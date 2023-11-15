Fired up pizza co 533 Highway 425 South
Full Menu
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza 10 inch$7.99
Pizza sauce, smoked mozzarella, or select cheeses
- Cheese Pizza 14 inch$10.99
Pizza sauce, smoked mozzarella, or select cheeses
- Cheese Pizza 20 inch$18.99
Pizza sauce, smoked mozzarella, or select cheeses
- Pepperoni 10 inch$10.99
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
- Pepperoni 14 inch$13.99
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
- Pepperoni 20 inch$20.99
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
- Chicken Pizza 10 inch$10.99
Marinara, diced chicken, mozzarella
- Chicken Pizza 14 inch$13.99
Marinara, diced chicken, mozzarella
- Chicken Pizza 20 inch$20.99
Marinara, diced chicken, mozzarella
- Chicken Bacon Ranch 10 inch$12.99
Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, mozzarella
- Chicken Bacon Ranch 14 inch$14.99
Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, mozzarella
- Chicken Bacon Ranch 20 inch$22.99
Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, mozzarella
- Supreme Pizza 10 inch$12.99
Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black
- Supreme Pizza 14 inch$17.99
Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black
- Supreme Pizza 20 inch$28.99
Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black
- Philly Cheesesteak 10 inch$12.99
Roast beef, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms,
- Philly Cheesesteak 14 inch$14.99
Roast beef, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms,
- Philly Cheesesteak 20 inch$22.99
Roast beef, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms,
- Veggie Lovers 10 inch$11.99
Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black
- Veggie Lovers 14 inch$14.99
Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black
- Veggie Lovers 20 inch$22.99
Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black
- Meat Lovers 10 inch$13.99
Sausage, pepperoni, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese
- Meat Lovers 14 inch$18.99
Sausage, pepperoni, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese
- Meat Lovers 20 inch$27.99
Sausage, pepperoni, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese
- Buffalo Chicken 10 inch$10.99
Mild buffalo sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken 14 inch$13.99
Mild buffalo sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken 20 inch$20.99
Mild buffalo sauce, diced chicken, mozzarella
- Hawaiian 10 inch$11.99
Bacon, Canadian Bacon, pineapples, marinara
- Hawaiian 14 inch$14.99
Bacon, Canadian Bacon, pineapples, marinara
- Hawaiian 20 inch$22.99
Bacon, Canadian Bacon, pineapples, marinara
- Gluten Friendly 12 inch$14.99
Cauliflower crust with choice of toppings
- Keto Pizza 12 inch$14.99
Cauliflower crust. Choice of toppings, low carb dairy free cheese substitute
- Margherita 10 inch$10.99
Mozzarella, parmesan, basil, tomato
- Margherita 14 inch$14.99
Mozzarella, parmesan, basil, tomato
- Margherita 20 inch$20.99
Mozzarella, parmesan, basil, tomato
Hero sammiches
- Chicken Parmesan (oven toasted)$9.99
Boneless crispy chicken wings, marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil
- Meatball (oven toasted)$9.99
mild Italian sausage meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella
- Turkey Ranch Swiss (oven toasted)$9.99
Mesquite turkey, buttermilk ranch dressing, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, red onion
- Italian (oven toasted or cold)$9.99
hot calabrese, applewood ham, mortadella, red onion, tomato, lettuce, banana pepper, provolone, italian dressing
- Hot Honey Ham (oven toasted or cold)$9.99
applewood ham, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sharp cheddar, bacon habanero pepper jam, honey mustard dressing
- Philly Cheesesteak (oven toasted)$9.99
Italian rost beef, american white cheese, roasted peppers, and onion, served with au jus gravy
Salads
- Chef Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce blend, tomato, cucumbers, black olives, cheddar jack cheese, hard boiled eggs, applewood ham, hickory smoked turkey
- Caesar Salad$6.99
romaine lettuce blend hand tossed in caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, mozzarella, croutons
- Side Garden Salad$3.99
Romaine lettuce blend, tomato, cucumbers, applewood ham, cheddar jack cheese
- Side Caesar Salad$3.99
romaine lettuce blend hand tossed in caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, mozzarella, croutons
- Topps Salad$9.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms, triple blend cheese, diced ham, diced turkey
Wings
- Bone in Wings 6 ct$6.99
bone in wings
- Bone in wings 12 ct$10.99
bone in wings
- Bone in wings 18 ct$16.99
bone in wings
- Bone in wings 24 ct$20.99
bone in wings
- Boneless wings 6 ct$6.99
breaded boneless wings
- Boneless wings 12 ct$10.99
breaded boneless wings
- Boneless wings 18 ct$16.99
breaded boneless wings
- Boneless wings 24 ct$20.99
breaded boneless wings