Fired Up Pizza LLC
Pizzas
A harmonious blend of the creamiest, melt-in-your-mouth mozzarella and the rich, tangy notes of Parmesan cheese. Each bite is an explosion of cheesy goodness, a tribute to the art of cheese-making
At the heart of our Neapolitan Style Pepperoni Pizza is the star of the show - zesty, thinly-sliced pepperoni. Each piece is a burst of savory, slightly spicy goodness, perfectly complementing the creamy mozzarella and rich tomato sauce.
Experience the essence of Italy with our Neapolitan Style Margherita Pizza, a timeless classic that celebrates the purest flavors of the Mediterranean. Crafted with devotion and simplicity, this pizza pays homage to the birthplace of pizza itself. The sweet, tangy tomato sauce pairs gracefully with fragrant basil leaves, creating a symphony of flavors.
Embark on a flavor journey like no other with our Neapolitan Style Garlic Oil Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza, a gourmet creation that marries the bold with the delicate. Crafted with precision and artistry, this pizza is a symphony of flavors that will delight your senses. Our Garlic Oil Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza boasts a house-made garlic oil base. It imparts a rich, aromatic essence to the pizza, infusing every bite with a delicate garlic aroma that complements the other ingredients perfectly. We then adorn our pizza with exquisite, paper-thin prosciutto, a marvel of Italian charcuterie. Its savory, salty notes harmonize beautifully with the garlic oil base, adding a touch of gourmet elegance to each slice. Lastly, we top the pizza with a generous handful of fresh arugula, tossed in a zesty lemon and Parmesan dressing. The arugula's peppery crunch and the citrusy brightness of lemon create a delightful contrast, elevating this pizza to gourmet heights.