Fiesta Martin Bar and Grill 300 E FLORENCE AVE
DINNER MENU
APPETIZERS
- GUACAMOLE$10.00+
Prepared using fresh avocados, jalapeno chiles, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & fresh lime juice.
- QUESO FUNDIDO$12.00
Hot melted cheese topped with chorizo and bell peppers served with corn or flour tortillas.
- FIESTA PLATTER$18.00
Cheese quesadilla, beef, potato or chicken taquitos, cheese nachos, guacamole, Jalapenos, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- CHIMI FLAUTAS$10.00
Shredded beef or chicken served on a bed of lettuce. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese.
- TAQUITOS ACAPULCO$12.00
Four corn tortillas rolled and filled with shredded beef, potato or chicken. Served on a bed of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese.
- NACHOS$12.00
Homemade tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- TOUR OF MEXICO$26.00
Ten street tacos (carne asada, carnitas, alpastor and chicken). Toppings and salsa on the side: cilantro, onions, hot sauce and side of guacamole and pico de gallo.
- SOPITOS$14.00
Six Small sopitos topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomato & sour cream
- FIESTA LETTUCE WRAPS$17.00
Romaine lettuce leaves filled with sauteed green peppers, onions, grilled chicken or grilled steak, and accompanied with pico de gallo, hot sauce, and cheese.
- CARNE ASADA FRIES$20.00
French fries topped with beans, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo , sour cream and jalapenos
- FIESTA BUFFALO FRIES$17.00
French fries topped with delicious spicy buffalo chicken tenders, chipotle sauce and ranch dressing
- QUESADILLA$9.00
Monterrey jack cheese, melted on a large flour tortilla
SALADS
- SM HOUSE SALAD$7.00
Includes mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, zucchini, cheese, tomatoes, and avocado.
- LG HOUSE SALAD$10.00
Includes mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, zucchini, cheese, tomatoes, and avocado.
- CHICKEN SALAD$18.00
Includes mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, zucchini, cheese, tomatoes, and avocado.
- STEAK SALAD$22.00
Includes mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, zucchini, cheese, tomatoes, and avocado.
- SHRIMP SALAD$24.00
Includes mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, zucchini, cheese, tomatoes, and avocado.
- CAESAR SALAD$11.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese.
- FIESTA TOSTADA$16.00
King size flour tortilla piled high with beans, rice, cheese, mild sauce, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
BOTANAS DEL MAR
- TOSTADA MIXTA$20.00
Shrimp ceviche, fish ceviche, shrimp, octopus, abalone, and imitation crab. All on one tostada.
- JAIBA
A blend of jaiba, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado. Cooked in lime juice.
- CEVICHE DE PESCADO
A blend of fresh Sea Bass fish, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado cooked in lime juice.
- CEVICHE DE CAMARON
A blend of fresh shrimp, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado cooked in lime juice.
- CAMARONES AGUACHILES$24.00
Raw shrimp prepared with lime juice, serrano peppers, cucumber,cilantro, red onions and topped with avocado.
- COCTEL DE CAMARON
A delicious shrimp cocktail simmered in our special juice, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, and lime juice.
- COCTEL DE CAMARON Y PULPO
A delicious cocktail made of shrimp and octopus simmered in our special juice, cilantro, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, avocado, and lime juice.
- CAMPECHANA
A delicious cocktail made of shrimp, octopus, abalone and oyster simmered in our special juice, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, and lime juice.
- OSTIONES EN SU CONCHA
Raw oysters.
- OSTIONES PREPARADOS
Raw Oysters topped with shrimp ceviche
SOUPS OF THE DAY
- ALBONDIGAS$10.00
Meatball and vegetable soup served with rice, cilantro, onions and lime
- CALDO DE POLLO$10.00
Chicken and vegetable soup served with rice, cilantro, onions and lime
- CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$10.00
Served with vegetables, tortilla strips, avocado and cheese
- CALDE DE RES$10.00
Beef and vegetables soup served with rice, cilantro, onions and lime
- MENUDO$15.00
SERVED FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ONLY
- POZOLE$15.00
SERVED FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ONLY
- CALDO 7 MARES$25.00
Seven sea soup includes jumbo shrimp, halibut, crab legs, clams, scallops, squid, octopus and abalone
- CALDO DE PESCADO$18.00
Zesty sea bass fish stew with fresh vegetables and our unique flavors and spices
- CALDO DE CAMARON$20.00
Zesty shrimp stew with fresh vegetables and our unique flavors and spices
COMBINATIONS
- #1 DOS TACOS DORADOS$16.00
Two crispy tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and mild sauce
- #2 DOS ENCHILADAS ROJAS$16.00
Two enchiladas. Served with two sides.
- #3 DOS TACOS$16.00
Two soft tacos. Topped with cilantro, onions, and salsa. Served with two sides. **Beef tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes**
- #4 FIESTA MARTIN HOUSE SPECIAL$24.00
Choose any 3 items. Served with two sides.
- #5 DOS CHILES RELLENOS$18.00
California peppers stuffed with monterey jack cheese and topped with our spanish sauce Served with two sides.
- #6 TRES TAQUITOS DORADOS$18.00
Three shredded beef, potato or chicken served on a bed of lettuce. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese. Served with two sides.
- #7 TACO & ENCHILADA$18.00
Crispy or soft shell taco and cheese enchilada. Served with two sides.
- #8 TACO Y CHILE RELLENO$18.00
Crispy or soft taco and chile relleno. Served with two sides.
- #9 ENCHILADA Y CHILE RELLENO$18.00
Enchilada and Chile Relleno Served with two sides.
- #10 TAMAL Y CHILE RELLENO$18.00
Chicken tamal & Enchilada Served with two sides.
- #11 DOS TAMALES$18.00
Two Chicken tamales Served with two sides.
- #12 TAMAL & ENCHILADA$18.00
Chicken tamal & Enchilada Served with two sides.
- #13 TAMAL & TACO$18.00
Crispy or Soft Taco Served with two sides.
- #14 DOS ENCHILADAS VERDES$16.00
Two green enchiladas. Served with two sides.
- #15 DOS FIESTA ENCHILADAS A LA MEXICANA$18.00
Filled with queso fresco and topped with our cream, cheese, lettuce (cabbage), and tomatoes. Served with two sides.
- #16 DOS ENCHILADAS DE MOLE POBLANO$20.00
Filled with chicken, Beef or Cheese smothered in our rich chocolate-tinged sauce. Garnished with red onions and sesame seeds.
BEEF SPECIALTIES
- CARNE ASADA$25.00
A 10 oz skirt steak chargrilled to perfection topped with grilled onions, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with tortillas.
- CARNE A LA TAMPIQUENA$28.00
A 10 oz. skirt steak seasoned, chargrilled and covered with sauteed onion. Served with a cheese mole poblano enchilada, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with tortillas.
- MAR Y TIERRA$33.00
A 10 oz. skirt steak chargrilled to perfection topped with four jumbo shrimp, grilled onions, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with tortillas.
- CHILE COLORADO$22.00
New York steak in small chunks, sauteed in vibrantly flavored red sauce, made with dried chiles, fresh tomatoes, and spices. Served with tortillas.
- BEEF MILANESA$22.00
A delicious breaded and fried skirt steak topped with guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with tortillas.
- BISTEC CON PAPAS$24.00
Tender pieces of skirt steak and potatoes cooked in our special spicy sauce. Served with tortillas.
- STEAK PICADO$24.00
Chunks of top sirloin steak sauteed and seasoned in garlic, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and serrano peppers. Served with tortillas.
- BARBACOA$22.00
Juicy shredded beef topped with cilantro and onions. Served with tortillas.
- DOS BEEF CHIMIFLAUTAS$20.00
Two shredded beef chimi flautas served on a bed of lettuce, topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese. Served with tortillas.
PORK SPECIALTIES
- CHILE VERDE$22.00
Tender lean pork chunks, simmered in our green salsa, made with tomatillos, green peppers, onions, cilantro, fresh garlic, and spices.
- CARNITAS$24.00
Lean pork marinated with fresh oranges and spices. Slowly cooked in its own juices until tender. Served with chiles toreados, nopales (cactus salad), pico de gallo and guacamole. Garnished with cilantro and onions.
CHICKEN SPECIALTIES
- POLLO CON RAJAS Y CREMA$22.00
Grilled chicken breast sauteed with onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers in a wine base cream sauce.
- PECHUGA A LA PARILLA$20.00
Grilled chicken breast served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- MILANESA DE POLLO$20.00
A delicious breaded and fried chicken breast topped with guacamole and pico de gallo.
- MOLE POBLANO$22.00
Two pieces of chicken topped with thick, rich and chocolate-tinged mole sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and red onions
- DOS CHICKEN CHIMIFLAUTAS$18.00
Two shredded chicken chimi flautas served on a bed of lettuce, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese.
DON MARTINS SPECIALTIES
- FAJITAS$20.00
Your choice of Vegetarian, Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or a combination of any two or three. Tender pieces of marinated meat cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special achiote sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream. Flour of Corn tortillas.
- MOLCAJETE CIELO MAR Y TIERRA$48.00
Strips of carne asada and chicken breast, jumbo shrimp, chorizo, queso fresco, Mexican cactus (nopales), and green onion in an herbed green chile tomatillo sauce all served in a molcajete (stone bowl). Served with twi sides and tortillas.
- MOLCAJETE DEL MAR$53.00
Jumbo shrimp, sea bass fish filet, octopus, abalone, crab legs, camarones costa azul, queso fresco, mexican cactus (nopal), chiles toreados and green onions.
SHRIMP SPECIALTIES
- CAMARONES RANCHEROS$24.00
Seven jumbo shrimp sauteed in butter, Spanish sauce, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and cilantro. Served with tortillas
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA$24.00
Seven jumbo shrimp sauteed in a blend of garlic and butter. Served with tortillas.
- CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO$24.00
Seven jumbo shrimp sauteed in a blend of garlic and butter. Served with tortillas.
- CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS$24.00
Seven jumbo shrimp breaded, deep fried, served with tartar sauce and chipotle sauce. Served with tortillas.
- CAMARONES CON RAJAS Y CREMA$24.00
Seven jumbo shrimp sauteed with mushrooms, onions and bell peppers in a cream sauce. Served with tortillas.
- CAMARONES COSTA AZUL$28.00
Seven jumbo shrimp filled with cheese wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Served with our special chipotle sauce. Served with tortillas.
- EMPAPELADO DE MARISCOS$32.00
A fish filet, shrimp, octopus, abalone, and vegetables all wrapped in foil and cooked to perfection. Seasoned and spiced in our special chipotle sauce. Served with tortillas.
- BAJA SHRIMP TACOS COMBO$25.00
Breaded or grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, sour cream, chipotle sauce, and pico de gallo.
FISH SPECIALTIES
- FILETE DE PESCADO A LA PLANCHA$18.00
Grilled sea bass fish fillet to perfection seasoned with lime and pepper
- FILETE DE PESCADO A LA DIABLA$20.00
Grilled Sea Bass fish filet cooked in fiery red sauce with a combination of dried chiles, tomatoes, and spices.
- FILETE DE PESCADO AL MOJO DE AJO$20.00
A delicious and aromatic sea bass fish cooked in a blend of garlic and butter.
- FILETE DE PESCADO EMPANIZADO$23.00
Deep fried breaded sea bass fish filet.
- MOJARRA FRITA$23.00
A whole deep fried tilapia fish.
- BAJA FISH TACOS COMBO$20.00
Breaded or grilled sea bass fish topped with cabbage, sour cream, chipotle sauce, and pico de gallo.
BURRITOS
- FIESTA MARTIN SUPER BURRITO$18.00
Includes rice, beans, cheese, and lettuce. Topped with red or green sauce and melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.
- BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$10.00
Bean & cheese burrito.
- GROUND BEEF BURRITO$13.00
Ground beef, beans, and cheese.
- CHILE VERDE BURRITO$18.00
A burrito stuffed with tender lean pork chunks, rice, beans, cheese. Topped with our green homemade sauce and melted cheese
- CHILE RELLENO BURRITO$16.00
A burrito stuffed with an entire chile relleno, rice, beans, cheese, cilantro onions and salsa.
- CHIMICHANGA BURRITO$18.00
Includes rice, beans, and cheese inside. Deep fried and served on a bed of lettuce, topped with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
- BURRITO COMBO$18.00
Includes beans, cheese, and guacamole. Topped with red or green sauce and melted cheese. Also comes with rice and beans on the side.
- BURRITO TRADICIONAL$12.00
Steak, shredded pork, chicken, or marinated pork. Includes rice, beans, cilantro, onions, and hot sauce.
- BURRITO VEGETARIANO$14.00
Vegetarian. Black beans, lettuce, guacamole, cheese, sauteed bell peppers, and onions.
- BURRITO PESCADO$17.00
Steak, shredded pork, chicken, or marinated pork. Includes rice, beans, cilantro, onions, and hot sauce.
- BURRITO CAMARON$20.00
Shrimp burrito with your choice of grilled of breaded shrimp, rice, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, and sour cream.
A LA CART
- ENCHILADA$5.00
- CHILE RELLENO$7.00
- CRISPY TACO$5.00
- SOFT TACO$6.00
- BAJA FISH TACO$7.00
- BAJA SHRIMP TACO$8.00
- TAMAL$6.00
- RICE & BEANS$5.00
- RICE & BLACK BEANS$5.00
- SIDE OF RICE$5.00
- SIDE OF BEANS$5.00
- BLACK BEANS$5.00
- SM FRIES$4.00
- LG FRIES$5.00
- CORN TORRILLAS$1.00
- FLOUR TORTILLAS$1.00
- SIDE OF GUAC$2.00
- SIDE OF CHEESE$2.00
- SIDE OF SOUR CREAM$2.00
- SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO$2.00
- SIDE OF JALAPENO$2.00
- SIDE OF MOLE$3.00
- SIDE DIABLA SAUCE$3.00
- SIDE MOJO DE AJO SAUCE$3.00
- PECHUGA A LA PARRILLA$15.00
- CARNE ASADA$20.00
- CAM. AL MOJO DE AJO$19.00
- CAM. COSTA AZUL$22.00
- CAM. A LA DIABLA$19.00
- FILETE DE PESCADO$15.00
COCKTAILS
MARGARITAS
- HOUSE MARGARITA$11.00+
HOUSE TEQUILA, FRESH LIME JUICE, TRIPLE SEC & AGAVE. CHOOSE FROM: LIME, STRAWBERRY, MANGO OR PEACH
- CADILLAC MARGARITA$14.00+
PREMIUM TEQUILA, FRESH LIME JUICE, TRIPLE SEC & AGAVE TOPPED WITH GRAND MARNIER.
- ULTIMATE MARGARITA$17.00
- MANGONEADA$16.00+
PREMIUM TEQUILA, MANGO PUREE, FRESH LIME JUICE, TRIPLE SEC & AGAVE, TOPPED WITH CHAMOY & TAJIN.
- FIESTA MARTIN MARGARITA$20.00
- FIESTA MARTIN CADILLAC MARGARITA$20.00
- DON MARTINS MARGARITA$25.00
- KING MARGARITA$30.00
- CUCUMBER JALAPENO MARGARITA$15.00
- PINEAPPLE JALAPENO MARGARITA$15.00
- BILLIONAIRE MARG$40.00
DON JULIO 1942 AÑEJO TEQUILA, FRESH LIME JUICE, ORGANIC AGAVE & TRIPLE SEC. SERVED WITH GRAND MARNIER 100 ANNIVERSARY LIQUOR
FM FAVORITES
- CANTARITO$15.00
- HENCHATA$20.00
- PALOMA$15.00
- BLUE PALOMA$16.00
- LONG ISLAND$18.00
- AMF$18.00
- TOKYO TEA$18.00
- PINA COLADA$15.00
- TEQUILA SUNRISE$15.00
- MAI TAI$16.00
- OLD FASHION$16.00
- CAZUELA$25.00
- MOJITO$15.00
- BLOODY MARY$15.00
- EL MULO$15.00
- LA MULA$15.00
- EL TORO MARGARITA$30.00
- KING HENNY$30.00
- DIRTY CORONA$11.00
- SCREWDRIVER$16.00
- TRASH CAN$20.00
SHOOTERS
- MEXICAN CANDY SHOT$14.00
MIDORI, MALILBU RUM, PINEAPPLE JUICE TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM.
- SCOOBY SNACK$15.00
1800 REPOSADO TEQUILA, WATERMELON LIQUOR, CHAMOY, TAJIN, A DASH OF TAPATIO & FRESH LIME JUICE
- KAMIKAZE$14.00
TITOS HANDMADE VODKA, TRIPLE SEC, ORGANIC AGAVE AND LIME JUICE. GARNISHED WITH LEMON TWIST
- JAGER BOMB$15.00
THE JÄGERBOMB IS A BOMB MIXED DRINK MADE BY DROPPING A SHOT OF JÄGERMEISTER INTO A GLASS WITH RED BULL
- MANGONEADA SHOT$14.00
1800 SILVER TEQUILA, MANGO PUREE, CHAMOY, TAJIN, A DASH OF TAPATIO & FRESH LIME JUICE
- CUCUMBER SHOT$18.00
LEMON VODKA, FRANGELICO, AGAVE & LEMON JUICE
- TEQUILA FLIGHTS$40.00
A FAMILY FLIGHT OFFERS ONE BLANCO, ONE REPOSADO & ONE ANEJO SAMPLE FROM THE SAME TEQUILA FAMILY
- BANDERITAS$17.00
MARTINIS
BEER
MICHELADA
LIQUOR
TEQUILA
CRISTALINOS
DON MARTINS FAVORITE TEQUILAS
WHISKY
SCOTCH
COGNAC
RUM
WINE
CABERNET
PINOT NOIR
CHARDONNAY
PINOT GRIGIO
SAUVIGNON BLANC
MOSCATO
CHAMPAGNE
SPARKLING / PROSECCO
SOFT DRINKS
- SARATOGA BOTTLE WATER - STILL$7.00
- SARATOGA BOTTLE WATER - SPARKLING$7.00
- COKE$4.00
- DIET COKE$4.00
- SPRITE$4.00
- ORANGE SODA$4.00
- LEMONADE$4.00
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$5.00
- SHIRLY TEMPLE$4.00
- GINGERALE$4.00
- HORCHATA$5.00
- TAMARINDO$5.00
- JAMAICA$5.00
- ICE TEA$4.00
- ARNOLD PALMER$4.00
- APPLE JUICE$4.00
- PINEAPPLE JUICE$4.00
- CRANBERRY JUICE$4.00
- ORANGE JUICE$5.00
- GINGER BEER$6.00
- SQUIRT CAN$4.00
- COFFEE$4.00
- MILK$4.00
- HOT TEA$4.00
- RED BULL$6.00
- PELIGRINO$4.00
- DASANI WATER$3.00
- VIRGIN COCKTAILS$7.00
- COCA MEXICANA$5.00
- JARRITO MANDARINA$5.00
- JARRITO TAMARINDO$5.00
- JARRITO MINERAL$5.00
- SANGRIA$5.00
- CIDRAL$5.00
- OPEN DRINK