Firefly Grill 1810 Ave of Mid-America
Small Plates
- firefly Bread Service$14.00
buttered Bavarian pretzel roll, firefly house-made beer cheese
- Charcuterie Board$38.00
‘Smoking Goose’ salame cotto, gentile giant salame & dodge city salami, ‘Tempesta’ finocciona, firefly house-made bacon, house-made herb onion focaccia, whole grain mustard, firefly house-made Swedish mustard, local preserves, olive & feta mix, peppadew peppers
- Hummus$14.00
crème fraîche, smoked paprika, cucumber, radish, olive, feta spread, cherry tomato, olive oil, house-made herb onion focaccia
- Jumbo Shrimp$24.00
warmed butter, lemon wheel, house-made cocktail sauce
- Crab Purses$15.00
Alaskan red crab, cream cheese, Korean bbq, sweet chili, green onion
- Fried Green Tomatoes$15.00
salsa verde, chili lime aioli, chili crunch, red onion, cilantro, microgreens
- Fried Shrimp$16.00
garlic aioli, arugula, parmesan, lemon, parsley
- Shrimp Steam Buns$16.00
- Feta Dip$15.00
- Spanakopita$15.00
- Mussels$25.00
steamed curry mussels, pickled Fresno peppers, cilantro, French baguette
- Truffle Fries$14.00
shaved parmesan, truffle oil, garlic aioli
Soups & Salads
- Half Simple Salad$7.00
spring mix, red onion, heirloom rainbow tomatoes, cucumber, queso fresco, radish, white balsamic vinaigrette
- Simple Salad$12.00
spring mix, red onion, heirloom rainbow tomatoes, cucumber, queso fresco, radish, white balsamic vinaigrette
- Half Caesar Salad$7.00
chopped romaine, Grana Padano Parmesan, house-made croutons, house-made Caesar dressing
- Caesar Salad$12.00
chopped romaine, Grana Padano Parmesan, house-made croutons, house-made Caesar dressing
- Lobster Bisque$20.00
Maine style lobster and shrimp stew, lobster stock, rolling lawns milk, cream, sweet corn, steamed potatos, onion
- Hot & Sour Soup$8.00
Vietnamese hot and sour with noodle, chicken, & shrimp
- Cream of Mushroom Soup$8.00Out of stock
- Iceberg Wedge$14.00
iceberg, heirloom rainbow tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, ‘Point Reyes’ blue cheese
- Mediterranean Salad$15.00
marinated garbanzo beans, olive, feta, red onion, red pepper, black olive, sweet pickled peppers, tomato, cucumber, rainbow micro-greens
Entrees
- 14oz Ribeye$52.00
firefly whipped potatoes, demi-glace
- 12oz NY Strip$38.00
firefly whipped potatoes, demi-glace
- 16oz NY Strip$52.00
firefly whipped potatoes, demi-glace
- 4oz Petite Filet$34.00
firefly whipped potatoes, demi-glace
- 6oz Filet$42.00
firefly whipped potatoes, demi-glace
- 10oz Filet$62.00
firefly whipped potatoes, demi-glace
- Pork Steak$26.00
house-smoked, firefly whipped potatoes, roasted peas & carrots, onions
- Montana Mignon$34.00
beef tenderloin, bacon, boursin, wrapped in puff pastry, bbq, firefly whipped potatoes
- Chicken Parmesan$26.00
crispy fried chicken, house-made marinara, mozzarella, provolone, grand padano parmesan, firefly whipped potatoes
- Bangers & Mash$32.00
wild pheasant sausage, pheasant demi-glace, red onion jam, roasted spinach, firefly whipped potatoes
- American Burger$17.00
firefly burger sauce, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, jalapeño, onion, pickle, ‘Pretzilla’ bun, French fries
- Salmon$34.00
English pea mascarpone ravioli, mushroom cream, English peas, onion, bacon lardons
- Shrimp Risotto$36.00
caramelized onion, mushroom, English pea
- Seabass$42.00
miso butter, spinach, red onion, cilantro, lo mein, soy ginger, edamame, garlic, chili miso glaze, sesame
- Crab Cakes$28.00
firefly tartar sauce, french fries, lemon
- Scallop Risotto$38.00
caramelized onion, mushroom, English pea
- Pork Chop$35.00
Pho demi glaze, diced mango, Himalayan red rice
- Lobster Risotto$42.00
lobster stock, 'Rolling Farms' cream, 8oz lobster tail, English pea, onion, herb
- 16oz NY Strip Special$67.00
Bacon, onion, mushroom fudge, demi glaze
- Pho$38.00
brisket, shaved ribeye, Thai rice noodles, braised bone stock, garlic sweet chili sauce, basil, cilantro, mint, lime, mung bean
- Chashu Pork Tonkotsu Ramen$35.00
chashu pork belly, ramen noodles, poached egg, daikon radish
- Vegetarian Entree$20.00
The Good Sides
- Ditalini & Cheese$10.00
smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar
- Truffle Fries$14.00
shaved parmesan, truffle oil, garlic aioli
- Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Chinese black vinegar, soy, sesame, sweet chili
- Cauliflower & Cheese$12.00
English peas, mornay
- Whipped Potatoes$8.00
butter, crème fraiche, chive
- Seasonal Risotto$14.00
caramelized onion, mushroom, English pea
- Roasted Green Beans$8.00
garlic, lemon
- Side Fries$6.00
crispy fried, sea salt, ketchup
Pizza
- Pepperoni Pizza$15.00+
roasted tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, Grana Padano Parmesan, pepperoni, gremolata
- Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza$15.00+
roasted tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, Grana Padano Parmesan, pepperoni, Italian rope sausage, onion
- Sausage & Mushroom Pizza$15.00+
roasted tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, Grana Padano Parmesan, Italian Rope Sausage, roasted cremini mushroom, black olives, onion
- Cheese Pizza$13.00+
roasted tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, Grana Padano Parmesan, gremolata
- Pesto Bacon Pizza$16.00+
Desserts
- 1 Scoop Ice Cream$3.50
Ice Cream Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Flavor of the day Sorbet: Flavor of the Day
- 2 Scoops Ice Cream$6.00
Ice Cream Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Flavor of the Day Sorbet: Flavor of the Day
- Bread Pudding$14.00
house-made honey gingerbread, croissant, brioche, vanilla bean custard, crème anglaise, house-made vanilla ice cream
- Brownie Sundae$10.00
house-made brownie, house-made caramel & chocolate fudge, whipped cream, strawberries, peanuts, choice of house-made ice cream
- Creme Brulee$12.00
vanilla bean custard, mixed berries, vanilla cookies
- Brownie$5.00
- Fruit Cup$6.00
Kids
- Butter Shells$6.00
- Chicken Fingers$8.00
free-range antibiotic-free chicken, French fries
- Kids Burger$12.00
American cheese, pretzilla bun, french fries
- Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar
- Kids Pizza$8.00
Marcoot Creamery cheese, house-made pizza sauce & dough
- Kids Breakfast$12.00
scrambled eggs, 2 strip bacon, home fries, half English muffin
- Brownie$5.00
- Fruit Cup$6.00
Condiments
- Side of Gravy$3.00
- Side of A1
- Side of BBQ
- Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
- Side of Burger Sauce
- Side of Butter
- Side of Caesar
- Side of Chili Lime Aioli
- Side of Cocktail Sauce
- Side of Demi
- Side of Garlic Aioli
- Side of Honey Mustard
- Side of Ketchup
- Side of Maple Syrup
- Side of Marinara
- Side of Mayo
- Side of Mornay
- Side of Mustard
- Side of Parmesan
- Side of Salsa Rojo
- Side of Salsa Verde
- Side of Ranch
- Side of Sweet Chli
- Side of Tartar
- Side of White Balsamic