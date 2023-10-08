Firebird Tavern Troy
Food
SNACKS
SOFT PRETZEL
Large soft pretzel lightly dusted with salt, baked until hot. Served with our house-made beer cheese.
BUFFALO WINGS
1lb of fresh chicken wings fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with celery and ranch
DRY RUB WINGS
1lb of fresh chicken wings fried and tossed in our House Dry Rub. Served with celery and ranch
KUNG PAO WINGS
1lb of fresh chicken wings fried and tossed in Kung Pao sauce and peanuts, topped with scallions. Served with celery and ranch
PLAIN WINGS
1lb of fresh chicken wings fried and served with celery and ranch
FRIES
Shoestring fries served with sides of house-made truffle mayo and ketchup
SIZZLING SHRIMP
POUTINE
French fries, house-made beef gravy, cheese curds, fresh herbs
BAKED CHEESE DIP
4 cheese dip baked in a cast iron skillet, gremolata, side of toasted baguette
SALAD/SOUP
SANDWICH
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Diced chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, romaine, shredded cheddar, diced tomato, red onion. Served with fries
DINER BURGER
Two smashed patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and special sauce on a brioche bun with fries.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Shaved sirloin, onions, green peppers and house-made beer cheese on a real Amoroso bun - just like in Philly. Served with fries.
THE FIRE'BIRD'
Our twist on a Cordon Bleu - breaded chicken breast, Swiss cheese, smoked ham, tomato, arugula and truffle mayo on brioche with fries
MY BELLA
CLASSIC CORNED BEEF
Detroit's own Grobbel's corned beef, Swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard and house-made slaw on grilled rye. Served with fries.
VEGGIE BURGER
Black bean and soy burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and special sauce on a brioche bun with fries
PIZZA
ENTREE
BANH MI BOWL
Rice, crispy pork belly, sweet hoisin sauce, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, pickled carrots, radish, sriracha aioli
FISH TACOS
3 warm tortillas, fried Mahi Mahi, cilantro-lime slaw, house pickled red onions, spicy chipotle crema. Side of Mexican street corn skillet
STEAK FRITES
Creekstone Black Angus sirloin marinated in Founder's Red Rye IPA, garlic and Moroccan spices. Served with fries & zip sauce
CHICKEN POT PIE
SHRIMP N GRITS
Gulf shrimp, white cheddar grits, collard greens with ham hock, creole style sauce, scallion.