Popular Items

Double Pepperoni

$6.00

tomato + mozzarella + Sicilian oregano + Grana Padano

Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce

$17.00

Fresh ribbon shaped pasta with a traditional meat ragu of beef, pork, tomato, milk and nutmeg. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Cheese Sticks

$12.00

Fresh loaf mozzarella + house made San Marzano sauce

Figo Sugo

Shareables

Short Rib Lasagna Bites

$14.00

Braised short rib lasagna, fried served with creamy parm and chile aioli

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.00

Local goat cheese, served on made to order San Marzano sauce

Calamari Friti

$14.00

Hand breaded, tossed with capers, peppers, garlic butter & parmesan

Meatball App

$12.00

Chef's recipe, house made meatballs, 3 to an order, topped with provolone and San Marzano sauce

Cheese Sticks

$12.00

Fresh loaf mozzarella + house made San Marzano sauce

Crispy Parm Potatoes

Crispy Parm Potatoes

$5.00

tossed in garlic butter, parmesan and topped with chili aioli

Crispy Bianco

$3.00

Crispy bianco pizza dough with parmesan and olive oil

Feature App

$10.00

Salads, Soup & Sandwich

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Pastas

Spaghetti, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padana, Morita Chili

$14.00

Egg yolk spaghetti with a fresh tomato sauce, morita chili, basil and Parmigiano Reggiano

Sausage Radiatore

$17.00

Fennel Sausage, Piquillo Peppers, Arbol Chili, Ricotta

Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce

$17.00

Fresh ribbon shaped pasta with a traditional meat ragu of beef, pork, tomato, milk and nutmeg. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Crawfish

$22.00

Crawfish, Campanelle, tomato cream, green onion

Alfredo

$14.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$6.00
Bucatini alla Carbonara

$16.00

Bucatini pasta with a creamy sauce made with egg yolks, pecorino Romano cheese and guanciale. Finished with fresh cracked black pepper

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$17.00

Hand breaded chicken, bucatini pasta, tomato cream sauce

Spicy Vodka

$15.00

Calabrian chili, tomato, cream, smoked mozzarella

Seasonal Ravioli

$16.00Out of stock

Truffle Ravioli, tossed with butter, chives, pecorino and cracked black pepper

Entree Feature

$25.00Out of stock

Pizza Slices

Spicy Pepperoni

$7.00

Pepperoni + onion jam + jalapenos + banana peppers + parmesan

Double Pepperoni

$6.00

tomato + mozzarella + Sicilian oregano + Grana Padano

Margherita

$5.00

Fior di latte mozzarella + basil + local olive oil + tomato

Fennel Sausage

$6.00

tomato + mozzarella + ricotta + piquillo pepper + arbol chili

Funghi

$6.50

organic mushroom + truffle cream + Grana Padano + chive

Chefs Choice

$7.00

Whole Pizza

Double Pepperoni - whole

$30.00

tomato + mozzarella + Sicilian oregano + Grana Padano

Spicy Pepperoni-whole

$32.00

Margherita - whole

$28.00

Fior di latte mozzarella + basil + local olive oil + tomato

Fennel Sausage - whole

$30.00

tomato + mozzarella + ricotta + piquillo pepper + arbol chili

Funghi Whole

$32.00

Whole 3 Cheese

$30.00

Mozzarella, Parm, and herb ricotta

Custom Whole

$32.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$5.00

Seasonal Cannoli

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Canned coke

$2.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.50

San Pellegrino Lemon/Mint

$3.50

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sanpellegrino

$4.00

Texas leaguer Rootbeer

$3.00

Special Events

Monthly Dinner

$75.00

