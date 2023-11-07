Welcome to our new online ordering page!
Fire & Slice Pizza
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Cheesy Bread$10.00
Loaded with mozzarella cheese and dusted with garlic salt and dried basil served with house-made marinara
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Real Wisconsin mozzarella, served with our delicious marinara
- Fried Avocado$10.00
Crispy corn-battered avocado slices served with a side of ranch
- Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese$9.00
Warm salted Bavarian pretzel served with fat tire amber ale beer cheese dip
- Fried Mushrooms$9.00
Butter-breaded mushrooms served with ranch dressing
- Junk Chips$16.00
Crispy potato slices smothered with beer cheese, smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles and green onions topped with a drizzle of hot sauce and ranch
- Garlic Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin white Cheddar cheese curds lightly breaded with breadcrumbs, parsley, and garlic. Served with house-made marinara
Burgers
- Build Your Own$11.50
1/2 pound hand-pattied burger served on a brioche bun
- Pub Burger$14.00
1/2 lb patty, Cheddar cheese, crispy onion crunchies, pub sauce on a pretzel bun
- Patty Melt$13.75
Two 1/4 lb patties, loaded with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, thousand Island, on marbled rye
- Bacon Jam Burger$13.00
Our delicious 1/2 lb patty topped with housemade apricot bacon jam, Swiss cheese on a brioche bun
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.50
Juicy 1/2 lb patty, topped with mushrooms, and melted Swiss cheese on a brioche bun
- Bacon Blue Cheeseburger$14.25
Savory 1/2 lb patty, crispy bacon, tangy blue cheese and balsamic mayo spread on a pretzel bun
Handhelds
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.75
Chicken strip, crispy bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, green onions with ranch
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Spicy crispy chicken breast, our house-made spicy BBQ sauce, onion crunchies, hot pepper Jack cheese on a brioche bun
- BLT$10.75
Classic BLT with crispy thick-cut bacon, fresh tomatoes and lettuce on your choice of bread
- French Melt$16.75
Thinly sliced prime rib, grilled mushrooms and onions, Swiss cheese, mayo on a baguette with au jus
- Chicken Club$14.75
Chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo served on baguette
- Pork and Apple Sammie$12.75
Country-style pork sandwich with carmelized onions and apple coleslaw on a brioche bun
- Pastrami Sandwich$12.75
Thinly sliced pastrami, thousand Island, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on marbled rye
- Tobacco Valley Dog$11.00
Beer braised bratwurst on a pretzel roll with stone ground mustard and sauerkraut
- Chicken Strip Basket$13.75
Crispy chicken strips served with a side of fries
Salads
- Mesquite Chicken$15.75
Grilled chicken, greens, black beans, corn, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, cilantro, chipotle aioli drizzle and tortilla strips
- Caesar$10.75
Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar dressing, with wonton crunchies
- Dano$14.75
Fresh spring mix, tomatoes, onions, peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with Greek feta dressing
- Crispy Chicken$14.75
Chicken strips, greens, bacon, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green onions
- Summer Breeze$14.75
Fresh spring mix, cured bacon, figs, blue cheese crumbles, and candied pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Sesame Chicken$14.75
Grilled chicken, greens, carrots, red cabbage, green onions, mandarin oranges, almonds, sesame dressing and wonton crunchies
- House Salad$10.50
Fresh spring mix, shredded carrots, red cabbage, sliced pickled beets, wonton crunchies, choice of dressing
- Cup of Soup$4.75
- Bowl of Soup$5.75
- Side Salad$3.75
Sides & Extras
Kid's Menu
Specials
Pizza
Classic Pizzas
- Small - 10" Cheese$11.00
Classic cheese pizza with our house-made red sauce
- Small - 10" Pepperoni$12.00
Heaps of pepperoni with our house-made red sauce
- Small - 10" Supreme$14.50
Italian sausage, pepperoni, tri-colored peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and red sauce
- Small - 10" Hawaiian$13.00
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and red sauce
- Small - 10" Meat Lovers$14.50
Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella, and red sauce
- Small - 10" Sausage & Mushroom$13.00
Italian sausage, mushrooms, and red sauce
- Large - 14" Cheese$18.00
Classic cheese pizza with our house-made red sauce
- Large - 14" Pepperoni$19.00
Heaps of pepperoni with our house-made red sauce
- Large - 14" Supreme$22.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, tri-colored peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and red sauce
- Large - 14" Hawaiian$20.00
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and red sauce
- Large - 14" Meat Lovers$22.00
Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella, and red sauce
- Large - 14" Sausage & Mushroom$20.00
Italian sausage, mushrooms, and red sauce
- Gluten Free Option Cheese
Classic cheese pizza with our house-made red sauce
- Gluten Free Option Pepperoni
Heaps of pepperoni with our house-made red sauce
- Gluten Free Option Supreme
Italian sausage, pepperoni, tri-colored peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and red sauce
- Gluten Free Option Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and red sauce
- Gluten Free Option Meat Lovers
Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella, and red sauce
- Gluten Free Option Sausage & Mushroom
Italian sausage, mushrooms, and red sauce
Signature Pizzas
- Small - 10" Bacon Margarita$14.50
Cured bacon, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and red sauce
- Small - 10" The Mobster$15.00
Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, pepperoncini, and red sauce
- Small - 10" Brisket Pizza$15.00
Brisket, red onion, cilantro, blue cheese crumbles, and BBQ sauce
- Small - 10" Chicken Nirvana$15.00
Chicken, cured bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, gouda, spinach, and white sauce
- Small - 10" Chicken Outback$15.00
Chicken, cured bacon, caramelized onion, tri-colored peppers, pineapple, and BBQ sauce
- Small - 10" Firecracker$15.00
Chicken, bacon, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, hot pepper-jack, ricotta cheese, with white sauce and Franks hot sauce
- Small - 10" Taco Pizza$15.00
Taco beef, olives, black beans, pepper jack and Cheddar cheese, ranchero sauce and refried beans. Topped with shredded lettuce and tomatoes
- Small - 10" Thai One On$15.00
Chicken, pineapple, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, pepperoncini, basil, peanuts, and peanut sauce
- Small - 10" Mediterranean$15.00
Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and red sauce
- Large - 14" Bacon Margarita$22.00
Cured bacon, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and red sauce
- Large - 14" The Mobster$24.00
Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, pepperoncini, and red sauce
- Large - 14" Brisket Pizza$24.00
Brisket, red onion, cilantro, blue cheese crumbles, and BBQ sauce
- Large - 14" Chicken Nirvana$24.00
Chicken, cured bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, gouda, spinach, and white sauce
- Large - 14" Chicken Outback$24.00
Chicken, cured bacon, caramelized onion, tri-colored peppers, pineapple, and BBQ sauce
- Large - 14" Firecracker$24.00
Chicken, bacon, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, hot pepper-jack, ricotta cheese, with white sauce and Franks hot sauce
- Large - 14" Taco Pizza$24.00
Taco beef, olives, black beans, pepper jack and Cheddar cheese, ranchero sauce and refried beans. Topped with shredded lettuce and tomatoes
- Large - 14" Thai One On$24.00
Chicken, pineapple, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, pepperoncini, basil, peanuts, and peanut sauce
- Large - 14" Mediterranean$24.00
Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and red sauce
- Gluten Free Option Bacon Margarita
Cured bacon, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and red sauce
- Gluten Free Option The Mobster
Pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, pepperoncini, and red sauce
- Gluten Free Option Brisket Pizza
Brisket, red onion, cilantro, blue cheese crumbles, and BBQ sauce
- Gluten Free Option Chicken Nirvana
Chicken, cured bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, gouda, spinach, and white sauce
- Gluten Free Option Chicken Outback
Chicken, cured bacon, caramelized onion, tri-colored peppers, pineapple, and BBQ sauce
- Gluten Free Option Firecracker
Chicken, bacon, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, hot pepper-jack, ricotta cheese, with white sauce and Franks hot sauce
- Gluten Free Option Taco Pizza
Taco beef, olives, black beans, pepper jack and Cheddar cheese, ranchero sauce and refried beans. Topped with shredded lettuce and tomatoes
- Gluten Free Option Thai One On
Chicken, pineapple, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, pepperoncini, basil, peanuts, and peanut sauce
- Gluten Free Option Mediterranean
Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and red sauce
Beer/Wine
Draft Beer
- Ace Pineapple Cider$4.50
- Bayern Groomer$5.00
- Bayern Oktober Fest$4.50
- Bitter Root Dirt Church$4.00
- Blue Moon Draft$4.00
- Branding Iron Pale Ale Draft$5.00
- Bud Light Draft$3.50
- Cold Smoke Draft$4.50
- Coors Light Draft$3.50
- Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA$4.50
- Fat Tire (New Belgium)$5.00
- Magic Hobo Monkey$4.75
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Rough Cut Rhubarb Cider$5.00
- Shock Top Belgian$4.75
- Vanilla Porter$5.00
Bottled Beer
Glass Wine
- Glass Chop Shop Cabernet$8.00
- Glass Flatrock Merlot$6.00
- Glass Los Dos Red$6.00
- Glass Rickshaw Pinot Noir$7.00
- Glass Straccali Chianti$9.00
- Glass Harken Chardonnay$9.00
- Glass Oxford Landing Sauv Blanc$7.00
- Glass Stella Moscato$9.00
- Glass Twin Vines Vinho Verde$6.00
- Glass Vandori Pinot Geigio$6.00
- Glass Mama Peach Moscato$8.00
- Glass Borsao Rose$6.00
- Glass Andre$6.00
Wine Bottle To Go
- Bottle Chop Shop Cabernet TG$14.00
- Bottle Flatrock Merlot TG$8.00
- Bottle Los Dos Red TG$12.00
- Bottle Rickshaw Pinot Noir TG$15.00
- Bottle Straccali Chianti TG$14.00
- Bottle Harken Chardonnay TG$16.00
- Bottle Oxford Landing Sauv Blanc TG$12.00
- Bottle Stella Moscato TG$15.00
- Bottle Twin Vines Vinho Verde TG$11.00
- Bottle Vandori Pinot Geigio TG$8.00
- Bottle Mama Peach Moscato TG$13.00
- Bottle Borsao Rose TG$12.00
- Bottle Andre TG$11.00
Wine Bottle At Table
- Bottle Chop Shop Cabernet$28.00
- Bottle Flatrock Merlot$20.00
- Bottle Los Dos Red$20.00
- Bottle Rickshaw Pinot Noir$24.00
- Bottle Straccali Chianti$32.00
- Bottle Harken Chardonnay$32.00
- Bottle Oxford Landing Sauv Blanc$24.00
- Bottle Stella Moscato$32.00
- Bottle Twin Vines Vinho Verde$20.00
- Bottle Vandori Pinot Geigio$20.00
- Bottle Mama Peach Moscato$28.00
- Bottle Borsao Rose$20.00
- Bottle Andre Champagne$20.00