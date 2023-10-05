Fiesta Healthy Mexican Grill (Jamaica) 8748 Parsons Boulevard
Breakfast Menu (ALL DAY)
Croissant
Bagel
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Bagel with Butter
Bagel with Jelly
Bagel with Peanut Butter
Bagel with Cream Cheese & Jelly
Bagel with Butter & Jelly
Bagel with Peanut Butter & Jelly
Bagel - Beef, Egg & Cheese with Small Coffee
Bagel - Chicken, Eggs & Cheese with Small Coffee
Bagel - Eggs & Cheese with Small Coffee
Roll
Sub
Burrito
Food Menu
Family Platter
fiesta's Famous Birria & Pie
Real Mexican Hawaiian Pie
12 inch Pie with Spicy and Juicy Rib Steak and Steak Broth, with 2 Special Cheese from Chipilo - Mexico, Cilantro, Onions, Rabannas, Fresh Pineapple and Lime.
Beef Birria Pie
Birria Pie made with hand shredded Beef, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, and lime.
Chicken Birria Pie
Birria Pie made with hand shredded Chicken, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, and lime.
Beef Birria Taco with Broth
3 grill fried tacos made with hand shredded Beef, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, Rabannas, lime and Birria Broth.
Chicken Birria Taco with Broth
3 grill fried tacos made with hand shredded Chicken, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onions, Rabannas, lime and Birria Broth.
Mexican Dish
Tacos Mix
3 Hard or Soft Shell Tacos served with Chicken, Ground Beef and Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.
Tacos (f)
3 Hard or Soft Shell Tacos served with choice of Proteins, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.
Burrito (f)
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, White or Brown Rice, Black or Pinto Beans and Sour Cream
Quesadilla (f)
Regular Chicken, Cheddar Mix Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions.
Salad (f)
Nachos (f)
Ground Beef, Pinto Beans, Melted Yellow Cheese, Jalapenos, Black Olives
Bowl (f)
Burgers & Subs
Fiesta Hawaiian Sub (NEW)
Birria Burger with Fries
Delicious Birria meat served on a tasty French Bun with Oaxaca cheese, Onion and Cilantro.
Cheeseburger with Fries
1/2 Pound Beef patty served on a tasty French Bun with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes onions and mayo.
Falafel Veggie Burger with Fries
Gluten Free fried Falafel patty served on French Bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions. Rich source of Vitamin A&C. High in Fiber & Iron. Vegan.
Veggie Burger with Fries
In house made Vegetable burger patty served on a tasty French Bun with Pickle, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo.
Fish Burger ( Tilapia )
Fried breaded Tilapia fish served on a French Bun with tartar sauce, and American cheese.
Cold Turkey Sub with Chips
Slices of Smoke Smoked Turkey served Hot or Cold on Sandwich bun with mayo, mustard, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Hot Turkey Sub with Chips
Slices of Smoke Smoked Turkey served Hot ( Grilled ) on Sandwich bun with mayo, mustard, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Chicken Cutlet Burger with Fries
Breaded Chicken cutlet served on a tasty French Bun with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo.
Loaded Fries Special
Kids Corner
Side Orders
Elote
Churros with Caramel filling
Churros Regular
2 Regular Churros
Guacamole
Chips & Guacamole
Birria Broth
Cup of Beans
Cup of Rice
Chips & Queso
French Fries
Onion Rings
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken Tenders
Mozzarella Sticks (5 pcs) with French Fries
Mac & Cheese
Organic Smoothies (Vegan & Organic)
Strawberry Smoothie
A fresh blend packed with sun-ripened strawberries. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.
Mango Smoothie
A tropical getaway of rich, sweet, vibrant mango. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.
Mix Berries Smoothie
Rich taste of 4 Barries. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Red, ripe strawberries coupled with creamy banana. VEGAN, NO FAT, NO HFCS, NON-GMO, GLUTEN-FREE, LACTOSE-FREE, SHELF-STABLE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO PRESERVATIVES, CERTIFIED ORGANIC, MADE WITH REAL FRUITS, NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS, FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS.