Fire Nashville Hot Chicken Garnet Valley
FOOD
Appetizers
- Seasoned Fries$4.99
(House seasoned fries )
- Seasoned Tots$4.99
House Seasoned Tater Tots
- Gouda Mac Bites$8.99Out of stock
(Fried mac and cheese bites with Gouda)
- Fried Pickles$8.99
(Cornmeal breaded dill pickle fries served with your choice of dipping sauce)
- Amby's Corn Fritters$4.99
(House made corn fritters with your choice of dipping sauce)
- Loaded Hot Shack Fries$12.99
(Fries topped with chicken tenders, bacon, comeback sauce, ranch, ground pickle, and queso)
- Loaded Hot Shack Tots$12.99
(Tots topped with chicken tenders, bacon, comeback sauce, ranch, and queso)
- Pepper Jack Mac Bites$8.99
(Fried mac and cheese bites with Pepper Jack)
- Better Than Your Mom's Deviled Eggs$5.99
(4 Deviled eggs with Nashville hot seasoning, pickles, and bacon)
- Vegan Wings$9.99
(5 Breaded premium all vegan / gluten free wings)
- apple fritter$4.99
Sandwiches
- 2 To Go Original$12.99
(2 Wraps with cheese, coleslaw, and comeback sauce)
- Closed On Sunday$11.99
(Sandwich with pickles)
- Fire Signature$13.99
(Sandwich with pickles, pimento cheese, coleslaw, hot honey, and comeback sauce)
- The Roc$13.99
(Sandwich with pickles and pimento cheese, comeback sauce, hot honey, and old school mac & cheese)
- The OJG$13.99
(Sandwich with OJG BBQ sauce, fried pickles, coleslaw, and comeback sauce)
- 2 To Go The Gulch$12.99
(2 Wraps with pimento cheese, coleslaw, peach habanero, and OJG BBQ)
- Tennessee Tai$13.99
(Sandwich with pimento cheese, coleslaw, peach habanero, and OJG BBQ)
- The Broadway$13.99
(Sandwich with OJG BBQ, old school mac, comeback sauce, mayo, and bacon)
- Secret Menu Nashville Chicken Cheesesteak$14.99Out of stock
Your choice of chicken chopped up on a Liscio steak roll with pimento cheese, mayo, topped with American wiz, comeback sauce, and pickles.
- The Dolly Club$13.99
(Sandwich with coleslaw, pickles, pimento cheese, honey mustard or cluckin mustard, crispy bacon, and mayo)
Tenders
Sides
Sauces
Dessert
- Gaff's Grandmas Banana Pudding$4.99
(Secret family banana pudding recipe)
- Mr Jim's Carrot Cake$3.99
- Pound Cake$3.99
- Fried Pie Flight$10.99
(Fried pies so good you have to try all 4 flavors)
- Sweet Potato Pie Fried Pie$3.99
(Sweet potato, maple syrup, and marshmallow fried pie topped with icing & cinnamon sugar)
- Miss Andre Peach Fried Pie$3.99
(Peach habanero fried pie topped with icing)
- Blueberry Attack Fried Pie$3.99
(Blueberry jalapeno mint fried pie topped with icing & mint sugar)
- Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fried Pie$3.99
(Strawberry basil lemonade fried pie topped with lemon icing & basil sugar)
- Strawberry Rhubarb Fried Pie$2.99
(Strawberry rhubarb fried pie with sugar glaze)
- Lemon Bar Fried Pie$2.99
(Lemon curd and graham cracker stuffed fried pies topped with powdered sugar)
- Punkin Pie Fried Pie$2.99
(Pumpkin pie filled fried pie with sugar glaze and cinnamon sugar.)
- Fall Apple Fried Pie$2.99
(Apple pie fried pie topped with sugar glaze and cardamom sugar)
BEVERAGES
Bottled Drinks
- Coke$2.59
- Coke Zero$2.59
- Diet Coke$2.59
- Coke Cherry$2.59
- Coke Cherry Zero$2.59
- Dr Pepper$2.59
- Dr Pepper Zero$2.59
- Diet Dr Pepper$2.59
- Dr Pepper S Cream Soda$2.59
- Coke Vanlla$2.59
- Barqs Root Beer$2.59
- Sprite$2.59
- Sprite Cherry$2.59
- Sweet Iced Tea$2.79
- Green Tea$1.99
- Lemon Tea$1.99
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$2.79
- Peach Iced Tea$2.79
- Ginger Ale$2.59
- Fanta Orange$2.59
- Water$2.19