**FACE MASKS REQUIRED PRIOR TO PICKUP** More
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento Florin
PIZZA
PIZZA
KIOSK & MOBILE APP
COMBOS
Comes with a side, a dip, and a drink
CHICKEN STRIPS
Chicken strips and strips!
- 3 PC CHICKEN STRIPS$6.99
Comes with choice of 1 flavor and dip
- 5 PC CHICKEN STRIPS$9.99
Comes with choice of 1 flavor and dip
- 3 PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$11.59
Comes with choice of 1 flavor, seasoned fries, 1 dip and a drink
- 5 PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$13.59
Comes with choice of 1 flavor, seasoned fries, 1 dip and a drink
FAMILY PACKS
Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
- 20 PACK$27.29
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
- 40 PACK$53.49
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
- 60 PACK$80.99
Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips
- 80 PACK$101.89
Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips
- 100 PACK$129.99
Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips
BY THE PIECE
Nothing but the bare bones
MINI MEAL
Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
SIDES
Need a side for your chicks?
FRIES
You want some Fries with that?
- REG - PLAIN FRIES$2.69
- LRG - PLAIN FRIES$3.69
- REG - SEASON FRIES$3.19
- LRG - SEASONED FRIES$4.19
- REG - GARLIC FRIES$4.49
- LRG - GARLIC FRIES$5.49
- REG - FIRE FRIES$4.49
- LRG - FIRE FRIES$5.49
- REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
- LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
- REG - TATER TOTS$3.89
- LRG - TATER TOTS$4.89
- REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$5.69
- LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$6.69
TENDER FRIES
TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS
TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS
BEYOND CHICKEN TENDERS
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICHES
DIPS
Extra flavor for you?
DRINKS
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento Florin Location and Ordering Hours
(916) 246-9968
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM