Food

SNACKS

SOFT PRETZEL

$10.99

Large soft pretzel lightly dusted with salt, baked until hot. Served with our house-made beer cheese.

BUFFALO WINGS

$13.99

1lb of fresh chicken wings fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with celery and ranch

DRY RUB WINGS

$13.99

1lb of fresh chicken wings fried and tossed in our House Dry Rub. Served with celery and ranch

KUNG PAO WINGS

$13.99

1lb of fresh chicken wings fried and tossed in Kung Pao sauce and peanuts, topped with scallions. Served with celery and ranch

PLAIN WINGS

$13.99

1lb of fresh chicken wings fried and served with celery and ranch

FRIES

$5.99

Shoestring fries served with sides of house-made truffle mayo and ketchup

SIZZLING SHRIMP

$14.99
POUTINE

$10.99

French fries, house-made beef gravy, cheese curds, fresh herbs

BAKED CHEESE DIP

$11.99

4 cheese dip baked in a cast iron skillet, gremolata, side of toasted baguette

SALAD/SOUP

CUP TOMATO BASIL

$3.00
BOWL TOMATO BASIL

$5.00

AUTUMN SALAD

$12.99
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, parm, crouton, house-made caesar dressing. Sub steak for upcharge

HOUSE SALAD

$9.99

SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.99

Diced chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, romaine, shredded cheddar, diced tomato, red onion. Served with fries

DINER BURGER

$14.99

Two smashed patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and special sauce on a brioche bun with fries.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.99

Shaved sirloin, onions, green peppers and house-made beer cheese on a real Amoroso bun - just like in Philly. Served with fries.

THE FIRE'BIRD'

$14.99

Our twist on a Cordon Bleu - breaded chicken breast, Swiss cheese, smoked ham, tomato, arugula and truffle mayo on brioche with fries

MY BELLA

$13.99
CLASSIC CORNED BEEF

$15.99Out of stock

Detroit's own Grobbel's corned beef, Swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard and house-made slaw on grilled rye. Served with fries.

VEGGIE BURGER

$14.99

Black bean and soy burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and special sauce on a brioche bun with fries

PIZZA

SPECIAL

CHEESE

$9.00

PEPPERONI

$10.00

VEGGIE

$11.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

MEAT-ZA

$14.00

TRUFFLE

$14.00

GARLIC CHICKEN

$13.00

ARTICHOKE & PANCETTA

$13.00

ENTREE

BANH MI BOWL

$16.99

Rice, crispy pork belly, sweet hoisin sauce, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, pickled carrots, radish, sriracha aioli

FISH TACOS

$16.99

3 warm tortillas, fried Mahi Mahi, cilantro-lime slaw, house pickled red onions, spicy chipotle crema. Side of Mexican street corn skillet

STEAK FRITES

$20.99

Creekstone Black Angus sirloin marinated in Founder's Red Rye IPA, garlic and Moroccan spices. Served with fries & zip sauce

CHICKEN POT PIE

$15.99

SHRIMP N GRITS

$17.99

Gulf shrimp, white cheddar grits, collard greens with ham hock, creole style sauce, scallion.

MAC N CHEESE

$14.99

DESSERT

CHURROS

$8.99

Fried, lightly dusted in cinnamon sugar with house-made chocolate dipping sauce

BREAD PUDDING

$9.99

ICE CREAM

$7.99

VANILLA SCOOP

$4.99

Beverages

N/A Bev

RED BULL

$4.00
SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$4.00
BRIX ORANGE CREAM

$2.99Out of stock
BRIX ROOT BEER

$2.99Out of stock
BRIX POM LEMONADE

$2.99Out of stock
BRIX BLACK CHERRY

$2.99Out of stock

Retail

MERCH

PINT GLASS

$6.00
JAR BEER CHEESE

$8.99

16oz jar of our house-made beer cheese. Perfect for dipping or smothering your favorite nachos at home!