Fiora’s Bottle Shop 888 Westheimer Rd Ste 107
BEER & CIDER
CANS/BOTTLES
MONTUCKY Cold Snacks
american style lager - La Crosse, Wisconsin
BROUWERIJ DE BRABANDERE Bavik Super Pils
pilsner - Bavikhove, Belgium
PRAIRIE ARTISAN ALES Vape Tricks
sour ale aged on cherries - McAlester, Oklahoma
ST. ARNOLD BREWING COMPANY Lawnmower
german style kölsch - Houston, Texas
LONE PINT BREWERY Yellow Rose
smash IPA - Magnolia, Texas
SOUTHERN STAR BREWING CO. Buried Hatchet Stout
american imperial stout - Conroe, Texas
SHACKSBURY Classic Dry Cider
organic apples - Champlain Valley, Vermont
SHACKSBURY Lo-Ball Cider
apple cider aged in whistlepig whiskey barrels - Champlain Valley, Vermont
FOOD
SANDWICHES
THE GOAT
genoa salami, mortadella bologna, applewood, smoked ham, pepperoni, gabagool (capocollo di calabria), provolone, american, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, house made mayo, mustard, oregano, 14" baguette, fiora spread
MORTADELLA
mortadella, prosciutto, gabagool (capocollo di calabria), burrata, aged balsamic drizzle, tomato, olive oil, focaccia, chili pesto spread
TURKEY
deli style roasted lemon rosemary turkey breast, swiss cheese, tomato, sauerkraut, turmeric butter, sourdough bread, dijon spread
VEGGIE
tabbouleh, red onion, cucumber, sprout, artichoke heart, olive oil, focaccia, avocado spread, harissa spread
THE BOQ
boquerones, red bell pepper, tomato, olive oil, burrata, lemon aioli, baguette
PAT
crispy prosciutto, arugula, tomato, goat cheese spread, ciabatta
HAM
ham, manchego, european butter, tomato, baguette, side dijon, side cornichons
CHICKEN SALAD
house made chicken salad, tarragon, celery, red onions, parsley, sprouts, tomato, brioche
OTHERS
Cucumbers
Pita
Pickles
Potato Chips
Served with Lemon Aioli
Beet Labneh
labneh, beet, lemon juice, garlic
House Made Hummus
pita chips, sliced cucumbers, olives
Herb Salad
mint, cilantro, dill, parsley, green onions, arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, chickpeas, lemon olive oil
Cold Cuts 'n Company
selection of 2 cured meats & 2 cheeses, cherry tomatoes, cornichons, olives, garlic aioli, sundried tomatoes, local bread