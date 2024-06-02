Visit Us Today!
Finger Lakes Plates - Rushville 4 South Main Street
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Cristi's Amazing Chili$4.50
- Chicken Tenders
5 pieces$8.99
- Messy Fries
French fries topped with delicious meat hot & cheddar$6.99
- Messy Tenders
Chicken tenders with meat sauce, cheddar & bacon. Need we say more?$11.99
- Bacon Cheddar Fries
Cheddar & bacon goodness on fries!$9.99
- 5 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks with Red Sauce$7.99
- 10 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks with Red Sauce$12.99
- Jalapeno Poppers (5 Pieces)
Served with blue cheese$7.99
- Fried Mushrooms
Served with ranch$6.99
- Soup Of The Day
Cup$3.50+
Original Plates
Specialty Plates
- Cowboy Plate
BBQ pulled pork, baked beans, and potato salad with onion rings$12.99+
- Chicken Wing Plate
Chicken tenders dressed in your choice of wing sauce & cheddar with house-cut home fries and mac salad$12.99+
- Chili Plate
Hot dogs smothered in house-made chili and topped with cheddar, a choice of house-cut fries and mac salad, or choose your own!$12.99+
- Big Mac Plate$12.99+
- Nashville 2.0$12.99+
- DILLicious Chicken Ranch Plate$12.99+
- Deluxe Philly Plate$12.99+
Build You Own Plates
Sides
Salads
Hand Smashed Burgers
- The Classic
Mayo, American cheese, lettuce & tomato$8.49
- Bacon Cheddar Burger
Bacon, Cheddar, *House sauce & onion$9.49
- Cowboy Burger
Cheddar, onion rings & cowboy beans smothered in BBQ sauce$9.99
- Messy Burger
Cheddar, onions, ketchup, mustard & meat sauce$9.99
- Burger Combo
Burger with drink and side$5.49
- SPECIAL* Bacon Bleu Burger$9.00
Dogs
- Classic Dog
Rochester's famous Zweigles hot dog with ketchup, mustard & relish on a soft bun$4.99
- Texas Chili Cheese Dog
Cristi's chili, cheddar & onion on a soft bun$5.99
- The Cowboy
Shane's cowboy beans, cheddar & fried onions on a soft bun$5.99
- Veggie Dog (Plant Based)$7.99
- Dog Combo
Dog with drink and side$5.49
Chicken Sandwiches
- Clara's Chicken Wing Sammy
Tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce with bacon, cheddar, and choice of toppings on a Kaiser roll$8.99
- Chicken Parm Sammy
Chicken tenders topped with red sauce, mozzarella & parmigiana on a Kaiser roll$8.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sammy
Chicken tenders topped with ranch, bacon & cheddar on a Kaiser roll$8.99
- Chicken Bacon BBQ Sammy
Chicken tenders topped with BBQ, bacon & cheddar on a Kaiser roll$8.99
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$13.99
- Chicken Cordon Blue Sammy
Crispy or grilled chicken breast with smoked ham, Swiss & honey mustard on a kaiser roll$8.99
- Chicken Sandwiches Combo
Sandwich with drink and side$5.49
- CHICKEN SPECIAL* Buffalo Bacon Bleu$9.00
Wraps
- Plate in a Wrap
Everything you love in a plate but now in a wrap! Your choice of protein, two sides & condiments$9.99
- Cheeseburger (2) Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & ketchup$9.29
- Cheeseburger (2) Deluxe Wrap
Bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion$9.99
- Chicken Wing Wrap
Chicken tenders. Buffalo bleu sauce, cheddar, lettuce & tomato$9.99
- Chicken Parm Wrap
Chicken tenders with red sauce, parm and mozzarella$9.29
- Wraps Combo
Wrap with drink and side$5.49
Slow Cooked BBQ Pulled Pork
Kids Menu
Ice Cream
Fridays Catch
Side Sauces
Beverages
Drinks
- Coffee$2.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Milk$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$2.25
- Water$2.79
- Coke$2.79
- Diet Coke$2.79
- Cherry Coke$2.79
- Coke Zero$2.79
- Sprite$2.79
- Dr Pepper$2.79
- Diet Dr Pepper$2.79
- Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut$2.79
- Vitamin Water$2.79
- Raspberry Iced Tea$2.79
- MinuteMaid Fruit Punch$2.79
- Minuteman Blue Raspberry$2.79
- Minuteman Lemonade$2.79
- Sweet Tea$2.79
- Unsweet Iced Tea$2.79
- British Hot Tea$2.49
- Green Hot Tea$2.49