Combinations

All combinations come with ground beef. Tacos comes in a crunchy shell. Chalupas are filled with beans (no meat). Burritos are topped with red sauce and enchiladas are topped with red enchilada "mole" sauce. Add cheese instead of red sauce on either for only $0.50. Substitute ground beef for shredded chicken add $0.50. Substitute ground beef or steak or grilled chicken add a minimum of $1.00 up charge depending on the combo