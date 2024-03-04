Skip to Main content
Fifi’s Catering
Pickup
ASAP
from
11966 Sycamore Ln
0
Your order
Fifi’s Catering
Delivery
Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
11966 Sycamore Ln
Food
Drinks
Delivery
Pickup
Food
Achari Chicken
$12.00+
Beef Biryani/Beef Pulao
$15.00+
Beef Nihari
$14.00+
Chicken Biryani/Pulao
$12.00+
Chicken Karahi
$12.00+
Chicken Korma
$12.00+
Chicken Qeema Aloo
$12.00+
Chicken Tikka Masala
$12.00+
Vegetable Biryani
$12.00+
Beef Haleem
$14.00+
Drinks
Bottled Water
$1.00
Fifi’s Catering Location and Ordering Hours
(657) 520-7117
11966 Sycamore Ln, Garden Grove, CA 92843
Open now
• Closes at 10PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement