FireFin Grill
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Coffee
Soft Drinks
Sushi
Classic Rolls
- California Roll$16.00
Lump crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed and masago
- Unagi Roll$16.00
BBQ eel with cucumber, i/o, sesame seed, eel sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$17.00
Avocado, tempura shrimp, masago
- J.B. Roll$18.00
Salmon, cream cheese, scallions, avocado, i/o, sesame seed
- Spicy Salmon Roll$18.00
Kimchee sauce, masago
- Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
Kimchee sauce, masago
- Rainbow Roll$22.00
Lump crab, avocado, cucumber i/o topped with tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, avocado, sesame seed
- Spider Roll$22.00
Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, masago, eel sauce
Specialty Rolls
- PGA Roll$20.00
Thin sliced cucumber, tuna, salmon, hamachi, cream cheese, kanikama, ponzu
- Volcano Roll$22.00
California roll topped with baked crab and scallops
- Dragon Roll$22.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with avocado, tempura flakes, eel sauce, scallions, masago, sesame seed
- Tsunami Roll$24.00
Tuna, asparagus, scallions, masago on the outside, torched Japanese scallops, lemon zest, tobiko, ponzu
- Sexy Dragon Roll$24.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese, topped with hamachi, albacore, kimchee sauce and scallions
- Seafood Dynamite Roll$32.00
Crunchy salmon roll topped with baked seafood (crab, scallops, fish and lobster) served with wasabi mayo, eel and kimchi sauce
- Firefin Roll
Upon availability, components are chef's choice
- Lobster Tempura Roll$35.00
Asparagus, avocado, i/o, masago, tobiko, special bomb sauce