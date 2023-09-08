FINS Seafood and Dive Bar 3422 Del Prado Blvd
Food
Appetizers/Starters
Ahi Tuna
Sushi grade ahi tuna with black and white toasted sesame seeds seared rare, sliced thin. Served on a bed of wakame salad with wasabi, pickled ginger, and soy sauce
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Indescribably delicious, bacon wrapped jumbo gulf shrimp baked then flash fried, basted with our special sweet chili honey sauce
Blackened Filet Tips
Served with BBQ sauce
Bucket of Ribs
Our tender BBQ pork spare ribs slow-cooked in house
Buffalo Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets hand breaded and flash fried tossed in a mild buffalo sauce then served with a side of bleu cheese. Something different and delicious
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served in a sourdough bread bowl with chips for dipping
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wings
Fat juicy lollipop wings, drums, and flats tossed with your choice of mild or hot buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, sweet chili, boom boom, dry jerk rub, garlic Parmesan, Old Bay, or "Hot & crabby" with celery
Clams
A heaping portion of littleneck clams, tossed in marinara sauce or white wine garlic butter, served with toast points
Coconut Shrimp
Large gulf shrimp, dipped in a toasted coconut/panko mix and fried golden brown served with chili marmalade
Conch Fritters
Served with Key West aioli
Flatbread
Ask you server or bartender for details
Fresh Cut Calamari
Tender calamari lightly dusted, flash fried, and served with a side of marinara or citrus lime aioli
Grouper Cheeks
Grilled, blackened, or fried served with tartar sauce
Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip
A "Boatload" of homemade dip topped with a dollop of guacamole and pico de gallo served with our house-made corn chips
Meatballs
Three huge "Meat-a-balls", swimming in chef's homemade marinara and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Mussels
A heaping portion of mussels tossed in marinara sauce or white wine garlic butter, served with toast points
Nachos
Our house-made corn chips buried under black beans, melted Cheddar or Jack cheese, and queso cheese topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Peel N' Eat Shrimp - Full Pound
Steamed and sprinkled with Old Bay served hot with melted butter or cold with cocktail sauce
Peel N' Eat Shrimp Half Pound
Steamed and sprinkled with Old Bay served hot with melted butter or cold with cocktail sauce
Scampi Toast
Jumbo gulf shrimp sautéed in scampi sauce and served with garlic toast points
Seafood Ceviche
Cool shrimp and scallop ceviche chopped red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, red and green peppers marinated with orange and lime juices. Served with our house-made corn chips
Seafood Deviled Eggs
Four deviled egg halves stuffed with our crab and shrimp mixture, topped with a baby shrimp, and sprinkled with Old Bay
Seafood Skins
Crisp potato skins stuffed with shrimp, scallops, and bacon topped with melted Cheddar Jack cheese, a sprinkle of Old Bay and served with sour cream and chives
Smoked Wahoo Fish Dip
Served with sliced red onion and crackers
Stuffed Shrooms
Mushroom caps stuffed with our seasoned seafood mixture & topped with our rich & creamy imperial sauce
Soups and Salads
Crock Lobster Bisque
A creamy and flavorful bisque with bites of lobster
Crock Soup of the Day
Ask your server/bartender what today's special soup is!
Cup Lobster Bisque
A creamy and flavorful bisque with bites of lobster
Cup Soup of the Day
Ask your server/bartender what today's special soup is!
Grilled Romaine
Served with goat cheese, candied pecans, bacon bits, and a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle
Island Cobb
Fresh spring mix with avocado, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, and applewood smoked bacon served with our Southern Louie dressing on the side
Large Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and herb croutons
Large House Salad
Sunshine Citrus
A little bit of Florida in every bite. Fresh spring mix topped with strawberries, orange slices, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, heirloom tomatoes, candied pecans, and goat cheese. Served with apple cider vinaigrette on the side
Sandwiches and Wraps
Bimini Wrap
Blackened grilled chicken or shrimp topped with mozzarella cheese, confetti lettuce, pico de gallo, and ranch dressing, wrapped and then pressed in a grilled tortilla
Blackened Chicken Bayou Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomato, fried onion straws and remoulade sauce
Blackened Shrimp Bayou Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomato, fried onion straws and remoulade sauce
Blackened Shrimp BLT&A Wrap
Blackened shrimp, bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado with our Southern Louie sauce
Coconut Shrimp Wrap
Chopped coconut shrimp, confetti lettuce, tomatoes, mango salsa, and chili marmalade wrapped then pressed in a grilled tortilla
Filet-o-Fins Sandwich
Fresh catch, grilled, blackened, or fried golden brown topped with lettuce, tomato and crispy onion straws, served on a sweet toasted brioche bun with your choice of sauce on the side
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fresh marinated chicken breast fried and served on a crunchy ciabatta roll with lettuce and tomato or get it buffalo-style with caramelized onions and bleu cheese crumbles!
Fried Flounder Sandwich
A fried flounder fillet, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle slices, and tartar served on a sweet brioche bun
Philly Cheesesteak
A mound of thinly sliced ribeye topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and smoked provolone served on a Philly roll
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
House-made shrimp salad with mayo, celery, onions, and a pinch of Old Bay served on a sweet toasted brioche bun with lettuce
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, remoulade and an Od Bay sprinkle served on a toasted Philly roll
The Ultimate BLT
Thick sliced bacon, tomato, and spring mix with bacon aioli on one side and tomato "Jam" on the other, served on a crunchy ciabatta roll or wrapped and pressed in a grilled tortilla
Burgers & Chicken Breasts
Black & Bleu Burger
Sprinkled with blackening seasoning then topped with bacon, caramelized onions & bleu cheese crumbles
Black & Bleu Chicken Burger
Sprinkled with blackening seasoning then topped with bacon, caramelized onions & bleu cheese crumbles
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & "Horsey" sauce
Mushroom Swiss Chicken Burger
Topped with mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese &
Paradise Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Paradise Chicken Burger
Choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion
The "Beyond Meat" Burger
For our vegan friends. No animal products! Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on an oat bun with a choice of side
Fin-Tastic Baskets
Fish and Chips
Fresh Atlantic cod dipped in a light beer batter and fried crunchy, then served over fries with tartar sauce
Fried Shrimp Basket
Large shrimp lightly dusted then fried to a golden brown and served over fries with cocktail sauce
Seafood Basket
A heaping basket of Atlantic cod, shrimp, and large sea scallops, lightly dusted then fried and served over fries with tartar and cocktail sauces
Balti-Moron Classics
Crab Cake Dinner
A 6 1/2 oz extra large jumbo lump crab cake charbroiled to a golden brown, served with choice of sauce and choice of 2 sides
Crab Imperial
Jumbo lump crab meat topped with a rich and creamy imperial sauce, then browned to perfection and served with toast points and choice of side
Stuffed Flounder
Two flounder filets, stuffed with our seasoned seafood mixture, then topped with a rich and creamy imperial sauce and baked to a golden brown, served with a choice of side
Stuffed Shrimp
Four jumbo butterflied shrimp stuffed with our seasoned seafood mixture, then topped with a rich and creamy imperial sauce, served with choice of side
Entrées
Diver Down Scallops
Large sea scallops lightly blackened and pan-seared to perfection, served with island rice topped with mango salsa
Fajitas
Your choice of protein, served over quick-seared peppers & onions with sides of sour cream, pico de gallo, Cheddar/Jack cheese, guacamole & 3 tortillas, served with island rice & black beans
Grouper Catch
Choice of today's fresh catch fish served grilled, blackened, broiled or fried with choice of 2 sides
Rib Dinner-Half Rack
Our tender BBQ pork spare ribs, slow cooked in house & served with your choice of side
Key West Tortellini
Cheese tortellini served with chef's special key west lime infused Alfredo sauce with shrimp, lobster, and Parmesan garnished with scallions, served with toast points
Mahi Catch
Paella
Our version of the classic: gulf shrimp, littleneck clams, mussels, and Spanish chorizo tossed with olive oil and island rice served with toast points
Poly Shrimp Skewers
Two grilled or blackened shrimp skewers served over island rice with a teriyaki glaze and a side of green beans
Ribeye Steak
10 oz. Grilled to your liking and finished with an herb and Guinness compound butter, served with mashed potatoes & grilled asparagus
Salmon Catch
Seafood Enchiladas
Three grilled tortillas filled with cheese, gulf shrimp, and scallops smothered in our cream sauce and baked to perfection, then topped with a dollop of pico de gallo and served with your choice of side
Seafood Pasta
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, and lobster tossed in our homemade lobster cream sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese, tossed with penne pasta, and served with toast points
Shrimp Scampi
Gulf shrimp sauteed in a white wine garlic butter sauce, topped with Parmesan, served over pasta with toast points
Swordfish Catch
Taco Entrée - Boom Boom Shrimp
Shrimp or fish with confetti lettuce, purple cabbage, lime cilantro aioli, and fresh mango salsa, or crispy boom boom shrimp, with confetti lettuce and FINS mango pineapple jalapeno slaw. Both served in a choice of soft flour tortillas or lettuce wraps wit
Taco Entrée - Fish
Shrimp or fish with confetti lettuce, purple cabbage, lime cilantro aioli, and fresh mango salsa, or crispy boom boom shrimp, with confetti lettuce and FINS mango pineapple jalapeno slaw. Both served in a choice of soft flour tortillas or lettuce wraps wit
Taco Entrée - Shrimp
Shrimp or fish with confetti lettuce, purple cabbage, lime cilantro aioli, and fresh mango salsa, or crispy boom boom shrimp, with confetti lettuce and FINS mango pineapple jalapeno slaw. Both served in a choice of soft flour tortillas or lettuce wraps wit
Rib Dinner-Full Rack
Our tender BBQ pork spare ribs, slow cooked in house & served with your choice of side
Sides & LRG Sauces To Go
Fries
Mango Pineapple Jalapeño Slaw
Black Beans and Island Rice
Red Skin Mashed Potatoes
Sweet Potato Fries
Signature side
Fried Plantains
Signature side
Fresh Green Beans
Signature side
Fresh Grilled Asparagus
Signature side
Side Salad
Signature side
Side Caesar
Signature side
16 Oz Ranch
32 Oz Ranch
16 Oz Bleu Cheese
32 Oz Bleu Cheese
16 Oz Caesar
32 Oz Caesar
16 Oz Tartar Sauce
32 Oz Tartar Sauce
Sauces & Add-Ons
2 oz Aiolio
2 oz Apple Cider Vin
2 oz Balsamic Vin
2 oz BBQ
2 oz Bleu Cheese
2 oz Buffalo
2 oz Caesar
2 oz Cocktail
2 oz Drawn Butter
2 oz Guac
2 oz Honey Mustard
2 oz Louie
2 oz Mango Salsa
2 oz Parm
2 oz Pico
2 oz Ranch
2 oz Remoulade
2 oz Salsa
2 oz Sour Cream
2 oz Sweet Chili
2 oz Tartar
2 oz Thousand Isle
4 oz Aiolio
4 oz Apple Cider Vin
4 oz Balsamic Vin
4 oz BBQ
4 oz Bleu Cheese
4 oz Buffalo
4 oz Caesar
4 oz Cocktail
4 oz Drawn Butter
4 oz Guac
4 oz Honey Mustard
4 oz Louie
4 oz Mango Salsa
4 oz Parm
4 oz Pico
4 oz Ranch
4 oz Remoulade
4 oz Salsa
4 oz Sour Cream
4 oz Sweet Chili
4 oz Tartar
4 oz Thousand Isle
Add Shrimp Skewer
Add/Extra Avocado
Add/Extra Bacon
Add/Extra Bleu Cheese
Add/Extra Croutons
Add/Extra Cucumber
Add/Extra Goat Cheese
Add/Extra Jalapenos
Add/Extra Marinara
Add/Extra Mozz
Add/Extra Mushrooms
Add/Extra Tomato
Extra Chips
Extra Toast Points
Extra Tortillas
Desserts
Caramel Sea Salt Cheesecake
NY-style cheesecake, swirled with caramel, dusted with sea salt and drizzled with caramel sauce
Key Lime Pops
Four mini key lime pops with graham cracker crust dipped in dark chocolate and topped with kiwi lime sauce and whipped cream
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Moist buttery cake and a scoop of vanilla ice cream, topped with gooey cane sugar sauce
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie
Rich chocolate cookie crust with a light and creamy filling of Reese's creamy peanut butter topped with chunks of Reese's peanut butter cups, Hershey's dark fudge, and Hershey's caramel