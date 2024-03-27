Firefly Burgers - Garden Grove 11011 Chapman Avenue Suite D
Sandwiches
Sandwich
- BACKFIRE$14.99
2x5.3 oz beef patty, chili lava sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion.
- KAMIKAZE$14.99
2x5.3 oz beef patty, sweet chili sauce, tomato, pickles, lettuce, grilled onion, cheese, firefly sauce.
- SMOKEY$13.75
8 oz Angus beef, beef bacon, smoked cheese, firefly sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion.
- FIREFLY$11.50
5.3 oz beef patty, beef bacon, firefly sauce, grilled onion, pickles, cheese, tomato, lettuce.
- WALLSTREET$12.50
5.3 oz beef patty, wallstreet sauce, mushroom, mixed cheese, lettuce.
- MINI BACKFIRE$11.50
5.3 oz beef patty, chili lava sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion.
- MINI KAMIKAZE$11.50
5.3 oz beef patty, sweet chili sauce, tomato, pickles, lettuce, grilled onion, cheese, firefly sauce.
- EGG BACON$12.50
5.3 oz beef burger, fried egg, beef bacon, cheese, mayo, pickles, tomato, lettuce, grilled onion.
- ORIGINAL Beef BURGER$7.00
5.3 oz beef patty, ketchup, pickles, tomato, cheese, grilled onion, mayo, lettuce.
- ORIGINAL Chicken BURGER$7.00
Grilled or Crispy chicken breast, ketchup, pickles, tomato, cheese, mayo, lettuce.
- MYSTIC$11.50
5.3 oz beef patty, BBQ sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion.
- BUCHAREST GRILLED$12.50
Grilled chicken breast, Bucharest sauce, pickles, tomato, lettuce, cheese, turkey.
- BUCHAREST CRISPY$12.50
Crispy chicken breast, Bucharest sauce, pickles, tomato, lettuce, cheese, turkey.
Meals
meal
- BEEF BURGER KIDS$7.00
Small classic burger, cheese, fries, drink.
- CHICKEN NUGGET KIDS$8.30
Fired chicken nuggets with fries, drink.
- MEAL BACKFIRE$19.50
2x5.3 oz beef patty, chili lava sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL KAMIKAZE$19.50
2x5.3 oz beef patty, sweet chili sauce, tomato, pickles, lettuce, grilled onion, cheese, firefly sauce. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL SMOKEY$18.30
8 oz Angus beef, beef bacon, smoked cheese, firefly sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL WALLSTREET$17.00
5.3 oz beef patty, wallstreet sauce, mushroom, mixed cheese, lettuce. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL FIREFLY$16.65
5.3 oz beef patty, beef bacon, firefly sauce, grilled onion, pickles, cheese, tomato, lettuce. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL MINI BACKFIRE$16.25
5.3 oz beef patty, chili lava sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL MINI KAMIKAZE$15.25
5.3 oz beef patty, sweet chili sauce, tomato, pickles, lettuce, grilled onion, cheese, firefly sauce. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL EGG BACON$17.00
5.3 oz beef burger, fried egg, beef bacon, cheese, mayo, pickles, tomato, lettuce, grilled onion. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL CHEESE BURGER$16.25
5.3 oz beef patty, ketchup, pickles, tomato, cheese, grilled onion, mayo, lettuce. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL MYSTIC$16.25
5.3 oz beef patty, BBQ sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh onion. + Fries + Soft drink
- BUCHAREST GRILLED$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, Bucharest sauce, pickles, tomato, lettuce, cheese, turkey. + Fries + Soft drink
- MEAL BUCHAREST CRISPY$17.00
Crispy chicken breast, Bucharest sauce, pickles, tomato, lettuce, cheese, turkey. + Fries + Soft drink
Salads
salad
- WALLSTREET BOWL$8.30
Chicken pieces, fries, corns, Wallstreet sauce, mixed cheese.
- HEISENBERG BOWL$8.30
Chicken, fries, corns, Bucharest sauce, Jalapeno, chips, mixed cheese.
- SAESAR SALAD$7.50
Lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, tomato, herbed croutons, topped with parmesan cheese.
- CHICKEN SAESAR SALAD$10.85
Grilled chicken, lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, tomato, herbed croutons, topped with parmesan cheese.