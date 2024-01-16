Fin’s House Sushi 2580 Arena Blvd #140
APPETIZERS
- Miso Soup
includes tofu, wakame, and green onions$3.00
- Seaweed Salad
served with lemon slices$9.00
- Sunomono Salad
spiralized cucumber with seaweed salad, topped with sprouts and ponzu$9.00
- Edamame$6.00
- Jalapeno Bomb
jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, imitation crab, spicy tuna, topped with house sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, and masago$8.50
- French Fries$6.00
- Shrimp Tempura (6pc)
6 pieces of shrimp tempura served with a side of tempura sauce$9.00
- Takoyaki (6pc)
deep fried wheat balls stuffed with chopped octopus, topped with takoyaki sauce, sesame mayo, bonito, and furikake$8.00
- Gyoza (6pc)
deep fried chicken potstickers, topped with green onions and served with a side of gyoza sauce$7.50
- Steam Rice
side of seasoned sushi rice$3.00
- Wings (6pc)$9.50
- Calamari
served with spicy mayo and a lemon wedge$12.95
- Truffle Salmon
6 pieces of lightly seared salmon in truffle oil with green onion garnish$9.95
- Jalapeno Ponzu Scallops
9 pieces of lightly seared scallops in ponzu and topped with jalapeno slices$9.95
- Ankimo
steamed monkfish liver with ponzu and green onions$10.95
- Pepper fin Albacore
sliced seared pepper albacore on shredded daikon with ponzu, jalapenos, sprouts, green onions, masago, sesame seeds$25.95
- Bluefin Tuna Steak
sliced seared tuna* on shredded daikon with ponzu, jalapenos, sprouts, green onions, masago, sesame seeds$32.95
- Sashimi Salad
6 pieces of mixed raw seafood over salad greens, topped with sesame seeds, green onions, fried shallots, and ponzu$12.95
- Softshell Crab$8.99
HANDROLL
- Handroll Albacore
2 hand rolls per order(includes avocado)$8.95
- Handroll Avocado
2 hand rolls per order(includes avocado)$7.95
- Handroll Bluefin
2 hand rolls per order(includes avocado)$12.95
- Handroll Hamachi
2 hand rolls per order(includes avocado)$9.95
- Handroll Imitation Crab Meat
2 hand rolls per order(includes avocado)$7.95
- Handroll Salmon (Scottish)
2 hand rolls per order(includes avocado)$9.95
- Handroll Salmon Skin
2 hand rolls per order(includes avocado)$7.95
- Handroll Spicy Salmon
2 hand rolls per order(includes avocado)$10.95
- Handroll Spicy Tuna
2 hand rolls per order(includes avocado)$8.95
- Handroll Unagi eel
2 hand rolls per order(includes avocado)$10.95
- Toro Bluefin hand roll$14.95
NIGIRI
- Albacore Nigiri
2 pieces per order$7.95
- Ebi Nigiri
2 pieces per order$7.95
- Hamachi Nigiri
2 pieces per order$7.95
- Inari Nigiri
2 pieces per order$6.95
- Salmon Nigiri
2 pieces per order$7.95
- Scallop Nigiri
2 pieces per order$7.95
- Tamago Nigiri
2 pieces per order$6.95
- Bluefin Toro Nigiri
2 pieces per order$12.95
- Unagi eel Nigiri
2 pieces per order$7.95
- Uni sea urchin Nigiri (1pc)
2 pieces per order$13.95
- Uni sea urchin Nigiri (2pc)
2 pieces per order$22.95
- Bluefin Tuna Nigiri
2 pieces per order$7.95
Sushi Rolls
- Arena*
inside: spicy tuna* cream cheese jalapeños on top: salmon* hamachi* tuna* avocado sauce+garnish: green onion house sauce spicy mayo$16.95
- California
inside: imitation crab avocado sauce+garnish: sesame seeds$9.95
- Crunchy
inside: imitation crab shrimp tempura cucumber on top: tempura flakes sauce+garnish: house sauce sesame mayo$13.95
- Dragon
inside: imitation crab shrimp tempura cucumber on top: unagi (eel) avocado sauce+garnish: sesame seeds house saucae sesame mayo$16.95
- Golden Bridge
inside: mitation crab avocado sauce+garnish: sesame seeds house sauce sesame mayo$11.95
- Lava*
inside: imitation crab spicy tuna* cucumber on top: spicy tuna* sauce+garnish: jalapenos house sauce sesame mayo sriracha$15.95
- Lion King*
inside: imitation crab cucumber avocado on top: lightly seared salmon* (may request to be fully cooked) sauce+garnish: green onion masago* house sauce garlic mayo$16.95
- Natomas
inside: shrimp tempura imitation crab tamago (omelet) avocado sauce+garnish: jalapenos green onion masago* house sauce spicy mayo$15.95
- Philadelphia*
inside: cream cheese shrimp tempura cucumber on top: salmon* sauce+garnish: green onion house sauce sesame mayo$16.95
- Rainbow*
inside: imitation crab cucumber on top: salmon* tuna* albacore* avocado sauce+garnish: green onion house sauce sesame+spicy mayo$15.95
- Salmon Lover*
inside: salmon* avocado cucumber sprouts on top: salmon* avocado sauce+garnish: green onion masago* house sauce sesame mayo$21.95
- Samurai*
inside: shrimp tempura cucumber on top: lightly seared albacore* (may request to be fully cooked) sauce+garnish: green onion masago* house sauce garlic mayo$15.95
- Spicy Ninja*
inside: spicy tuna* shrimp tempura cucumbers on top: lightly seared tuna* sauce+garnish: jalapenos green onion masago* house sauce garlic mayo$18.95
- Spider
inside: deep fried one soft shell crab imitation crab cucumber sprouts sauce+garnish: masago* house sauce spicy mayo$16.95
- Tiger
inside: imitation crab shrimp tempura cucumber on top: ebi (shrimp) avocado sauce+garnish: green onion masago* house sauce seame+spicy mayo$16.95
- Bluefin Lover*
inside: tuna* avocado cucumber sprouts on top: tuna* avocado sauce+garnish: green onion masago* house sauce spicy mayo$23.95
- Veggie
inside: sweet tofu skin avocado cucumber sprouts on top: avocado sauce+garnish: sesame seeds$14.95
- Volcano*
inside: spicy tuna* cucumber on top: imitation crab avocado sauce+garnish: green onion masago* house sauce spicy mayo$17.95
- Bluefin Toro roll*$26.95
Ramen
- Tonkotsu Ramen
creamy pork bone broth with egg noodles, braised chashu pork, marinated soft-boiled egg*, cabbage, fish cake, green onions$15.95
- Miso Ramen
pork-based miso broth with egg noodles, braised chashu pork, marinated soft-boiled egg*, cabbage, fish cake, green onions$15.95
- Veggie Ramen
vegetarian miso broth with egg noodles, tofu, marinated soft-boiled egg* cabbage, corn, green onions$14.95
- Kids Tonkotsu Ramen
noodles, tonkotsu broth and fish cake only$10.95
- Kids Miso Ramen
noodles, Miso broth and fish cake only$10.95
- Kid Veggie Ramen
only noodles and veggie broth$9.95
- Broth Tonkotsu$5.00
- Broth Miso Ramen$5.00