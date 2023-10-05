Breakfast Menu (ALL DAY)

Croissant

Croissant with Butter

$3.25

Croissant with Butter & Jelly

$4.25

Croissant - Beef, Eggs & Cheese with Small Coffee

$8.00

Croissant - Chicken, Eggs & Cheese with Small Coffee

$8.00

Croissant - Eggs & Cheese with Small Coffee

$6.50

Bagel

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

Bagel with Butter

$2.75

Bagel with Jelly

$3.00

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.75

Bagel with Cream Cheese & Jelly

$4.75

Bagel with Butter & Jelly

$3.50

Bagel with Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.75

Bagel - Beef, Egg & Cheese with Small Coffee

$7.00

Bagel - Chicken, Eggs & Cheese with Small Coffee

$7.00

Bagel - Eggs & Cheese with Small Coffee

$6.00

Roll

Roll - Eggs & Cheese with Small Coffee

$5.50

Roll - Beef, Eggs & Cheese with Small Coffee

$7.00

Roll - Chicken, Eggs & Cheese with Small Coffee

$7.00

Roll with Butter

$2.50

Roll with Butter & Jelly

$3.75

Sub

Sub - Beef, Eggs & Cheese with Small Coffee

$8.00

Sub - Chicken, Eggs & Cheese with Small Coffee

$8.00

Sub - Eggs & Cheese with Small Coffee

$6.50

Burrito

Burrito Egg & Cheese Burrito

$5.50

Burrito Steak, Eggs & Cheese

$8.00

Burrito Beef, Eggs & Cheese & Coffee

$7.00

Burrito Chicken, Eggs & Cheesev& Coffee

$8.00

Food Menu

Family Platter

Comes With: 3 Beef Birria Tacos, 4 Soft Shell Tacos with Chicken, 3 Hard Shell Tacos with Ground Beef, Chips and Guac. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro.

Family Platter - Tacos & Chips with Quac

$49.99

Comes With: 3 Beef Birria Tacos, 4 Soft Shell Tacos with Chicken, 3 Hard Shell Tacos with Ground Beef, Chips and Guac. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro.

fiesta's Famous Birria & Pie

Served with Ground Beef, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, Rabanos and lime on soft corn tortillas.
Real Mexican Hawaiian Pie

Real Mexican Hawaiian Pie

$25.00

12 inch Pie with Spicy and Juicy Rib Steak and Steak Broth, with 2 Special Cheese from Chipilo - Mexico, Cilantro, Onions, Rabannas, Fresh Pineapple and Lime.

Beef Birria Pie

Beef Birria Pie

$25.00

Birria Pie made with hand shredded Beef, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, and lime.

Chicken Birria Pie

Chicken Birria Pie

$25.00

Birria Pie made with hand shredded Chicken, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, and lime.

Beef Birria Taco with Broth

Beef Birria Taco with Broth

$15.00

3 grill fried tacos made with hand shredded Beef, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, Rabannas, lime and Birria Broth.

Chicken Birria Taco with Broth

Chicken Birria Taco with Broth

$15.00

3 grill fried tacos made with hand shredded Chicken, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, Rabannas, lime and Birria Broth.

Mexican Dish

Tacos Mix

Tacos Mix

$15.00

3 Hard or Soft Shell Tacos served with Chicken, Ground Beef and Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.

Tacos (f)

Tacos (f)

$11.00

3 Hard or Soft Shell Tacos served with choice of Proteins, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.

Burrito (f)

$11.00

Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, White or Brown Rice, Black or Pinto Beans and Sour Cream

Quesadilla (f)

$11.00

Regular Chicken, Cheddar Mix Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions.

Salad (f)

$11.00

Nachos (f)

$11.00

Ground Beef, Pinto Beans, Melted Yellow Cheese, Jalapenos, Black Olives

Bowl (f)

$11.00

Burgers & Subs

Fiesta Hawaiian Sub (NEW)

Fiesta Hawaiian Sub (NEW)

$14.00

Birria Burger with Fries

$12.00

Delicious Birria meat served on a tasty French Bun with Oaxaca cheese, Onion and Cilantro.

Cheeseburger with Fries

$10.00

1/2 Pound Beef patty served on a tasty French Bun with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes onions and mayo.

Falafel Veggie Burger with Fries

$10.00

Gluten Free fried Falafel patty served on French Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions. Rich source of Vitamin A&C. High in Fiber & Iron. Vegan.

Veggie Burger with Fries

$10.00

In house made Vegetable burger patty served on a tasty French Bun with Pickle, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo.

Fish Burger ( Tilapia )

$10.00

Fried breaded Tilapia fish served on a French Bun with tartar sauce, and American cheese.

Cold Turkey Sub with Chips

$10.00

Slices of Smoke Smoked Turkey served Hot or Cold on Sandwich bun with mayo, mustard, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Hot Turkey Sub with Chips

$10.00

Slices of Smoke Smoked Turkey served Hot ( Grilled ) on Sandwich bun with mayo, mustard, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Chicken Cutlet Burger with Fries

$10.00

Breaded Chicken cutlet served on a tasty French Bun with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo.

Loaded Fries Special

Loaded Fries with Spicy Grilled Chicken

Loaded Fries with Spicy Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Loaded Fries with Beef Birria Meat

$15.00

Loaded Fries with Chicken Birria Meat

$15.00

Kids Corner

Chicken Nuggets with French Fries

$9.00+

Chicken Tenders with French Fries

$9.00+

Mozzarella Sticks (5 pcs) with French Fries

$10.00

Empanadas

Chicken Empanada

$6.00

Ground Beef Empanada

$6.00

Cheese Empanada

$6.00

Soups

Fiesta Hot & Spicy Soup

$8.00

Atol De Elote

$6.00

Side Orders

Elote

$5.00

Churros with Caramel filling

$5.00

Churros Regular

$3.00

2 Regular Churros

$5.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Chips & Guacamole

$7.00

Birria Broth

$4.00

Cup of Beans

$4.00+

Cup of Rice

$4.00+

Chips & Queso

$5.00

French Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00+

Chicken Tenders

$7.00+

Mozzarella Sticks (5 pcs) with French Fries

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Organic Smoothies (Vegan & Organic)

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00+

A fresh blend packed with sun-ripened strawberries. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$7.00+

A tropical getaway of rich, sweet, vibrant mango. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.

Mix Berries Smoothie

Mix Berries Smoothie

$7.00+

Rich taste of 4 Barries. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.00+

Red, ripe strawberries coupled with creamy banana. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.

Milk Shake

Vanilla Shake

$7.00+

Chocolate Shake

$7.00+

Desserts

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$8.00

Delicious house made Tres Leches.

Home Made Flan

Home Made Flan

$8.00

Delicious house made Flan.

bindi Flutes

bindi Flutes

$10.00

Creamy tropical guava gelato swirled with sweet mango sauce

Gelatos

$5.00

Drinks

Can Sodas

Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00

The all-natural, fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico. The Official Drink of Tacos!

Lime Jarritos

Lime Jarritos

$3.00

The all-natural, fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico. The Official Drink of Tacos!

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.00