Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00 +

A fresh blend packed with sun-ripened strawberries. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.