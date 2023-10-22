10-inch Garlic Oil Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza

$20.00

Embark on a flavor journey like no other with our Neapolitan Style Garlic Oil Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza, a gourmet creation that marries the bold with the delicate. Crafted with precision and artistry, this pizza is a symphony of flavors that will delight your senses. Our Garlic Oil Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza boasts a house-made garlic oil base. It imparts a rich, aromatic essence to the pizza, infusing every bite with a delicate garlic aroma that complements the other ingredients perfectly. We then adorn our pizza with exquisite, paper-thin prosciutto, a marvel of Italian charcuterie. Its savory, salty notes harmonize beautifully with the garlic oil base, adding a touch of gourmet elegance to each slice. Lastly, we top the pizza with a generous handful of fresh arugula, tossed in a zesty lemon and Parmesan dressing. The arugula's peppery crunch and the citrusy brightness of lemon create a delightful contrast, elevating this pizza to gourmet heights.