiesta Jalisco Bacon Burger$12.99
Angus beef patty with grilled mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and American or Swiss cheese. Served with french fries.
- Cheeseburger$10.99
Angus beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with french fries.
- Hamburger$9.99
Angus beef patty with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with french fries.
Appetizers
- Fiesta Jalisco Nachos$12.95
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
- Nachos$9.99
- Cheese Crispy$9.99
A large flat deep fried flour tortilla with jack and cheddar cheese.
- Mexican Pizza$11.99
A deep fried flour tortilla topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole. Garnished with pico de gallo and served with your choice of meat.
- Mexican Pizza Jarocha$13.99
- Coctel de Camaron$19.99
Fresh shrimp lightly broiled with onions, special tomato sauce, and cilantro. Served either cold, warm, or hot.
- Coctel Campechana$23.50
Fresh shrimp and octopus lightly boiled with onions, special tomato sauce and cilantro. Served cold, warm or hot.
- Camarones de Coco Rico(App)$16.99
Delicious dried coconut shrimp served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with sliced avocado, tomato, salsa ranchera and served with a side of pina colada sauce.
- Taquitos$11.99
Crisp corn tortills filled with shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
- Taquitos Rancheros$11.99
Fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and garnished with tomatoes, onions, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Carne Asada$16.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with our Carne Asada skirt steak, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Pollo Asado$16.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken breast, bell pepper, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla De La Casa$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and filled with jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Jarocha$14.99
- Gordos Plate$24.99
- Fajita Quesadilla$16.99
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese, onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat. Topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Salsa Ranchera$5.99
Cabbage, onions tomato, cilantro and fresh lime juice with your choice of adding guacamole on top.
- Cheese Dip$9.99
Our house queso dip with your option of adding chorizo (mexican pork sausage) or spinach.
- Queso Fundido Con Chorizo$10.99
- Plain Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
- Cheese Dip Con Beef$11.99
- Guacamole$6.00+
Platos Vaqueros
- Mojarra Frita$20.99
- Alambre Norteño$24.99
Strips of either chicken or sirloin steak cooked with prawns, bacon, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with melted cheese and avocado. Served with olla beans, salad and tortillas.
- Ceviche$20.99
- Molcajete$37.99
Grilled pork, Carne Asada, chicken strips and bacon wrapped prawns served with our special homemade red sauce in a volcano bowl with a jalapeno, onions and queso fresco. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Sopa de Mariscos$26.99
Delicious soup made with 7 kinds of seafood. (Shrimp, scallops, clams, fish, king crab legs, octopus and mussels).
- Carne Asada$25.99
Tender skirt steak flame broiled to your taste. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Coctel de Camaron$19.99
- Coctel Campechana$22.99
- Camarones Aguachiles$21.99
- Campechana Vuelve a la Vida$29.99
- Quesadilla Rice & Beans$15.99
- Taquiza Tapatia$28.99
- Taquitos de Carne Asada$15.99
- Taquitos de Chorizo$15.99
- Taquitos de Tripa$15.99
- Taquitos de Lengua$15.99
- Taquitos al Pastor$15.99
- Taquitos de Carnitas$15.99
- Side Street Taco$3.75
Side Orders
- Side Delux$2.99
- Sour Cream$0.99+
- Guacamole$3.25+
- Side Beans$6.50+
- Side Rice$5.99+
- Side Rice & Beans$6.99
- Side Enchilada$5.99
Side enchilada is prepared with your choice of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce.
- Side Taco$3.99
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
- Side Relleno$5.25
Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
- Side Quesadilla$3.95+
- Side Chimichanga Delux$9.99
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
- Side Tamale$4.99
- Side Tostada$8.50
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat. lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
- Side Street Taco$3.99
- Side Bacon Shrimp(4)$10.00
- Side Meats$4.95
- Side of Cheese$2.50
- Side Salsas$1.50+
- Side Chips$3.00+
- Side Avocado$3.99
- Side French Fries$5.99
- Side Fried Peppers$2.99+
- Side Sliced Jalapeños$0.99
- Side Mushrooms$4.99
- Side Pico de Gallo$3.99
- Salsa Ranchera$5.99
Cabbage, onions tomato, cilantro and fresh lime juice with your choice of adding guacamole on top.
- Salsa Ranchera C/ Guacamole$7.99
- Side Coleslaw$2.95
- Side Salad$5.99
- Side Veggies$4.99
- Side Egg$1.50
- Side Tortillas$1.49
- Side Bean Dip$1.50
- Side Lettuce$0.99
- Side Onion$1.50
- TO GO Prices$1.50+
- TO GO
- Small Cheese Dip$5.25
- Chips & Salsa$1.95
- Chips & Salsa TOGO$5.00
Dessert
DINNER MENU
Appetizers
- Fiesta Jalisco Nachos$12.95
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
- Nachos$9.99
- Cheese Crispy$9.99
A large flat deep fried flour tortilla with jack and cheddar cheese.
- Mexican Pizza$11.99
A deep fried flour tortilla topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole. Garnished with pico de gallo and served with your choice of meat.
- Mexican Pizza Jarocha$13.99
- Coctel de Camaron$19.99
Fresh shrimp lightly broiled with onions, special tomato sauce, and cilantro. Served either cold, warm, or hot.
- Coctel Campechana$23.50
Fresh shrimp and octopus lightly boiled with onions, special tomato sauce and cilantro. Served cold, warm or hot.
- Camarones de Coco Rico(App)$16.99
Delicious dried coconut shrimp served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with sliced avocado, tomato, salsa ranchera and served with a side of pina colada sauce.
- Taquitos$11.99
Crisp corn tortills filled with shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
- Taquitos Rancheros$11.99
Fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and garnished with tomatoes, onions, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Carne Asada$16.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with our Carne Asada skirt steak, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Pollo Asado$16.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken breast, bell pepper, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla De La Casa$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and filled with jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Jarocha$14.99
- Gordos Plate$24.99
- Fajita Quesadilla$16.99
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese, onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat. Topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Salsa Ranchera$5.99
Cabbage, onions tomato, cilantro and fresh lime juice with your choice of adding guacamole on top.
- Cheese Dip$9.99
Our house queso dip with your option of adding chorizo (mexican pork sausage) or spinach.
- Queso Fundido Con Chorizo$10.99
- Plain Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
- Cheese Dip Con Beef$11.99
- Guacamole$6.00+
- Cheese Dip Con Chorizo$13.99
Soups
- Sopa de Albondigas$17.99
A delicious Mexican soup made with fresh beef and pork meatballs and seasoned vegetables in a 32 oz bowl. Served with tortillas.
- Sopa de Rancho$6.95+
Hot and hearty! Tender chicken breast are accompanied with tortilla strips in a rich chicken broth. Topped with cheese and fresh slices of avocado.
- Green Chile Soup$10.99
- Sopa de Mariscos$26.99
Delicious soup made with 7 kinds of seafood. (Shrimp, scallops, clams, fish, king crab legs, octopus and mussels).
- Menudo$18.99
Beef tripe soup. 32 oz bowl served with warm tortillas.
- Caldo de Res$18.99
Beef shank select chamorro in a hot homemade broth with fresh vegetables. Served in a 32 oz. bowl with tortillas.
- Cup Green Chili$1.99
- Pozole$18.99
Small Combos
- 1. Enchilada & Tostada$12.99
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Tostada: Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato.
- 2. Enchilada & Tamale$12.99
Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your meat choice and topped with melted cheese and our special enchilada sauce. Tamale: Pork tamale topped with our mild red sauce,
- 3. Enchilada & Taco$12.99
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
- 4. Burrito$12.99
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice and topped with melted cheese and our house burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 5. Enchilada & Relleno$12.99
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and our enchilada sauce. Relleno: Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
- 6. Enchiladas Divorciadas$12.99
Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 7. Two Flautas$12.99
Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 8. Two Enchiladas$12.99
Two enchiladas prepared with your choices of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 9. Two Tacos$12.99
Two crispy corn shells filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 10. Deluxe Tostada$12.99
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans, and coleslaw.
- 11. Machaca Burrito$12.99
Burrito with Mexican pork sausage, eggs, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese and our burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 12. Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Three eggs served on top of a soft corn tortilla topped with our house sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
- 13. Tostada & Taco$12.99
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Tostada: flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
- 14. Huevos Con Chorizo$12.99
Mexican pork sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
- - Combo 2 Tamales$13.99
- Combo Taco & Relleno$12.99
- Combo Tamale & Relleno$13.99
- Fiesta Enchilada$16.99
Large Combos
- 15. Burrito & Taco$15.99
- 16. Chimichanga & Relleno$17.99
- 17. Tamale, Enchilada, Relleno$15.99
- 18. Tamale, Taco & Enchilada$15.99
- 19. Enchilada, Taco & Tostada$15.99
- 20. Chimichanga$14.99
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
- 21. Enchilada & Guacamole Tostada$14.99
- 22. Three Flautas$15.99
- 23. Enchiladas Bandera$15.99
- 24. Two Enchiladas & Taco$15.99
- 25. Two Burritos$16.99
- 26. Tamale, Taco & Relleno$15.99
- 27. Burrito & Enchilada$15.99
- 28. Three Enchiladas$15.99
- 29. Two Enchiladas & Relleno$15.99
- 30. Two Chiles Rellenos$15.99
- 31. Burrito & Relleno$16.99
- 32. Two Chile Colorado Burritos$16.99
- 33. Enchiladas Sulzas$14.99
- 34. Three Tacos$14.99
- 35. Two Tamales & Taco$15.99
- 36. Tamale & Two Enchiladas$15.99
- 37. Chimichanga & Enchilada$15.99
- 38. Enchiladas Con Crema$16.99
- 39. Burrito, Relleno & Enchilada$19.50
- 40. Enchiladas Chipotle$16.99
- 41. Burrito, Taco & Relleno$18.99
- 42. Burrito, Enchilada & Taco$18.99
- 43. Two Rellenos & Enchilada$18.99
- 44. Chimichanga, Burrito & Enchilada$19.25
- 45. Two Chimichangas$19.25
- 46. Chimichanga, Enchilada & Relleno$19.25
Carnes (Meat Dishes)
- Carnitas de Res$19.99
Tender sirloin strips sauteed with onions, bell pepper and our special Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and tortillas.
- Steak Picado$19.99
Tender sirloin cut into strips then sauteed with onions, tomatoes and our special red Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Caballo Viejo Steak$24.99
Tender 12 oz. Ribeye steak, flame broiled with sauteed onions, poblano, mushrooms and bell peppers then covered with cheese, mild sauce and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- La Tampiquena$28.99
- Tres Compadres$19.99
Chile Verde, Chile Colorado and a chile relleno served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chile Colorado$18.99
Tender chunks of beef cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Carne Asada$25.99
Tender skirt steak flame broiled to your taste. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Tacos Al Carbon de Carne Asada$24.99
Tender skirt steak flame broiled, sliced and folded into four soft corn tortillas and smothered with our red sauce. Served with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro, queso fresco, rice and refried beans.
- Steak Vaquero$24.99
12 oz. tender ribeye steak flame broiled and topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, red bell pepper, poblano peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
- Carne Asada Y Camarones$29.99
Charbroiled skirt steak accompanied by four large bacon wrapped deep fried prawns. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Alambre Norteño$24.99
Strips of either chicken or sirloin steak cooked with prawns, bacon, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with melted cheese and avocado. Served with olla beans, salad and tortillas.
- Molcajete$37.99
Grilled pork, Carne Asada, chicken strips and bacon wrapped prawns served with our special homemade red sauce in a volcano bowl with a jalapeno, onions and queso fresco. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Carne Asada y Camarones$30.99
- Carne Asada a la Carta$20.99
- Carne Asada Doble$38.99
Fajitas
- Fish Fajitas$18.99+
- Shrimp Fajitas$21.99+
Shrimp sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Chicken Fajitas$19.99+
Marinated chicken sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Pork Fajitas$19.99+
Marinated pork sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Beef Fajitas$19.99+
Tender steak sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Combo Fajitas$19.50
Marinated chicken and beef sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Mexico Fajitas$25.99+
- Fiesta Fajitas$24.99+
Fajitas with chicken, shrimp and steak, sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Vegetarian Fajitas$18.99+
- Carne Asada Fajitas$28.99+
- Combo Fajitas X 2$37.99
Mariscos (Seafood Dishes)
- Mojarra Frita$20.99
- Chile Relleno Jarocho$19.99
- Ceviche$20.99
- Dos Puertos$23.99
- Camarones Con Tocino$20.99
Large prawns wrapped in bacon, deep fried and served with grilled onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. Garnished with tomato and lemon slices. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Camarones Con Crema$20.99
Large prawns sauteed with mushrooms then cooked in a sour cream based sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Camarones Chipotle$20.99
Large prawns sauteed with mushrooms in butter and garlic the covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Camarones De Coco Rico$20.99
Delicious jumbo fired coconut shrimp served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with rice, sliced avocado, tomato, salsa ranchera and pina colada sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$20.99
Large delicious shrimp, fresh mushrooms, and onions sauteed in wine, butter and garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Camarones A La Diabla$20.99
Large prawns sauteed in butter with fresh mushrooms in a hot, spicy Mexican sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Burro Alcapulco$27.99
- Filete de Pescado$19.99
- Camarones Mexicanos$20.99
- Shrimp Tacos$19.99
Four delicious grilled shrimps tacos served with red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
- Coctel de Camaron$19.99
- Coctel Campechana$22.99
- Burrito Mazatlan$20.99
- Sopa de Mariscos$26.99
- Ostiones$13.00+
- Camarones Aguachiles$21.99
- Enchiladas Cancun$17.99
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, shrimp and cottage cheese. Topped with our green sauce melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Well Jarocha$19.99
- Sopa De Camaron$22.95
Platos Grandes
- Cuatro Caballos Plate$36.99
Tender broiled chicken breast, marinated pork, and Carne Asada accompanied by bacon wrapped prawns and served with rice, olla beans, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. Served with tortillas.
- Steamboat Plate$32.99
Tender broiled chicken breast,and Carne Asada accompanied by bacon wrapped prawns with rice, olla beans, pico de gallo, and fresh cilantro. Served with tortillas.
- Viva Jalisco Plate$40.99
The Three Amigos! Camarones al Mojo de Ajo, Camarones Con Tocino, and Camarones a la Diabla. Served on a bed of rice with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce and lemon slices.
- Ribeye Steak con Espuelas$29.99
- Fiesta Platter$54.99
2 Cheese Quesadillas 6 Taquitos Rancheros 8 Taquitos 7 Small Chimichangas -Beef/Cheese 6 Ground Beef Tacos Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Includes chips and salsa.
Pollos (Chicken Dishes)
- Arroz Con Pollo$19.50
Tender chicken specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Not served with beans.
- Chicken Carnitas$19.50
Tender chicken strips sauteed with green and red bell peppers, onions and our special Mexican sauce and guacamole. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Pollo Asado$19.50
Tender marinated grilled chicken served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas.
- Pollo A La Cazuela$19.50
Tender chicken strips sauteed with onions, mushrooms and sour cream based sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
- Tacos Al Carbon de Pollo$19.50
Tender chicken strips flame broiled and folded into four soft tortillas with especial sauce, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Pollo Chipotle$19.50
Tender sliced chicken strips specially prepared with onions and fresh mushrooms then covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chicken La Valentina$19.50
- Chicken En Mole$19.50
Chicken strips prepared with our sweet mole sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Enchiladas De Mole$14.99
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and covered with our sweet mole sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Chori Pollo$21.99
- Happy Plate$16.50
Taco Salads
- Taco Salad$12.25
Traditional taco salad served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
- Lupita Taco Salad$14.99
Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with tender charbroiled chicken, diced tomatoes, cotija cheese. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Fajita Taco Salad$14.99
Your choice of meat sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served in a crispy flour shell with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
- Fiesta Taco Salad$15.99
Grilled Carne Asada steak served on a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, sour cream and slice avocado. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Taco Salad Mazatlan$15.99
Prawns sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Adelas Taco Salad$18.99
- Tostada a la Carte$9.25
- Vegetarian Taco Salad$13.99
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots and broccoli. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and avocado slices.
- Jalisco Taco Salas$14.99
Puerco (Pork Dishes)
- Tacos al Pastor$19.99
Tender marinated pork loin steak with salsa ranchera and pineapple. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chile Verde$18.99
Tender chunks of pork marinated in green Mexican tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Puerco Asado$20.99
Tender marinated pork loin sauteed with fresh poblano peppers, red bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and our mild sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Pork Carnitas$20.99
Roasted Pork served with pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Fresh & Healthy
- Enchiladas de Espinaca$15.99
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions and cottage cheese. Topped with melted cheese, green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Burrito Espinaca$15.99
- Vegetarian Taco Salad$13.99
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots and broccoli. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and avocado slices.
- Grilled Quesadilla Espinaca$15.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with spinach, onion, cottage cheese, mushrooms and shredded cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Vegetarian Fajitas$18.99
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli served on a sizzling platter. Served with shredded lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Vegetarian Chimichanga$14.99
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
- Vegetarian Burrito$13.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black or olla beans. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, green onions, our mild sauce, sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito Flaco$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, celery, onions, carrots, broccoli and whole olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)$19.99
Three soft corn or flour tortillas filled with tilapia fish, and our delicious pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, grilled onions and avocado.
- Enchiladas Cancun$17.99
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, shrimp and cottage cheese. Topped with our green sauce melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Fish Caesar Salad$14.99
Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with grilled fish tilapia, whole beans, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
- Mexican Caesar Salad$15.99
Traditional Caesar salad topped with sauteed chicken or shrimp, black beans, queso fresco, tomatoes and avocados. Dressing on the side.
- Quesadilla Grilled Cancun$17.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with shrimp, spinach, onions, red bell peppers, cottage cheese, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheeses. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Skinny Tacos$18.99
Burritos
- Fiesta Jalisco Burrito$15.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and with rice and refried beans inside. Topped with our special burrito sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito Loco Asado$18.99+
Crazy Donkey! Flour tortilla filled with our thin Carne Asada skirt steak, rice, refried beans and topped with our mild sauce, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Also served with rice and refried beans on the side.
- Expresso Burrito$15.99
Flour tortilla filled with our pork Chile Verde, rice, and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Macho Burrito$15.99
Flour tortilla filed with chunks of beef, cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce filled with rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Pollo Asado Burrito$17.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender marinated grilled chicken, celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and olla beans.
- Burrito Jarocho$18.99
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, fresh mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes, then topped with our green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Fajita Burrito$17.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or shrimp with sauteed onions, and bell pepper. Topped with mild sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
- Pork Carnitas Burrito$17.99
Flour tortilla filled with roasted pork carnitas, olla beans, topped with special mild sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito Chipotle$17.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender chicken, sauteed celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Vegetarian Burrito$13.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black or olla beans. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, green onions, our mild sauce, sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito Flaco$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, celery, onions, carrots, broccoli and whole olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- Burrito a la Carte$8.99
- Fiesta Enchilada$16.99
- Enchilada Caballo$9.99
Platos Vaqueros
- Mojarra Frita$20.99
- Alambre Norteño$24.99
Strips of either chicken or sirloin steak cooked with prawns, bacon, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with melted cheese and avocado. Served with olla beans, salad and tortillas.
- Ceviche$20.99
- Molcajete$37.99
Grilled pork, Carne Asada, chicken strips and bacon wrapped prawns served with our special homemade red sauce in a volcano bowl with a jalapeno, onions and queso fresco. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Sopa de Mariscos$26.99
Delicious soup made with 7 kinds of seafood. (Shrimp, scallops, clams, fish, king crab legs, octopus and mussels).
- Carne Asada$25.99
Tender skirt steak flame broiled to your taste. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Coctel de Camaron$19.99
- Coctel Campechana$22.99
- Camarones Aguachiles$21.99
- Campechana Vuelve a la Vida$29.99
- Quesadilla Rice & Beans$15.99
- Taquiza Tapatia$28.99
- Taquitos de Carne Asada$15.99
- Taquitos de Chorizo$15.99
- Taquitos de Tripa$15.99
- Taquitos de Lengua$15.99
- Taquitos al Pastor$15.99
- Taquitos de Carnitas$15.99
- Side Street Taco$3.75
American & Kids Orders
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Enchilada$6.99
Served with rice and beans.
- Kids Taco$6.99
Crispy taco topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Burrito$6.99
Burrito topped with melted cheese and served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Tostada$6.99
Tostada topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Nachos$6.99
Plain meat and cheese nachos served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Tamale$6.99
- Hamburger$9.99
Angus beef patty with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with french fries.
- Cheeseburger$10.99
Angus beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with french fries.
- Fiesta Jalisco Bacon Burger$12.99
Angus beef patty with grilled mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and American or Swiss cheese. Served with french fries.
- Chicken Nuggets$6.99
Served with french fries.
- Grilled Cheese$6.99
Served with french fries.
- Corn Dog$6.99
Side Orders
- Side Taco$3.99
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
- Guacamole$3.25+
- Side Delux$2.99
- Side Beans$6.50+
- Side Rice$5.99+
- Side Enchilada$5.99
Side enchilada is prepared with your choice of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce.
- Sour Cream$0.99+
- Side of Cheese$2.50
- Side Quesadilla$3.95+
- Side Avocado$3.99
- Side Relleno$5.25
Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
- Side Bacon Shrimp(4)$10.00
- Side Salsas$1.50+
- Side Chips$3.00+
- Side French Fries$5.99
- Side Chimichanga Delux$9.99
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
- Side Fried Peppers$2.99+
- Side Tostada$8.50
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat. lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
- Side Mushrooms$4.99
- Side Pico de Gallo$3.99
- Side Tamale$4.99
- Side Coleslaw$2.95
- Side Salad$5.99
- Side Veggies$4.99
- Side Tortillas$1.49
- Side Rice & Beans$6.99
- Side Chips & Salsa$7.00
- Side Bean Dip$1.50
- Side Lettuce$0.99
- Side Green Chile$1.99
- Side Lemons$1.25
- Side Poblano Peppers$3.95
- Side Queso Fresco$2.95
- Side Tomatoes$1.50
- Side Meat$3.99
- Side Avocado Tostada$9.25
- Side Tostada Bean$5.45
- Tostada de Guacamole$5.99
- Plain Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
- Side Large Enchilada$7.95
- Side Large Enchilada Caballo$8.95
- Chimichanga de Azada$17.99
Dessert
BEVERAGES
- SOFT DRINK$3.25
- Mexican Soda$3.50
- Coffee$3.25
- Agua de Horchata$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.35
- Hot Tea$3.25
- Shirley Temple$3.75
- Roy Rogers$3.75
- Flavored Lemonade$4.25
- Flavored Iced-Tea$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Clamato$3.50
- Red Bull$3.50
- Juice$3.50
- Milk$3.25
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Virgin Pina Colada$6.75
- Virgen Margarita$6.75
- Virgin Daquiri$5.99
- Pitcher Horchata$9.95
- Virgen Bloody Mary$3.95
- Jasper$3.25
- Beto$3.75
- Kid Pop$1.99
- Preparada$6.50
- Soda water$3.00