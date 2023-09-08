Popular Items

Filet-o-Fins Sandwich

$16.99

Fresh catch, grilled, blackened, or fried golden brown topped with lettuce, tomato and crispy onion straws, served on a sweet toasted brioche bun with your choice of sauce on the side

Food

Appetizers/Starters

Ahi Tuna

$13.99

Sushi grade ahi tuna with black and white toasted sesame seeds seared rare, sliced thin. Served on a bed of wakame salad with wasabi, pickled ginger, and soy sauce

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.99

Indescribably delicious, bacon wrapped jumbo gulf shrimp baked then flash fried, basted with our special sweet chili honey sauce

Blackened Filet Tips

$14.99

Served with BBQ sauce

Bucket of Ribs

$12.99

Our tender BBQ pork spare ribs slow-cooked in house

Buffalo Cauliflower

$7.99

Cauliflower florets hand breaded and flash fried tossed in a mild buffalo sauce then served with a side of bleu cheese. Something different and delicious

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Served in a sourdough bread bowl with chips for dipping

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Fat juicy lollipop wings, drums, and flats tossed with your choice of mild or hot buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, sweet chili, boom boom, dry jerk rub, garlic Parmesan, Old Bay, or "Hot & crabby" with celery

Clams

$16.99

A heaping portion of littleneck clams, tossed in marinara sauce or white wine garlic butter, served with toast points

Coconut Shrimp

$12.99

Large gulf shrimp, dipped in a toasted coconut/panko mix and fried golden brown served with chili marmalade

Conch Fritters

$10.99

Served with Key West aioli

Flatbread

$11.99

Ask you server or bartender for details

Fresh Cut Calamari

$13.99

Tender calamari lightly dusted, flash fried, and served with a side of marinara or citrus lime aioli

Grouper Cheeks

$14.99

Grilled, blackened, or fried served with tartar sauce

Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

$14.99

A "Boatload" of homemade dip topped with a dollop of guacamole and pico de gallo served with our house-made corn chips

Meatballs

$11.99

Three huge "Meat-a-balls", swimming in chef's homemade marinara and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Mussels

$16.99

A heaping portion of mussels tossed in marinara sauce or white wine garlic butter, served with toast points

Nachos

$12.99

Our house-made corn chips buried under black beans, melted Cheddar or Jack cheese, and queso cheese topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Peel N' Eat Shrimp - Full Pound

$25.99

Steamed and sprinkled with Old Bay served hot with melted butter or cold with cocktail sauce

Peel N' Eat Shrimp Half Pound

$13.99

Steamed and sprinkled with Old Bay served hot with melted butter or cold with cocktail sauce

Scampi Toast

$12.99

Jumbo gulf shrimp sautéed in scampi sauce and served with garlic toast points

Seafood Ceviche

$11.99

Cool shrimp and scallop ceviche chopped red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, red and green peppers marinated with orange and lime juices. Served with our house-made corn chips

Seafood Deviled Eggs

$7.99

Four deviled egg halves stuffed with our crab and shrimp mixture, topped with a baby shrimp, and sprinkled with Old Bay

Seafood Skins

$10.99

Crisp potato skins stuffed with shrimp, scallops, and bacon topped with melted Cheddar Jack cheese, a sprinkle of Old Bay and served with sour cream and chives

Smoked Wahoo Fish Dip

$10.99

Served with sliced red onion and crackers

Stuffed Shrooms

$12.99

Mushroom caps stuffed with our seasoned seafood mixture & topped with our rich & creamy imperial sauce

Soups and Salads

Crock Lobster Bisque

$9.99

A creamy and flavorful bisque with bites of lobster

Crock Soup of the Day

$7.99

Ask your server/bartender what today's special soup is!

Cup Lobster Bisque

$4.99

A creamy and flavorful bisque with bites of lobster

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.99

Ask your server/bartender what today's special soup is!

Grilled Romaine

$12.99

Served with goat cheese, candied pecans, bacon bits, and a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle

Island Cobb

$15.99

Fresh spring mix with avocado, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, and applewood smoked bacon served with our Southern Louie dressing on the side

Large Caesar

$10.99

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and herb croutons

Large House Salad

$10.99

Sunshine Citrus

$15.99

A little bit of Florida in every bite. Fresh spring mix topped with strawberries, orange slices, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, heirloom tomatoes, candied pecans, and goat cheese. Served with apple cider vinaigrette on the side

Sandwiches and Wraps

Bimini Wrap

$12.99

Blackened grilled chicken or shrimp topped with mozzarella cheese, confetti lettuce, pico de gallo, and ranch dressing, wrapped and then pressed in a grilled tortilla

Blackened Chicken Bayou Wrap

$12.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, fried onion straws and remoulade sauce

Blackened Shrimp Bayou Wrap

$14.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, fried onion straws and remoulade sauce

Blackened Shrimp BLT&A Wrap

$14.99

Blackened shrimp, bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado with our Southern Louie sauce

Coconut Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Chopped coconut shrimp, confetti lettuce, tomatoes, mango salsa, and chili marmalade wrapped then pressed in a grilled tortilla

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fresh marinated chicken breast fried and served on a crunchy ciabatta roll with lettuce and tomato or get it buffalo-style with caramelized onions and bleu cheese crumbles!

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$12.99

A fried flounder fillet, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle slices, and tartar served on a sweet brioche bun

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.99

A mound of thinly sliced ribeye topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and smoked provolone served on a Philly roll

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$13.99

House-made shrimp salad with mayo, celery, onions, and a pinch of Old Bay served on a sweet toasted brioche bun with lettuce

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$15.99

Lettuce, tomato, remoulade and an Od Bay sprinkle served on a toasted Philly roll

The Ultimate BLT

$12.99

Thick sliced bacon, tomato, and spring mix with bacon aioli on one side and tomato "Jam" on the other, served on a crunchy ciabatta roll or wrapped and pressed in a grilled tortilla

Burgers & Chicken Breasts

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.99

Sprinkled with blackening seasoning then topped with bacon, caramelized onions & bleu cheese crumbles

Black & Bleu Chicken Burger

$15.99

Sprinkled with blackening seasoning then topped with bacon, caramelized onions & bleu cheese crumbles

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

Topped with mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & "Horsey" sauce

Mushroom Swiss Chicken Burger

$14.99

Topped with mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese &

Paradise Cheeseburger

$13.99

Choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Paradise Chicken Burger

$13.99

Choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion

The "Beyond Meat" Burger

$14.99

For our vegan friends. No animal products! Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on an oat bun with a choice of side

Fin-Tastic Baskets

Fish and Chips

$21.99

Fresh Atlantic cod dipped in a light beer batter and fried crunchy, then served over fries with tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp Basket

$18.99

Large shrimp lightly dusted then fried to a golden brown and served over fries with cocktail sauce

Seafood Basket

$25.99

A heaping basket of Atlantic cod, shrimp, and large sea scallops, lightly dusted then fried and served over fries with tartar and cocktail sauces

Balti-Moron Classics

Crab Cake Dinner

$31.99

A 6 1/2 oz extra large jumbo lump crab cake charbroiled to a golden brown, served with choice of sauce and choice of 2 sides

Crab Imperial

$31.99

Jumbo lump crab meat topped with a rich and creamy imperial sauce, then browned to perfection and served with toast points and choice of side

Stuffed Flounder

$21.99

Two flounder filets, stuffed with our seasoned seafood mixture, then topped with a rich and creamy imperial sauce and baked to a golden brown, served with a choice of side

Stuffed Shrimp

$19.99

Four jumbo butterflied shrimp stuffed with our seasoned seafood mixture, then topped with a rich and creamy imperial sauce, served with choice of side

Entrées

Diver Down Scallops

$27.99

Large sea scallops lightly blackened and pan-seared to perfection, served with island rice topped with mango salsa

Fajitas

$19.99

Your choice of protein, served over quick-seared peppers & onions with sides of sour cream, pico de gallo, Cheddar/Jack cheese, guacamole & 3 tortillas, served with island rice & black beans

Grouper Catch

$25.99

Choice of today's fresh catch fish served grilled, blackened, broiled or fried with choice of 2 sides

Rib Dinner-Half Rack

$18.99

Our tender BBQ pork spare ribs, slow cooked in house & served with your choice of side

Key West Tortellini

$21.99

Cheese tortellini served with chef's special key west lime infused Alfredo sauce with shrimp, lobster, and Parmesan garnished with scallions, served with toast points

Mahi Catch

$22.99

Paella

$21.99

Our version of the classic: gulf shrimp, littleneck clams, mussels, and Spanish chorizo tossed with olive oil and island rice served with toast points

Poly Shrimp Skewers

$19.99

Two grilled or blackened shrimp skewers served over island rice with a teriyaki glaze and a side of green beans

Ribeye Steak

$29.99

10 oz. Grilled to your liking and finished with an herb and Guinness compound butter, served with mashed potatoes & grilled asparagus

Salmon Catch

$21.99

Seafood Enchiladas

$19.99

Three grilled tortillas filled with cheese, gulf shrimp, and scallops smothered in our cream sauce and baked to perfection, then topped with a dollop of pico de gallo and served with your choice of side

Seafood Pasta

$26.99

Sautéed shrimp, scallops, and lobster tossed in our homemade lobster cream sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese, tossed with penne pasta, and served with toast points

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Gulf shrimp sauteed in a white wine garlic butter sauce, topped with Parmesan, served over pasta with toast points

Swordfish Catch

$21.99

Taco Entrée - Boom Boom Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp or fish with confetti lettuce, purple cabbage, lime cilantro aioli, and fresh mango salsa, or crispy boom boom shrimp, with confetti lettuce and FINS mango pineapple jalapeno slaw. Both served in a choice of soft flour tortillas or lettuce wraps wit

Taco Entrée - Fish

$16.99

Shrimp or fish with confetti lettuce, purple cabbage, lime cilantro aioli, and fresh mango salsa, or crispy boom boom shrimp, with confetti lettuce and FINS mango pineapple jalapeno slaw. Both served in a choice of soft flour tortillas or lettuce wraps wit

Taco Entrée - Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp or fish with confetti lettuce, purple cabbage, lime cilantro aioli, and fresh mango salsa, or crispy boom boom shrimp, with confetti lettuce and FINS mango pineapple jalapeno slaw. Both served in a choice of soft flour tortillas or lettuce wraps wit

Rib Dinner-Full Rack

$32.99

Our tender BBQ pork spare ribs, slow cooked in house & served with your choice of side

Football Menu

FB Wings

$10.99

Fat juicy lollipop wings, drums, and flats tossed with your choice of mild or hot buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, sweet chili, boom boom, dry jerk rub, garlic Parmesan, Old Bay, or "Hot & crabby" with celery

FB Pretzel

$10.99

Giant pretzel served with beer cheese

FB Smashburger

$10.99

Specials

App Special

$8.99

Burger Special

$8.99

Catfish Special

$15.99

Dinner Special

$28.99

Fish & Chips Special

$8.99

Lobster Special

$28.99

Lunch Special

$13.99

Lunch Taco Special

$12.99

Mahi Special

$25.99

Pasta Special

$21.99

Salmon Special

$25.99

Scallop Special

$31.99

Snapper Special

$28.99

Sides & LRG Sauces To Go

Fries

$2.99

Mango Pineapple Jalapeño Slaw

$1.99

Black Beans and Island Rice

$1.99

Red Skin Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Signature side

Fried Plantains

$3.99

Signature side

Fresh Green Beans

$3.99

Signature side

Fresh Grilled Asparagus

$3.99

Signature side

Side Salad

$4.99

Signature side

Side Caesar

$4.99

Signature side

16 Oz Ranch

$8.00

32 Oz Ranch

$14.00

16 Oz Bleu Cheese

$8.00

32 Oz Bleu Cheese

$14.00

16 Oz Caesar

$8.00

32 Oz Caesar

$14.00

16 Oz Tartar Sauce

$8.00

32 Oz Tartar Sauce

$14.00

Sauces & Add-Ons

2 oz Aiolio

$0.50

2 oz Apple Cider Vin

$0.50

2 oz Balsamic Vin

$0.50

2 oz BBQ

$0.50

2 oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

2 oz Buffalo

$0.50

2 oz Caesar

$0.50

2 oz Cocktail

$0.50

2 oz Drawn Butter

$0.50

2 oz Guac

$1.00

2 oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2 oz Louie

$0.50

2 oz Mango Salsa

$0.50

2 oz Parm

$0.50

2 oz Pico

$0.50

2 oz Ranch

$0.50

2 oz Remoulade

$0.50

2 oz Salsa

$0.50

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2 oz Sweet Chili

$0.50

2 oz Tartar

$0.50

2 oz Thousand Isle

$0.50

4 oz Aiolio

$1.00

4 oz Apple Cider Vin

$1.00

4 oz Balsamic Vin

$1.00

4 oz BBQ

$1.00

4 oz Bleu Cheese

$1.00

4 oz Buffalo

$1.00

4 oz Caesar

$1.00

4 oz Cocktail

$1.00

4 oz Drawn Butter

$1.00

4 oz Guac

$2.00

4 oz Honey Mustard

$1.00

4 oz Louie

$1.00

4 oz Mango Salsa

$1.00

4 oz Parm

$1.00

4 oz Pico

$1.00

4 oz Ranch

$1.00

4 oz Remoulade

$1.00

4 oz Salsa

$1.00

4 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

4 oz Sweet Chili

$1.00

4 oz Tartar

$1.00

4 oz Thousand Isle

$1.00

Add Shrimp Skewer

$6.00

Add/Extra Avocado

$1.50

Add/Extra Bacon

$1.00

Add/Extra Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Add/Extra Croutons

$1.00

Add/Extra Cucumber

$1.00

Add/Extra Goat Cheese

$1.00

Add/Extra Jalapenos

$1.00

Add/Extra Marinara

$0.50

Add/Extra Mozz

$0.50

Add/Extra Mushrooms

$1.00

Add/Extra Tomato

$1.00

Extra Chips

$1.00

Extra Toast Points

$1.00

Extra Tortillas

$1.00

Desserts

Caramel Sea Salt Cheesecake

$9.99

NY-style cheesecake, swirled with caramel, dusted with sea salt and drizzled with caramel sauce

Key Lime Pops

$9.99

Four mini key lime pops with graham cracker crust dipped in dark chocolate and topped with kiwi lime sauce and whipped cream

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$9.99

Moist buttery cake and a scoop of vanilla ice cream, topped with gooey cane sugar sauce

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$9.99

Rich chocolate cookie crust with a light and creamy filling of Reese's creamy peanut butter topped with chunks of Reese's peanut butter cups, Hershey's dark fudge, and Hershey's caramel

Ice Cream

$2.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chix Tenders

$7.99

Kid's Corndogs

$7.99

Kid's Fish & Chips

$7.99

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Nachos

$7.99

Kid's Sliders

$7.99

Summer Menu

Bacon Jam Sliders

$9.99

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.99

Cape Cod Reuben

$14.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Pig Wings

$14.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Stuffed Tomato

$13.99

Wedge Salad

$10.99

Liquor

Vodka

*Well Vodka

$5.00

3 Olives Espresso

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Belvedere 176

$10.00

Belvedere Pear & Ginger

$10.00

Chopin

$8.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Vodka Honey Melon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.50

High Noon Lime

$5.50

High Noon Mango

$5.50

High Noon Peach

$5.50

High Noon Pineapple

$5.50

High Noon Watermelon

$5.50

Ketel Citroen

$8.00

Ketel Cucumber & Mint

$8.00

Ketel Grapefruit & Rose

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel Orange

$8.00

Ketel Peach & Orange

$8.00

Loyal Cocktails Cans

$5.00

New Amsterdam Pink Whitney

$6.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

Smirnoff Peach

$5.00

Smirnoff Peach Lemonade

$5.00

Smirnoff Peach Lemonade

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry Lemonade

$5.00

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Smirnoff Whipped

$5.00

Stoli

$6.50

Titos

$8.00

Gin

*Well Gin

$5.00

Aviation

$6.00

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Indoggo Gin

$6.50

Nolets Gin

$12.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Rum