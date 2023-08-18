Fire & Smoke BBQ
Soups + Salads
Southwest Salad
$12.00
romaine, fire roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, red onion, cojita cheese, bbq ranch dressing. Choice of turkey or pulled pork. Sub brisket $2
House Salad
$12.00
romaine, cucumber, carrots, cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing. Choice of turkey or pulled pork. Sub brisket $2
Rocket Salad
$12.00
arugula, shaved parmesan, tomatoes, fresh pesto, champagne vinaigrette, topped with smoked turkey
House Side Salad
$5.00
romaine, cucumber, carrots, cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing.
Fountain Drink*
$2.00
Bottled Soda*
$2.00
Bottled Water*
$2.00
Coffee*
$2.00
Sandwiches
Brisket
$16.00
served on brioche with competition bbq sauce. Choice of side + a fountain drink
Texas 2-Step
$18.00
slow smoked brisket on brioche topped with sausage link, pepper jack cheese + competition bbq sauce. Choice of side + a fountain drink
Pulled Pork
$14.00
served on brioche roll with red sauce and topped with pickled slaw. Choice of side + fountain drink
Texas Link Sandwich
$12.00
