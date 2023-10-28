Fiorella - Sunset 1240 9th Avenue
Dinner Menu
Fritti
Antipasti
Rosemary, coriander & orange
Cow's milk robiola, seasonal figs, Urfa Biber on saltwater sourdough
Little gems, red & green leaf lettuces, cucumbers, fennel, radishes, Flowers, everything seeded-nut crocante with creamy avocado Italian dressing
Lioni burrata, sungold tomatoes, marash chili, red onion, oregano & saltwater sourdough
Golden Raisin Agrodolce, Urfa Biber & Pepitas
Calabrian Chili Butter, Pickled Fresno, Herbs & Fried Capers Allergens: Dairy (Cream, Butter) Soy (Miso), & Capsciucum (Fresno Chili)"
Marinara, Parmigiano & parsley
Pizza
Early girl & San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, Parmigiano Reggiano & pecorino
Tomato, basil & fior di latte mozzarella
D.O.P. Cherry tomato, fresh basil & a whole ball of Lioni burrata
Oyster & cremini mushrooms, rosemary, garlic, crescenza & Fontina
Marinated Lonely Mtn & Sun Blaze Ranch Heirloom Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzeralla, Garlic, Lots of Basil Allergens: Allium (GARLIC) Dairy
Braised Swiss Chard, Guanciale, Fior Di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Garlic, & Pickled Onions Allergens: Dairy (Cream, Pecorino Romano), Soy (yondu), Gluten (pizza dough), Capscicum (Chili flake), Allium (Red Onion, garlic) Latte), Capscicum (Marash), Allium (Garlic)
Spicy Salami, Meatball, Fennel Sausage, Tomato, Garlic, Pecorino, Provolone Piccante, Oregano, & Marinated Red Onions Allergens: Dairy (Provolone), Gluten (Pizza Dough), Alliums (Garlic, Red Onions), Pork (Meatball, Salami & Sausage), Nitrates (Salami & Fennel Sausage)
Ezzo pepperoni, 'NYC slice' style sauce, mozzarella & Grana Padano
House-made sausage, whipped ricotta, fior di latte, garlic & calabrian chili salsa Verde
Oven-dried tomatoes, fior di latte, oregano, gaeta olives, chili flake served with spicy marinara
Pasta
House-made chitarra, black pepper, pecorino & butter
Pomodoro, cream, chili, vodka, basil & Parmigiano
Nduja, early girl tomatoes, almonds, pecorino, herbed breadcrumbs
House-made rigatoncini, pork & beef Bolognese with tomato, Parmigiana, pecorino, sage & rosemary
Riso Acquerello, Parmagiano Reggiano & Aged Balsamic
Secondi
Wine & Beverages
**To Go Wine
Drusian's Pinot Nero Rosato is a sparkling rose with an elegant strawberry aroma and a refreshing raspberry finish.
A classic expression of the Grasparossa style of Lambrusco, a traditional chilled, sparkling Italian red wine. Dark, inky purple with black cherry, blackberry and bramble. Floral and elegant upfront, this wine finishes totally dry, making you come back for the next sip!
"Una Lou" is made from grapes sourced in Carneros by Scribe and offers delicate aromas of strawberry and watermelon, making it a delightful summer sipper.
A beautifully balanced Chenin Blanc with notes of ripe stone fruits and a hint of honey. The grapes are grown in the Clarksburg AVA, an area that benefits from the climate of the Sacramento River Delta.
A classic Verdicchio with flavors of green apple, almond, and a touch of citrus, all tied together with a salinity representative of its Adriatic origins.
A dry Riesling from GrahamTatomer, with zesty citrus and floral aromas.
Our house Vino Bianco, made especially for Fiorella under a private label, is a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Bianco, a grape indigenous to Friuli. A nose of peach, pineapple, and apricot leads to a dry and full palate that is elegantly well-balanced.
This wine from Alto Adige showcases the bright acidity and red berry flavors of the Schiava grape, Boasting juicy cherry and floral aromas, its light-to-medium body offers a soft and smooth palate with low tannins and refreshing acidity.
"HRW" Pinot Noir is a well-balanced wine from Napa Valley, with red fruit and spice aromas. Expect the typical elegance of the grape, with notes of cherry, raspberry, and earthy undertones.
Our house Vino Rosso, made especially for Fiorella under a private label, is a charming 100% percent Merlot-based wine from Friuli, featuring red fruit and herbal notes. This easy-drinking red offers a lively acidity and medium body.
"Il Padrone" is a bold Umbria Rosso with dark fruit, tobacco, and a hint of vanilla. This blend of Sangiovese, Sagrantino, and Barbera offers depth and structure.
A full-bodied Cabernet from Paso Robles with notes of black cherries, Turkish tobacco, wet rock and vanilla cream. The palate is opulent and smooth, with notes of grilled plums, crushed gravel, cigar box and spice. A plush mid-palate is framed by dusty, yet formidable tannins that linger on the finish.