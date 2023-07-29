BOH Pasta LP Figo Sugo
Popular Items
Double Pepperoni
tomato + mozzarella + Sicilian oregano + Grana Padano
Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce
Fresh ribbon shaped pasta with a traditional meat ragu of beef, pork, tomato, milk and nutmeg. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Cheese Sticks
Fresh loaf mozzarella + house made San Marzano sauce
Figo Sugo
Shareables
Short Rib Lasagna Bites
Braised short rib lasagna, fried served with creamy parm and chile aioli
Baked Goat Cheese
Local goat cheese, served on made to order San Marzano sauce
Calamari Friti
Hand breaded, tossed with capers, peppers, garlic butter & parmesan
Meatball App
Chef's recipe, house made meatballs, 3 to an order, topped with provolone and San Marzano sauce
Cheese Sticks
Fresh loaf mozzarella + house made San Marzano sauce
Crispy Parm Potatoes
tossed in garlic butter, parmesan and topped with chili aioli
Crispy Bianco
Crispy bianco pizza dough with parmesan and olive oil
Feature App
Salads, Soup & Sandwich
Pastas
Spaghetti, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padana, Morita Chili
Egg yolk spaghetti with a fresh tomato sauce, morita chili, basil and Parmigiano Reggiano
Sausage Radiatore
Fennel Sausage, Piquillo Peppers, Arbol Chili, Ricotta
Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce
Fresh ribbon shaped pasta with a traditional meat ragu of beef, pork, tomato, milk and nutmeg. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Crawfish
Crawfish, Campanelle, tomato cream, green onion
Alfredo
Kids Butter Pasta
Bucatini alla Carbonara
Bucatini pasta with a creamy sauce made with egg yolks, pecorino Romano cheese and guanciale. Finished with fresh cracked black pepper
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Hand breaded chicken, bucatini pasta, tomato cream sauce
Spicy Vodka
Calabrian chili, tomato, cream, smoked mozzarella
Seasonal Ravioli
Truffle Ravioli, tossed with butter, chives, pecorino and cracked black pepper
Entree Feature
Pizza Slices
Spicy Pepperoni
Pepperoni + onion jam + jalapenos + banana peppers + parmesan
Double Pepperoni
tomato + mozzarella + Sicilian oregano + Grana Padano
Margherita
Fior di latte mozzarella + basil + local olive oil + tomato
Fennel Sausage
tomato + mozzarella + ricotta + piquillo pepper + arbol chili
Funghi
organic mushroom + truffle cream + Grana Padano + chive
Chefs Choice
Whole Pizza
Double Pepperoni - whole
tomato + mozzarella + Sicilian oregano + Grana Padano
Spicy Pepperoni-whole
Margherita - whole
Fior di latte mozzarella + basil + local olive oil + tomato
Fennel Sausage - whole
tomato + mozzarella + ricotta + piquillo pepper + arbol chili
Funghi Whole
Whole 3 Cheese
Mozzarella, Parm, and herb ricotta
Custom Whole
Special Events
