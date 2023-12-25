Fire Wings Davis Davis
KIOSK & MOBILE APP
COMBOS
FAMILY PACKS
- 20 PACK$27.29
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
- 40 PACK$53.49
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
- 60 PACK$80.99
Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips
- 80 PACK$101.89
Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips
- 100 PACK$129.99
Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips
BY THE PIECE
MINI MEAL
SIDES
FRIES
- REG - PLAIN FRIES$2.69
- LRG - PLAIN FRIES$3.69
- REG - SEASON FRIES$3.19
- LRG - SEASONED FRIES$4.19
- REG - GARLIC FRIES$4.49
- LRG - GARLIC FRIES$5.49
- REG - FIRE FRIES$4.49
- LRG - FIRE FRIES$5.49
- REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
- LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
- REG - TATER TOTS$3.89
- LRG - TATER TOTS$4.89
- REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$5.69
- LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$6.69
TENDER FRIES
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
- ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
- NASHVILLE FIRE CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.49
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
- ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO$13.09
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
- BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO$13.09
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
- NASHVILLE FIRE SANDWICH COMBO$13.09
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.