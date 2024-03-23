Meal Wallstreet

$20.47

5.3oz beef patty, Wallstreet sauce, mushroom, mixed cheese, lettuce. + Fries + Soft drink "Wall Street Burger"! the taste of luxury with every mouthwatering bite. This burger is a culinary masterpiece that will transport you to the heart of the cream paradise, where flavor and indulgence reign supreme. a succulent 5.3oz beef patty, grilled to juicy perfection. But what sets this burger apart is our exclusive Wall Street sauce. This creamy mushroom sauce is a closely guarded secret, crafted with the finest ingredients to create a flavor profile that is both luxurious and irresistible. Topped with a blend of mixed cheese that melts perfectly, creating a creamy and gooey layer of deliciousness. The combination of flavors is a symphony for your taste buds, a culinary journey. For a crunch, we've added crisp lettuce that balances the richness and adds a fresh element to every bite. The meal comes with fries and a drink. Don't miss out on this extraordinary taste sensation! 🍔🍟🥤