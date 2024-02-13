Filomena Pizzeria Sanford 350 East Seminole Boulevard
10"cheese (small)
10"topping
14"Cheese (Meduim)
14" Cheese
18"Cheese (xl)
18" Cheese
Food
(Appetizers)
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
- 6 Pieces Garlic Knots$3.99
- 12 Pieces Garlic Knots$6.99
- Beer Battered Mushrooms$9.99
- Caprese Salad$13.99
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, drizzled with olive oil, and balsamic vinegar
- Boneless Chicken Wings$10.99
- Pork Wings$14.99
- 10 Jumbo Chicken Wings$15.99
- Fried Calamari$13.99
- Cup Soup of the Day$2.99
- Bowl Soup of the Day$4.99
- Beef Empanadas$2.99
- Chicken Empanadas$2.99
- Lobster Empanadas$4.99
- 6 Coconut Shrimp$11.99
Served with mango habanero sauce
- Mahi Mahi Bites$10.99
Served with green plantains
- 6 Piece Cheese Garlic Knotts$4.99
- 12 Piece Cheese Garlic Knotts$7.99
Salads
- Tossed Salad$8.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, black olives, and carrots
- Sicilian Antipasto$13.50
Tossed salad with Sicilian meats, fresh mozzarella, olives, and pepperoncini
- Greek Salad$11.99
Tossed salad with feta cheese, kalamata olives, and pepperoncini
- Spinach Salad$11.99
Tomatoes, onions, ham, turkey, olives, roasted red peppers, walnuts, and mozzarella
- Shrimp Spinach Salad$14.99
- Chicken Spinach Salad$12.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Tossed salad with chicken, feta cheese, mushrooms, olives, and pepperoncini
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
- Shrimp Caesar Salad$14.99
- Antipasto Salad$12.99
Tossed salad with sicilian meats, provolone, olives, and peppers
- Chef Salad$12.99
Tossed salad with ham, turkey, mozzarella, and boiled egg
- Romano Crusted Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, egg, bacon, and onions
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, black olives, carrots, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and egg
- Warm Chicken Salad$12.99
Tossed salad, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, in balsamic glaze
Chef Luiggie's Creations Manzo (Beef)
Pollo (Chicken)
- Chicken Calabrese$17.50
Breaded chicken, ham, sun-dried tomatoes, and broccoli in an Alfredo sauce
- Chicken Piccata$17.50
Chicken, sautéed mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and capers in a white wine sauce
- Chicken Nama Mia$18.99
Chicken breast, shrimp, hot Italian sausage, diced tomatoes, and onions with pomodori sauce
- Chicken Marsala$17.50
Chicken and mushrooms in a marsala sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$17.50
Baked chicken breast with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella
Del Mare (Seafood)
- Filomena's Pescatore$18.99
Shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, and capers in a pink or white sauce
- Spaghetti Siciliano$17.50
Italian sausage, clams, and shrimp with a touch of marinara
- Scampi Al Aglio$17.50
Sautéed with sliced garlic, herbs, cognac, and butter lemon sauce served on a bed of pasta
- Shrimp Fra Diavola$17.50
Large shrimp simmered in a spicy tomato sauce served on a bed of pasta
- Salmone Alla Marie$23.99
8 oz grilled salmon fillet, lemon butter grass, served with pasta primavera
- Mahi Mahi on the River$22.99
8 oz grilled mahi mahi served over pasta primavera and white tropical sauce
Burgers
Pasta Della Casa
- Pasta Marinara$11.99
- Pasta Carbonara$14.99
Onions and bacon in a cream sauce
- Baked Ziti$12.99
- Meat Lasagna$12.99
- Stuffed Shells$12.99
- Meat Ravioli$12.99
- Cheese Ravioli$12.99
- Penne a La Vodka$14.99
Creamy pink sauce with ham, peas, and onions
- Fettuccine Alfredo$14.99
- Eggplant Parmesan$16.99
- Eggplant Lasagna$17.99
Baked eggplant with ricotta cheese, spinach, tomatoes, basil with a touch of marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
Margarita & Bianca
Gourmet Pizza (S)
- 10" Filomena's Supreme$13.99
13 pre-determined toppings
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$13.99
Diced breaded chicken with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbled, and drizzled with buffalo sauce
- 10" White$13.99
Mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, garlic, tomatoes, spinach (no sauce)
- 10" Italian$13.99
Pepperoni, salami, capicola, meatballs, ham, and garlic
- 10" Meat Feast$13.99
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, and bacon
- S-10" Luiggie's$13.99
Steak, sausage, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and garlic
- 10" Chicken Cordon Bleu$13.99
Breaded chicken, ham, Alfredo, and mozzarella
- 10" BBQ Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken, onions, and BBQ sauce
- 10" Mango Habanero$13.99
Diced chicken, roasted red peppers, pineapple, drizzled with mango habanero sauce
- 10" Hawaiian$13.99
Bacon, ham, pineapple, and garlic
- S-10" Deluxe$13.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, sausage, and ham
- S-10" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch$13.99
Diced chicken, bacon, with ranch dressing
- 10" Mediterranean$13.99
Spinach, artichokes, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, ham, black olives, eggplant, and ricotta cheese
- 10" Greek$13.99
Feta, mozzarella, tomatoes, green olives, black olives, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, and garlic
- 10" Primavera$13.99
Mushrooms, onions, green olives,black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, garlic, and spinach
Gourmet 14" (M)
- M-14" Filomena's Supreme$18.99
13 pre-determined toppings
- M-14" Buffalo Chicken$18.99
Diced breaded chicken with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbled, and drizzled with buffalo sauce
- M-14" White$18.99
Mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, garlic, tomatoes, spinach (no sauce)
- M-14" Italian$18.99
Pepperoni, salami, capicola, meatballs, ham, and garlic
- M-14" Meat Feast$18.99
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, and bacon
- M-14" Luiggie's$18.99
Steak, sausage, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and garlic
- M-14" Chicken Cordon Bleu$18.99
Breaded chicken, ham, Alfredo, and mozzarella
- M-14" BBQ Chicken$18.99
Grilled chicken, onions, and BBQ sauce
- M-14" Mango Habanero Chicken$18.99
Diced chicken, roasted red peppers, pineapple, drizzled with mango habanero sauce
- M-14" Hawaiian$18.99
Bacon, ham, pineapple, and garlic
- M-14" Deluxe$18.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, sausage, and ham
- M-14" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch$18.99
Diced chicken, bacon, with ranch dressing
- M-14" Mediterranean$18.99
Spinach, artichokes, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, ham, black olives, eggplant, and ricotta cheese
- M-14" Greek$18.99
Feta, mozzarella, tomatoes, green olives, black olives, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, and garlic
- M-14" Primavera$18.99
Mushrooms, onions, green olives,black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, garlic, and spinach
Gourmet Pizza (XL)
- XL-18" Filomena's Supreme$24.99
13 pre-determined toppings
- XL-18" Buffalo Chicken$24.99
Diced breaded chicken with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbled, and drizzled with buffalo sauce
- XL-18" White$24.99
Mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, garlic, tomatoes, spinach (no sauce)
- XL-18" Italian$24.99
Pepperoni, salami, capicola, meatballs, ham, and garlic
- XL-18" Meat Feast$24.99
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, and bacon
- XL-18" Luiggie's$24.99
Steak, sausage, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and garlic
- XL-18" Chicken Cordon Bleu$24.99
Breaded chicken, ham, Alfredo, and mozzarella
- XL-18" BBQ Chicken$24.99
Grilled chicken, onions, and BBQ sauce
- XL-18" Mango Habanero Chicken$24.99
Diced chicken, roasted red peppers, pineapple, drizzled with mango habanero sauce
- XL-18" Hawaiian$24.99
Bacon, ham, pineapple, and garlic
- XL-18" Deluxe$24.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, sausage, and ham
- XL-18" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch$24.99
Diced chicken, bacon, with ranch dressing
- XL-18" Mediterranean$24.99
Spinach, artichokes, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, ham, black olives, eggplant, and ricotta cheese
- XL-18" Greek$24.99
Feta, mozzarella, tomatoes, green olives, black olives, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, and garlic
- XL-18" Primavera$24.99
Mushrooms, onions, green olives,black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, garlic, and spinach
Half & Half Gourmet Pizza
Calzones
- Small Cheese Calzone$11.99
- Medium Cheese Calzone$16.99
- Small Deluxe Calzone$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, and mushrooms
- Medium Deluxe Calzone$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, and mushrooms
- Small Meat Feast Calzone$14.99
Meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, and bacon
- Medium Meat Feast Calzone$19.99
Meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, and bacon
- Small Grilled Chicken Calzone$14.99
Chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and banana peppers
- Medium Grilled Chicken Calzone$19.99
Chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and banana peppers
- Small Primavera Calzone$14.99
Eggplant, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green olives, green peppers, tomatoes, garlic, and spinach
- Medium Primavera Calzone$19.99
Eggplant, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green olives, green peppers, tomatoes, garlic, and spinach
- Small BBQ Chicken Calzone$14.99
Grilled chicken, onions, and BBQ sauce
- Medium BBQ Chicken Calzone$19.99
Grilled chicken, onions, and BBQ sauce
- Small Luiggie Calzone$14.99
Steak, sausage, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and garlic
- Medium Luiggie Calzone$19.99
Steak, sausage, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and garlic
- Small Italian Calzone$14.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicolla, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and banana peppers
- Medium Italian Calzone$19.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicolla, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and banana peppers
- Small Brooklyn Style Calzone$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and banana peppers
- Medium Brooklyn Style Calzone$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and banana peppers
- Small alfredo Calzon$14.99
- Medium alfredo Calzon$19.99
Stromboli
- Deluxe Stromboli$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, and mushrooms
- Meat Feast Stromboli$14.99
Meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, and bacon
- Grilled Chicken Stromboli$14.99
Chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and banana peppers
- Primavera Stromboli$14.99
Eggplant, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green olives, green peppers, tomatoes, garlic, and spinach
- BBQ Chicken Stromboli$14.99
Grilled chicken, onions and BBQ sauce
- Luiggie Stromboli$14.99
Steak, sausage, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, and garlic
- Italian Stromboli$14.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicolla, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and banana peppers
- Brooklyn Style Stromboli$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and banana peppers
Subs
- Filomena's Special Sub$13.99
Steak, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, and American cheese
- Italian Sausage Sub$12.99
Spicy sausage, green peppers, onions, marinara, and mozzarella
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$11.99
Home-made meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella
- Italian Sub$11.99
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, house dressing, and provolone
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub$11.99
Breaded eggplant, marinara, and mozzarella
- Philly Cheese Steak Sub$11.99
Steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mayo, and American cheese
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$12.99
Breaded chicken, marinara, and mozzarella
- Grilled Chicken Philly Sub$11.99
Chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mayo, and American cheese
Sides
Kids Menu
Dressing/ Sauces
Vegan Menu
Appetizers (Vegan)
Subs (Vegan)
- Italian Vegan Sub$14.99
Vegan sausage, vegan sauce, onions, green peppers, marinara sauce, and vegan cheese
- Vegan Chick Parm$14.99
Vegan chicken, marinara sauce, and vegan cheese
- Vegan Meatball Parm$14.99
Vegan meatballs with marinara sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese
- Vegan Burger$14.99
Vegan burger, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mozzarella cheese with french fries
Dinner (Vegan)
- Sicilian Vegan Alfredo Pasta$19.99
Vegan pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and vegan Alfredo sauce
- Vegan,Pasta,Meatballs$19.99
Vegan pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and vegan Alfredo sauce
- Vegan,Pasta,Sausage$19.99
Vegan pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and vegan Alfredo sauce
- Vegan Ravioli$20.99
Stuffed pasta, red peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, garlic, marinara sauce, and vegan mozzarella cheese
- Vegan Lasagna$16.99
- Vegan Chick,Parm$17.50
Wine
White Wines
Red Wines
- Bottela. Merlot$29.00
Would pair perfectly with the eggplant lasagna
- Bottle Carbernet$29.00
Pairs well with Filomena's supreme pizza, can't be beaten
- Bottle Chianti$32.00
Anything with red sauce would pair amazingly but also a calzone or stromboli
- Bottle Malbec$32.00
NY strip and ribeye lovers will be in heaven with this pairing
- Glass Pino Nort$8.99
- Bottella PIno Nort$29.00